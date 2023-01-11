Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
In Reversal, Gordon Supports Medicaid Expansion For Postpartum Care
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Jen Davis, head of Health and Human Services for Gov. Mark Gordon, says the governor supports one of two bills under consideration by the Wyoming Legislature to expand Medicaid coverage. The federal America Rescue Plan Act allows states to extend postpartum...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Establish $40 Million Trust For Wyoming Suicide Call Centers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Heartfelt stories and emotional pleas highlighted a Thursday afternoon meeting of the Wyoming Legislature’s House Revenue Committee. Lawmakers were discussing House Bill 65, which would fund suicide helpline services based in Wyoming through the establishment of a permanent trust. The...
PLEASE DON’T: Wyoming Doctor Doesn’t Want Medicaid Expansion
For the 9th time a Medicaid expansion bill is before the Wyoming house and senate. In Wyoming every other year is for passing bills. Every other year is for passing the states budget. So it will be hard to get expansion passed during the 2023 session, which is a budget...
cowboystatedaily.com
New Effort Introduced To Strip Chuck Gray Of Election Oversight
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An effort to strip Secretary of State Chuck Gray and his office of their authority to oversee Wyoming elections is on the clock. State Rep. Ken Chestek, D-Laramie, has crafted legislation that would put the State Canvassing Board in charge of...
oilcity.news
Wyomingites forced to decide between food, housing or healthcare
For those Wyoming residents who make $38,000 and are part of a family of four (or a household of two making less than $25,000), they may soon qualify for free healthcare coverage. This is your chance to tell those in charge of our state how important it is to you and your family, your neighbors, colleagues, and friends to see a doctor when you are sick without having to choose between paying for healthcare or groceries. Wyoming’s Legislature will meet starting Jan. 10 and will vote on whether to expand healthcare through Medicaid for working adults, many of whom are age 50–64, and their families who need it. Medicaid expansion would mean an estimated 19,000 hardworking Wyomingites — including farmers, ranchers, near-retirees and small business owners and their employees — would have access to health coverage. The Wyoming Department of Health’s 2022 Medicaid expansion report estimates:
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislators Worried About Californication Of Wyoming, Introduce Bill Protecting Rodeos
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, is championing legislation that would prevent towns and counties from banning activities like rodeos and other events that use working animals. “The intent of the legislation is to protect legal, law-abiding animal enterprise from the radical...
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray Scores Victory With Defeat Of Bill That Would Have Prevented Ballot Inspections
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming elections may be subjected to hand-count ballot audits after the Legislature’s House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee killed a bill Wednesday that would have prevented ballot inspections. With the rejection of House Bill 6, the possibility of hand-count...
Crossover Voting Ban Bill Introduced In 2023 Wyoming Legislature
Supporters of banning Wyoming voters from changing party affiliation to vote in primary elections in the state will try again in 2023 to get a bill passed in the legislature. House Bill 0103 here. It's sponsored by Rep. Jeremy Haroldson [R-Platte/Laramie counties]. It's co-sponsored by Representative(s) Angelos, Jennings, Knapp, Locke,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Allow Wyoming Ranchers To Sublease Grazing On Public Lands
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A pair of bills forwarded by the Wyoming House Agriculture Committee could improve things for ranchers grazing cattle on state lands, including letting them manage others’ cattle there. Running livestock for others on grazing leases is becoming more commonplace among...
cowboystatedaily.com
Unused For 15 Years, Wyoming Legislators Move To Kill Apprenticeship Program
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 15-year-old law gives contractors a 1% bid preference if at least 10% of a project’s labor hours are from apprenticeships. But since the program was passed by Wyoming lawmakers in 2007, no contractors have used it, said Associated General...
cowboystatedaily.com
Changing Terms Of Federal Act Could Mean More Money For Wyoming Schools
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Wyoming was admitted into the Union, Congress stipulated that federal lands granted to the state for school funding could be used to earn interest, but that it couldn’t issue grazing leases on those lands for a term of more than 10 years.
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislative Preview: Gov. Gordon To Give State Of The State To More Conservative Legislature
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 67th Wyoming Legislature got underway Tuesday, bringing a start to a 2023 session that will likely be defined by important spending decisions and a concerted effort by a quickly growing faction of Republicans to bring more conservative policies to Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Set State Policies For School Expulsions, Suspensions In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming lawmakers on Wednesday advanced a proposed law change requiring the state Superintendent of Public Instruction set statewide guidelines for public-school suspension and expulsion policies. Senate File 48, if it becomes law, would mandate that the state’s education superintendent, Megan Degenfelder,...
oilcity.news
Driskill, new Wyoming Senate president: legislators will pursue ‘civil, open debate’
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Senate President Ogden Driskill joined Republican leadership in the Wyoming Legislature in outlining priorities for the 67th General Session, which began today. The House and Senate bodies elected leaders after one round of voting per chamber. Driskill was confirmed as the President of the Senate, and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill To Grant Wyoming More Control Of Rare Earth Permitting Moves Out Of Committee
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming could apply to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for authority to license radioactive byproducts from rare earth processing through a bill that moved forward Wednesday. The Legislature’s House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee voted unanimously to advance House Bill 61,...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming’s 2023 Legislative Session – Bills to Watch
Dozens of House Bills and Senate Files are making their way through the Wyoming House and Senate as the 67th Wyoming Legislature convenes for another year of legislating. The 67th Wyoming Legislature will convene for the 2023 General Session on Tuesday at Noon. The Wyoming Senate and House of Representatives will hold opening ceremonies as their first order of business, and new members of the Legislature and legislative leadership will be sworn in at this time. Then, after a brief recess Tuesday afternoon, the bodies will begin introducing legislation in their respective chambers.
cowboystatedaily.com
Now That State Collects Mineral Taxes Monthly, Lawmakers Work To Streamline Payout Process
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s been a year since mineral production and exploration companies began paying their state mineral production taxes monthly. As with any transition, there have been some hiccups, and Sen. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, is sponsoring a bill to address one of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Wonder If $100,000 Carcass Disposal Program Is Dead
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Members of the Wyoming Legislature’s House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee is questioning if a program that helps municipalities dispose of dead animals is being used enough to justify the $100,000 annual appropriation it receives. Hunters and meat processing...
Costly life support for dying coal industry hits Wyo wallets
Today the Capitol welcomes 93 legislators, all actors in a classic play Wyoming has watched for years. When they leave in March, most of the cast will believe they’ve put on a marvelous show if they reject all tax increases, bash the feds while keeping their hands outstretched for more money and giving another giant boost to the wounded coal industry.
cowboystatedaily.com
There Are Useful Career Training Programs For Wyoming Students – But No One Knows About Them
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has an array of apprenticeship programs suitable for high school-age students to help them figure out what direction they want to go with their lives before committing to potentially expensive post-secondary training. Many schools are either unaware of these programs,...
Comments / 2