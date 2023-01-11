Read full article on original website
Motley marijuana laws drive consumers — and revenue — across state lines
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. — Less than half a mile south of the Wisconsin border in Illinois, the Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary bustles with activity. Cars with license plates from Wisconsin, Minnesota and other pot-banning states slide in and out of the shop’s expansive parking lot. The bright and airy...
Advocates, opponents try to stop Wisconsin bail reform amendment
MADISON — The argument in favor of a proposed constitutional amendment that would change how bail works in Wisconsin is pretty simple: Supporters want to keep dangerous criminals behind bars. Republicans at the Wisconsin Capitol began their push for bail reform after the attack on the Waukesha Christmas Parade...
Knodl, Stroebel plan to reintroduce legislation eliminating the personal property tax
MADISON — State Rep. Dan Knodl. R-Germantown, and state Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, announced Tuesday that they will be reintroducing legislation to eliminate the personal property tax in Wisconsin. Wisconsin’s tax on personal property requires certain businesses to pay taxes on assets such as furniture , equipment and boats....
Evers puts kibosh on flat tax, universal school choice
Gov. Tony Evers is already taking things off the list of possible compromises at the Wisconsin Capitol. The governor told WISN TV on UPFRONT that he will not sign a flat tax or universal school choice plan if Republicans send him one. “A flat tax, if that's part of the...
Prosecutors: Madigan told McClain that benefactors of alleged scheme ‘made out like bandits’
Prosecutors in a case involving Michael Madigan say they have wires of the former Illinois House speaker acknowledging operatives “made out like bandits” in a scheme involving utility ComEd. In 2020, federal prosecutors and Exelon subsidiary ComEd reached a deferred prosecution agreement. As part of the agreement, the...
Officials: No injuries in fire at Illinois chemical plant
La SALLE, Ill. — Officials said a large fire that sent smoke plumes towering over a northern Illinois chemical plant has been contained and no injuries have been reported. After the fire began Wednesday morning at Carus Chemical in La Salle, local officials sent an emergency alert advising people who live in the city’s third and fourth wards to shelter in place. That order was lifted at 5 p.m.
Ozaukee County sales tax revenue to top $11 million for 2022
OZAUKEE COUNTY - Economic growth, pandemic-induced factors and even inflation are likely among the reasons many counties across the state are projecting a record year for sales tax collections in 2022. Ozaukee County is no exception. According to a report from county Finance Director Jay McMahon, Ozaukee is projected to...
Marry promoted to Charter Manufacturing president and COO
MEQUON - Charter Steel President Tom Marry has been promoted to president and COO for Charter Manufacturing. Joel Casterton, who most recently served as vice president for vehicular thermal Solutions and heavy-duty equipment at Modine Manufacturing, will succeed Marry as president of Charter Steel, effective immediately, according to a press release sent last week.
Town of Lisbon soon to become Village of Lisbon
LISBON — Town officials are hoping to become village officials within a month after Lisbon voters overwhelming approved an upgrade in local government Tuesday night. About 30% of the town’s registered voters cast ballots in the referendum. There were 2,108 votes in favor of the town becoming a village and 337 votes opposed to the incorporation.
Girl Scout Cookie season starts Feb. 1; new Raspberry Rally cookie announced
MILWAUKEE — The Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast announced today that their annual cookie fundraising program launches Wednesday, Feb. 1 with a new flavor, Raspberry Rally, added to the lineup. Girl Scouts of the USA is the largest girl-led business in the world, according to Girl Scouts of Wisconsin...
