High surf warning prompts evacuation warnings along Santa Cruz County coast
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for Santa Cruz County starting Jan. 12 at 1 p.m. and ending Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. Between the increased tide, high surf and the reduction of beach sand the country expects there a significant potential for flooding along Beach Drive, Las Olas Drive and Potbelly Beach Road.
Storm aftermath: Santa Cruz County residents begin to recover
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — The Santa Cruz mountains were hit hard by strong winds overnight on Tuesday as it toppled trees and even trapped some residents in their homes. As gusty winds in the Santa Cruz mountains knocked over 200-foot trees and broke power lines for communities in the Zayante and Lompico areas.
Santa Cruz County storm damage total $27 million
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A torrential downpour, landslides and flooding wreaked havoc across Santa Cruz County Monday, causing a lot of damage now mounting about $27 million and rising, according to a county spokesperson. In an unincorporated part of Santa Cruz County, the Via Del Sol bridge collapsed into...
Santa Cruz County road closures
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Several roads remain closed in Santa Cruz County after mudslides, fallen trees, floods and rain swept the area.
Sheriff Nieto: Monterey Peninsula could be cutoff, flooding expected for Salinas Valley
SALINAS, Calif. — In a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Tina Nieto announced that the county is preparing for the Monterey Peninsula be cut off from the rest of the state due to on-coming flood waters if the Salinas River continues to flood. >>Watch the press conference in the...
Salinas River flooding causing more problems in Chualar
CHUALAR, Calif. — Thursday emergency crews were responding to more wipe spread flooding on the Salinas River near Chualar as the river continued to slowly rise leaving several homes flooded and turning ag fields into lakes. Residents continue to be on notice and emergency crews are extra vigilant. At one point Thursday they responded to reports of a person in the water.
$10 million in damages for Santa Cruz infrastructure by swell
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A large swell is estimated to cost Santa Cruz up to $10 million in damages to infrastructure along the city's coastline. Joshua Spangurd, a senior civil engineer for the city, says the bulk of the damage is in the West Cliff area. "We have a...
California storm destroys popular Santa Cruz beach area, images show
CAPITOLA, Calif. — The storm-related destruction at Seacliff State Beach south of Capitola goes well beyond damage to thecherished wooden pier, as new images from California State Parks show. "People are shocked," Santa Cruz Public Safety Superintendent Gabe McKenna told SFGATE on Tuesday. "Seacliff State Beach is one of...
Large swell Forecast is expected to hit Santa Cruz harbor
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A warning has been issued by the Santa Cruz Port District due to another large swell event forecasted to impact the area beginning Jan. 12 and running to Jan 15. The 15 to 18-foot swell is expected to peak around 3 a.m. on Jan 13...
Resources for those impacted by severe weather in Santa Cruz County and how to help
Due to the rain, wind and flooding, the county of Santa Cruz has expanded resources for those being impacted by the severe weather. The county has activated an Emergency Operations Center. The EOC serves as a centralized point for emergency operations coordination during a disaster. They have also posted several...
Sinkhole opens up on Glenwood Drive in Scotts Valley
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A sinkhole opened up on Glenwood Drive in Scotts Valley about a mile from where a retaining wall collapsed. The road was situated above an old railroad culvert. Santa Cruz County crews surveyed the damage on Wednesday afternoon, but people who live in the area...
Salinas River flooding causes evacuations and damage, search for missing child underway
SAN ARDO, Calif. — The swollen and fast moving Salinas river continued to rise Tuesday morning leading to more flooding, a levee breach and flash flood warnings, all this as search and rescue crews continued their search for a 5 year-old boy swept away in raging flood waters. In...
Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks in Santa Cruz County following devastating storm
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom will visit Santa Cruz County on Tuesday following destructive storms that have caused damage to the coast and forced evacuations across the county. On Tuesday Newsom visited storm-impacted areas of Santa Cruz County to survey the damage and get an update from...
Highway 101 bridge over Salinas River in Soledad to remain open: Caltrans
SOLEDAD, Calif. — Rising water levels on the Salinas River are not expected to impact the bridge over the river on Highway 101 in Soledad, Caltrans said late Wednesday. The agency said the bridge will remain open. "The bridge remains sound and is higher than the forecasted river surge,"...
Officials concerned that Salinas River could block Highway 68 and Highway 1
SALINAS, Calif. — After another atmospheric river dropped record rainfall on the Central Coast, officials turned their eyes to the rivers and creeks for continued flooding. According to the National Weather Service, the Salinas River is expected to rise well above flooding early Wednesday morning. Forecasts from the NWS shows the river reaching nearly 30 feet at the point where Highway 68 crosses the river. If that were to happen, the water would flow over the bridge and block the highway.
School closures continue for a third day following storm and flooding
SALINAS, Calif. — Several school districts on the Central Coast will be closed on Wednesday as residents continue to deal with the impacts of a destructive atmospheric river. The following schools have announced they will not be open Wednesday, Jan. 11. All of San Lorenzo Valley Unified School District.
Members from the Oakland Fire Department perform water rescue in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. — A water rescue that was made up of the Oakland Fire Department along with the help of seven local agencies was successful as they were able to rescue two men from a fast-moving flood in Hollister. Rescue teams say that the rescue happened around 11:30 p.m....
Oakland Zoo treats second mountain lion cub rescued from Santa Cruz area
OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland zoo has rescued another mountain lion cub from the Santa Cruz region. According to the Zoo's social media page, the mountain lion was spotted in Soquel on Sunday by a resident in the area. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife captured the cub...
Fatal shooting reported in Gonzales
GONZALES, Calif. — Police in Gonzales were dispatched Thursday to a fatal shooting that occurred on Angus Drive around 3 p.m. According to police when they arrived on scene, they found an unconscious male lying in the road who appeared to have been shot. Officers say that they contacted...
