Greater Milwaukee Today

Advocates, opponents try to stop Wisconsin bail reform amendment

MADISON — The argument in favor of a proposed constitutional amendment that would change how bail works in Wisconsin is pretty simple: Supporters want to keep dangerous criminals behind bars. Republicans at the Wisconsin Capitol began their push for bail reform after the attack on the Waukesha Christmas Parade...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Evers puts kibosh on flat tax, universal school choice

Gov. Tony Evers is already taking things off the list of possible compromises at the Wisconsin Capitol. The governor told WISN TV on UPFRONT that he will not sign a flat tax or universal school choice plan if Republicans send him one. “A flat tax, if that's part of the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Officials: No injuries in fire at Illinois chemical plant

La SALLE, Ill. — Officials said a large fire that sent smoke plumes towering over a northern Illinois chemical plant has been contained and no injuries have been reported. After the fire began Wednesday morning at Carus Chemical in La Salle, local officials sent an emergency alert advising people who live in the city’s third and fourth wards to shelter in place. That order was lifted at 5 p.m.
LASALLE, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ozaukee County sales tax revenue to top $11 million for 2022

OZAUKEE COUNTY - Economic growth, pandemic-induced factors and even inflation are likely among the reasons many counties across the state are projecting a record year for sales tax collections in 2022. Ozaukee County is no exception. According to a report from county Finance Director Jay McMahon, Ozaukee is projected to...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Marry promoted to Charter Manufacturing president and COO

MEQUON - Charter Steel President Tom Marry has been promoted to president and COO for Charter Manufacturing. Joel Casterton, who most recently served as vice president for vehicular thermal Solutions and heavy-duty equipment at Modine Manufacturing, will succeed Marry as president of Charter Steel, effective immediately, according to a press release sent last week.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Town of Lisbon soon to become Village of Lisbon

LISBON — Town officials are hoping to become village officials within a month after Lisbon voters overwhelming approved an upgrade in local government Tuesday night. About 30% of the town’s registered voters cast ballots in the referendum. There were 2,108 votes in favor of the town becoming a village and 337 votes opposed to the incorporation.
TOWN OF LISBON, WI

