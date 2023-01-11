Read full article on original website
Region 23 play has begun for Green River basketball
Both the boys and the girls basketball teams for the Green River Pirates have three region contests under their belt. The season is coming down to the final handful of games and the Pirates are looking to add to the win column before the state tournament. The Lady Pirates are...
Carbon goes on the road earns victory in first region contest
The Carbon Dinos began Region 12 play on the road on Wednesday night when they were in Moab to face the Grand Red Devils. After losing five in a row headed into the break, the Dinos have come back earning back-to-back wins and were looking to go three in a row in Moab. The Dinos blew the game open in the third taking the 72-59 win.
Emery girls grab a top ten finish at Red Rocks Invitational
The Spartan swim team got back in the water for the first time since December 15 in Richfield, traveling to St. George to participate in the Red Rocks Invitational at Utah Tech University. The two day meet included teams from 5A and 6A and out of 16 schools the Lady Spartans finished in seventh place. The boys team grabbed eleventh place out 14 teams.
Carbon swimmers take on teams from across the state in St. George
After the lengthy holiday break the Carbon swimmers were rested and ready to get back in the pool and traveled to Utah Tech University in St. George for the Red Rock Invitational. With schools from across all classes and across the state, the Dino girls grabbed a top ten finish among the 16 schools, while the boys claimed the 12 spot out of 14 schools that took part in the two day event.
Alfred “Mel” Campbell – January 6 2023
Our beloved brother and uncle Alfred “Mel” Campbell passed away on January 6, 2023 in Price, Utah at the age of 73. Mel was born on September 27,1949 in American Fork to Nephi and Elaine Campbell. He was the 5th of 6 children. He was raised in American Fork, then moved to Orem, and eventually made it back to American Fork to help care for his parents. He went on to serve in the US Army from 1967 to1969, during which time he fought in the Vietnam War. During his time there, he would hand out candy to the children.
Erlinda Deborah Aguayo Espinoza – January 9 2023
Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Erlinda Deborah Aguayo Espinoza, age 60, passed away January 9, 2023, surrounded by her family. Erlinda was born March 7, 1962, to Joseph R. and Emily Silva Aguayo Sr. Married Johnnie Leonard Espinoza in St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in August of 1981.
41st Annual Eastern Utah’s Women’s Conference set for Mar. 22
The 41st Annual Eastern Utah Women’s Conference will take place on Mar. 22 from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the USU Eastern Campus in Price. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Executive Director, Amy Peters and Administrative Assistant, Madi Bennett to get all the details.
Lynn R. Peacock – January 9 2023
Our loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, Lynn R. Peacock, age 66, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2023 in Price. He was born May 21, 1956 in Price, Utah to Robert and LaRee Keele Peacock. Married Careleen VanWagoner on January 16, 1981 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Graveside service,...
Reverend Albert Ndepachio Kileo, ALCP – January 7 2023
Beloved pastor, Father Albert Ndepachio Kileo, member of the Apostolic Life Community of Priests in the Opus Spiritus Sancti, died January 7, 2023, after a fall at the Saint Anthony of Padua parish rectory where he was pastor. Born August 7, 1961 in Tarakea, Tanzania, East Africa to Anthony Peter Kileo (deceased) and Severa John, he was ordained a priest June 28, 1992 at Christ the King Cathedral in Moshi, Tanzania for the ALCP Community by Bishop Amedeus Msarikie.
Helper Saturday Vibes looking for Advisory Committee Members
Helper Saturday Vibes is preparing for another successful summer season and they are currently looking for six members to occupy the Advisory Committee. Executive Director, Allie Farnham stopped by Castle Country Radio to share all the details of what they are looking for. “We are looking for six people within...
Family Support and Children’s Justice Center Parenting Classes begin Jan. 12
The Carbon County Family Support and Children’s Justice Center is hosting an eight-week Parenting Classes that will begin on Thursday, Jan. 12. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Director, Shelley Wright and Parent Educator, Tifani Marasco to discuss all the details. “This is a resource that...
