Video captures moment lightning strikes SF's Sutro Tower, Transamerica Pyramid

By Pamela Parker via
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago

Hail , thunder and lightning hit San Francisco on Tuesday, the latest wrinkle in a series of winter storms that have brought heavy rain and high winds to the region.

Video sent into ABC7 from viewers throughout the city captured the moment the lightning hit not only Sutro Tower but also the Transamerica Pyramid.

LIVE UPDATES: Thunderstorms bring hail, lightning to parts of region

It's actually not unusual for Sutro Tower to be hit by lightning, the tower is built for this and is protected from it.

Lightning also hit the top of a crane just next to Highway 101 in San Francisco. The video actually shows the lightning strike the crane in two spots.

This latest storm comes after Mayor London Breed issued a local, retroactive proclamation of emergency in San Francisco on Monday. By doing this, the city can qualify for state and federal assistance for storm cleanup efforts that have been in the works since New Year's Eve.

VIDEO: Parts of Bay Area pummeled by hail as powerful storm moves through region

As powerful thunderstorms moved through the Bay Area Tuesday they dumped hail and produced lightning across the region.

The National Weather Service said the city has received a hefty 8 inches of rain since New Year's Eve.

In response, city crews have responded to over 3,600 storm-related flooding mitigation and tree removal requests, handed out more than 15,000 sandbags and increased the amount of warming center shelter beds for unhoused residents.

Bay City News Service contributed to this article.

ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

