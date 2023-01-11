Greenwich’s Stephen Song won the World Poker Tournament Prime Championship Monday, December 19 for $712,650 beating 5,429 players. It seems there might be some good luck charm element attached to each of his parents. His mother, Anna from Greenwich witnessed Stephen’s win on her first time watching her son play live. “Its been incredible. I couldn’t script it better. My dad was able to witness me winning my first WSOP bracelet and that was his first time watching me play” Song said. My mom gets to see me win the WPT Championship and that’s the first time she’s able to see me play. Its just unreal”

GREENWICH, CT ・ 16 HOURS AGO