Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

27th and Highland shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 63-year-old man was shot and wounded near 27th and Highland on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. The Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital for treatment. Milwaukee police continue to seek a shooter. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash: Driver loses control, strikes pole, fire hydrant

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 10 near 35th and Townsend. It happened around 2:44 a.m. The driver, a 23-year-old Milwaukee woman was traveling northbound on N. 35th Street at a high rate of speed, when she attempted to pass another vehicle on the right, losing control and colliding with a streetlight pole and a fire hydrant. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Woman in wheelchair robbed at Milwaukee ATM

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman's son is fighting for answers after his 66-year-old mother was robbed and thrown from her wheelchair Tuesday afternoon at the US Bank ATM on 26th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Max Humfeld said the nightmare his mother experienced happened in broad daylight on Tuesday. "My...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wanted Milwaukee man arrested following pursuit near Hampton and Teutonia

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police say a 34-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody following a vehicle pursuit Tuesday, Jan. 10. Authorities say the pursuit began just before 6 p.m. near N. 26th St. and W. Atkinson Avenue and ended when the fleeing vehicle struck a median near Hampton and Teutonia and experienced mechanical failure.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Two Hurt, Two Arrested After Lake County Shootout

(Beach Park, IL) A shootout near a Beach Park gas station left two people injured, and two people behind bars. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say they were dispatched to a shots fired call Sunday morning in the 39-thousand block of North Lewis Avenue, but no one was around when they arrived. They later got calls about injured parties at both Vista East and Advocate Condell hospitals. One of those victims, identified as 23-year-old Cyria Selvy of Zion, was an alleged participant in the shootout, and was wanted on outstanding warrants. She is now being held on a 250-thousand-dollar bond. The other alleged participant in the shootout, 45-year-old Rigoberto Morales of Waukegan, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and more. He’s being held on a 150-thousand-dollar bond. The other gunshot victim was not identified, nor charged…and suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
BEACH PARK, IL
WISN

Milwaukee police investigating a fatal shooting near 38th & Morgan

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called near 38th Street and Morgan Avenue Sunday afternoon. The office told WISN 12 News there was a male victim, and they are treating the case as a homicide. The Milwaukee Police Department later confirmed that it was a fatal...
MILWAUKEE, WI

