Driver crashes into Bay View home 3 years after deadly crash at same location
This past holiday, the family, friends and loved ones of Jamie Hanson, mourned for the third year after she was killed while walking her dogs on South Howell Avenue.
Man found dead inside burned building near 26th and Greenfield identified
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) recently identified the man found dead in a building near 26th and Greenfield.
Milwaukee firefighters battle 2-alarm house fire near Prospect and Belleview
Milwaukee firefighters fought a two-alarm fire near Prospect and Belleview on Tuesday. Police responded to a house fire shortly after 5 p.m. on the 2600 block of N. Prospect Ave.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
27th and Highland shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 63-year-old man was shot and wounded near 27th and Highland on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. The Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital for treatment. Milwaukee police continue to seek a shooter. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
13-year-old arrested for burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa
A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa on Wednesday.
WISN
Milwaukee tenant 'fed up' with landlord's response to water-damaged apartment
MILWAUKEE — Water damage is running rampant in a Milwaukee apartment that flooded nearly three weeks ago. It happened inside Aaron Redd's unit on North 27th Street near Roosevelt Drive at Christmas time. "I mean, like a flood of water coming down the walls," Redd described to WISN 12...
Three Milwaukee police chases in a matter of hours Tuesday night
It was a busy Tuesday night for Milwaukee police out on the roads with three police chases in less than four hours.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash: Driver loses control, strikes pole, fire hydrant
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 10 near 35th and Townsend. It happened around 2:44 a.m. The driver, a 23-year-old Milwaukee woman was traveling northbound on N. 35th Street at a high rate of speed, when she attempted to pass another vehicle on the right, losing control and colliding with a streetlight pole and a fire hydrant. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee woman, 23, dies after crashing into light pole on 35th and Townsend
DIANA: 6:56 AM LET’S GET TO BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR MORNING RUSH. GERRON: MILWAUKEE POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A DEADLY CRASH THAT HAPPENED JUST BEFORE 3 AM NEAR 35TH AND TOWNSEND. POLICE SAY THE DRIVER, A 22━YEAR━OLD WOMAN WAS SPEEDING NORTH WHEN SHE TRY TO PASS A VEHICLE WHEN SH.
WISN
Woman in wheelchair robbed at Milwaukee ATM
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman's son is fighting for answers after his 66-year-old mother was robbed and thrown from her wheelchair Tuesday afternoon at the US Bank ATM on 26th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Max Humfeld said the nightmare his mother experienced happened in broad daylight on Tuesday. "My...
Separate Milwaukee police pursuits end in crash and arrest
A Milwaukee police pursuit ended in an arrest near 1st and Concordia on Tuesday. Milwaukee police say the pursuit of a reckless driver began around 7:30 p.m. near 6th and Walnut.
CBS 58
Suspect arrested in connection to South Milwaukee double homicide
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the double homicide of two teenagers in South Milwaukee. Ava Allen, 17, and Jaelen Yracheta, 18, were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights on Dec. 29. Police say the...
Milwaukee police struggle to get ahead of violent, ‘personal’ crimes
Of the 214 people murdered in Milwaukee last year, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman estimates half were the result of out-of-control emotions combined with guns.
CBS 58
Wanted Milwaukee man arrested following pursuit near Hampton and Teutonia
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police say a 34-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody following a vehicle pursuit Tuesday, Jan. 10. Authorities say the pursuit began just before 6 p.m. near N. 26th St. and W. Atkinson Avenue and ended when the fleeing vehicle struck a median near Hampton and Teutonia and experienced mechanical failure.
wlip.com
Two Hurt, Two Arrested After Lake County Shootout
(Beach Park, IL) A shootout near a Beach Park gas station left two people injured, and two people behind bars. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say they were dispatched to a shots fired call Sunday morning in the 39-thousand block of North Lewis Avenue, but no one was around when they arrived. They later got calls about injured parties at both Vista East and Advocate Condell hospitals. One of those victims, identified as 23-year-old Cyria Selvy of Zion, was an alleged participant in the shootout, and was wanted on outstanding warrants. She is now being held on a 250-thousand-dollar bond. The other alleged participant in the shootout, 45-year-old Rigoberto Morales of Waukegan, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and more. He’s being held on a 150-thousand-dollar bond. The other gunshot victim was not identified, nor charged…and suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman's body found in burned car, family grieves a year later
MILWAUKEE - Monday, Jan. 9 marked one year since Jenna Reichartz, 21, was found dead inside a car after a crash near 76th and Green Tree. Reichartz's car caught on fire after the crash. Her body wasn't found until hours later by a worker at the tow lot. She was in the backseat.
WISN
Milwaukee police investigating a fatal shooting near 38th & Morgan
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called near 38th Street and Morgan Avenue Sunday afternoon. The office told WISN 12 News there was a male victim, and they are treating the case as a homicide. The Milwaukee Police Department later confirmed that it was a fatal...
MPD data shows spike in reckless driving citations over past 3 months
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) data shows a significant spike in the number of reckless driving citations being issued recently.
Family sues MPD over bodycam video after man dies during foot chase
The family of DeShaunte Adams is demanding the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) release body camera footage of the moments leading up to their son's death.
22-year-old man taken into police custody Sunday night.
Investigators say the 20-year-old woman's death is domestic violence related. It all happened just before midnight Sunday near 3rd and Mineral.
