Robert Horry Told LeBron James And The Lakers What They Need To Do To Make The Playoffs
Robert Horry opened up on what the Los Angeles Lakers need to do to make it to the postseason and have some success this season.
LeBron James Could Be Traded To The Warriors, Says NBA Exec
The LeBron rumors are getting out of control. LeBron James has been at the center of numerous rumors. With the Lakers struggling to become a true title contender, some believe that LeBron wants to be traded. Of course, this would be one of the biggest trades in the history of the league, and no one knows what it would even look like.
Lakers News: Three-Time Los Angeles Champ Wishing For Long-Rumored Trade
Will LA front office listen?
Mavs vs. Clippers Injury Updates: Paul George OUT; Will Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard Play?
However, the rekindling of this rivalry could be missing some juice, as both teams are coming into this matchup a little beat up. On the Mavs' side, Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor strain), Josh Green (elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber (hamstring tear) will all remain out. Dallas has been without that trio of key contributors for about a month now, but the hope is that Finney-Smith and Green are close to returning. Kleber, on the other hand, is likely out for the rest of the season, although the Mavs haven't come out and officially said that yet.
Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group
Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
Lakers News: Where LeBron James Wants To Finish His NBA Career
Will LBJ really demand a trade?
History made! Spurs sell enough tickets to break NBA regular-season attendance record
SAN ANTONIO — NBA history will be made Friday at the Alamodome. The San Antonio Spurs officially announced the team has broken the league regular-season, single-game attendance record with 63,592 tickets sold for Friday's much-anticipated matchup against visiting Golden State. The previous record was a little more than 62,000...
Luka Doncic's Updated Injury Status For Mavs-Clippers Game
Luka Doncic has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday’s game.
The All-NBA First Teams From 2001 To 2010
Throughout 2001 to 2010, All-NBA First Teams featured great players like Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Allen Iverson and others.
Spurs lose again vs. Grizzlies; team makes NBA history | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos to recap the Spurs' second-straight loss to the Grizzlies. Also, the Spurs make NBA history. All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs. Subscribe to Locked...
The Spurs are just days away from attempting a new NBA record
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs court was pieced together Monday morning inside the Alamodome as the countdown to the biggest stage as part of their 50th anniversary season approaches. The Spurs will host the Golden State Warriors on Friday night as they'll attempt to set the new...
A chance to shatter the NBA attendance record! Spurs release more Alamodome game tickets
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs game against the Warriors at the Alamodome is the hottest ticket to get right now. And if you are still looking for tickets for Friday's highly-anticipated game then you are in luck. The team announced they have released additional tickets for the...
Warriors star Stephen Curry’s epic gesture for Spurs proves that he’s a real-life MVP
The San Antonio Spurs haven’t been a very good team over the past few seasons. However, you cannot fault its ever-loyal fanbase for its unwavering support for its team. Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has taken notice of this fact and he’s come out with an epic gesture to support the Spurs fans in a recent historic endeavor.
Grizzlies official Twitter trolls Spurs; Silver and Black fans are not amused
SAN ANTONIO — The Memphis Grizzlies' official Twitter account likes to rub it in whenever the team picks up a win during the season. And the San Antonio Spurs did not escape its radar!. After the Spurs lost to the Grizzlies, 121-113, Monday night in Memphis, the Grizzlies' Twitter...
