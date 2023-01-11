La SALLE, Ill. — Officials said a large fire that sent smoke plumes towering over a northern Illinois chemical plant has been contained and no injuries have been reported. After the fire began Wednesday morning at Carus Chemical in La Salle, local officials sent an emergency alert advising people who live in the city’s third and fourth wards to shelter in place. That order was lifted at 5 p.m.

LASALLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO