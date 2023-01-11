ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

KSBW.com

High surf warning prompts evacuation warnings along Santa Cruz County coast

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for Santa Cruz County starting Jan. 12 at 1 p.m. and ending Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. Between the increased tide, high surf and the reduction of beach sand the country expects there a significant potential for flooding along Beach Drive, Las Olas Drive and Potbelly Beach Road.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Storm aftermath: Santa Cruz County residents begin to recover

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — The Santa Cruz mountains were hit hard by strong winds overnight on Tuesday as it toppled trees and even trapped some residents in their homes. As gusty winds in the Santa Cruz mountains knocked over 200-foot trees and broke power lines for communities in the Zayante and Lompico areas.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz County storm damage total $27 million

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A torrential downpour, landslides and flooding wreaked havoc across Santa Cruz County Monday, causing a lot of damage now mounting about $27 million and rising, according to a county spokesperson. In an unincorporated part of Santa Cruz County, the Via Del Sol bridge collapsed into...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas River flooding causing more problems in Chualar

CHUALAR, Calif. — Thursday emergency crews were responding to more wipe spread flooding on the Salinas River near Chualar as the river continued to slowly rise leaving several homes flooded and turning ag fields into lakes. Residents continue to be on notice and emergency crews are extra vigilant. At one point Thursday they responded to reports of a person in the water.
CHUALAR, CA
KSBW.com

California storm destroys popular Santa Cruz beach area, images show

CAPITOLA, Calif. — The storm-related destruction at Seacliff State Beach south of Capitola goes well beyond damage to thecherished wooden pier, as new images from California State Parks show. "People are shocked," Santa Cruz Public Safety Superintendent Gabe McKenna told SFGATE on Tuesday. "Seacliff State Beach is one of...
CAPITOLA, CA
KSBW.com

Large swell Forecast is expected to hit Santa Cruz harbor

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A warning has been issued by the Santa Cruz Port District due to another large swell event forecasted to impact the area beginning Jan. 12 and running to Jan 15. The 15 to 18-foot swell is expected to peak around 3 a.m. on Jan 13...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Sinkhole opens up on Glenwood Drive in Scotts Valley

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A sinkhole opened up on Glenwood Drive in Scotts Valley about a mile from where a retaining wall collapsed. The road was situated above an old railroad culvert. Santa Cruz County crews surveyed the damage on Wednesday afternoon, but people who live in the area...
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
KSBW.com

Officials concerned that Salinas River could block Highway 68 and Highway 1

SALINAS, Calif. — After another atmospheric river dropped record rainfall on the Central Coast, officials turned their eyes to the rivers and creeks for continued flooding. According to the National Weather Service, the Salinas River is expected to rise well above flooding early Wednesday morning. Forecasts from the NWS shows the river reaching nearly 30 feet at the point where Highway 68 crosses the river. If that were to happen, the water would flow over the bridge and block the highway.
CASTROVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

School closures continue for a third day following storm and flooding

SALINAS, Calif. — Several school districts on the Central Coast will be closed on Wednesday as residents continue to deal with the impacts of a destructive atmospheric river. The following schools have announced they will not be open Wednesday, Jan. 11. All of San Lorenzo Valley Unified School District.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Fatal shooting reported in Gonzales

GONZALES, Calif. — Police in Gonzales were dispatched Thursday to a fatal shooting that occurred on Angus Drive around 3 p.m. According to police when they arrived on scene, they found an unconscious male lying in the road who appeared to have been shot. Officers say that they contacted...
GONZALES, CA

