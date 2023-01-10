ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia Bulldogs turn out to celebrate second straight national title

A year ago, when we all packed into Sanford Stadium on a cold January afternoon to celebrate the Georgia football team’s first national championship since the 1980 season, it was with a sense of awe and elation. The Bulldogs, so close for so long, had finally done it. On...
ATHENS, GA
Central Georgia EMC working to restore power

JACKSON — Central Georgia Electric Membership Corporation currently reports power outages affecting 10,577 customers. At the height of the outage, more than 27,000 customers were without power. Restoration efforts are ongoing as crews continue working to restore electric service to the areas affected by the severe weather. Crews have...
JACKSON, GA
Butts County Adoptable Cats - Week of January 13

Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens that came into the Butts County Animal Shelter prior to adoption.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA

