Here’s how to get your hands on Girl Scout Cookies this year

(WTAJ)– Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania have announced that their 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season has started and folks can get their hands on a new cookie flavor. Cookie lovers can now get their hands on some Thin Mints, Tagalongs, or the new Raspberry Rally flavor that was announced back in August 2022.
