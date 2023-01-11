Read full article on original website
Related
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Video shows Iranian woman admit stabbing hookup as revenge for Qassem Soleimani
Chilling new footage shows the moment an Iranian-born college student calmly admits to stabbing a man she met on a dating app as revenge for the US killing of a top military commander from her home country in 2020. Police body camera footage shows Nika Nikoubin, 22, confessing that she stabbed her Plenty of Fish date in the neck as they had sex in a Las Vegas-area hotel room in March because she wanted to “spill American blood.” “We were drinking a little bit and then — I guess we started to get into it and then I stabbed him,” Nikoubin says in the...
Iranian student faces death penalty after giving away 'chocolates and hugs' during protests - as he is found guilty of 'waging war against God'
An Iranian man who handed out hugs and free chocolate to anti-regime protesters is facing the death penalty after being found guilty of 'waging war against God'. Mohammed Nasiri, 21, was arrested in the city of Qazvin, to the west of Tehran, last month while giving support and snacks to demonstrators along with three others.
Washington Examiner
Iran punishes Belgian with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for alleged espionage
Iran is punishing a Belgian national with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for espionage charges, according to state media. Olivier Vandecasteele, a 41-year-old former Belgian aid worker who has been imprisoned since last February, received the sentence along with a $1 million fine for charges pertaining to the espionage accusations, per Al Jazeera. The verdict can be appealed.
Notorious Russian arms dealer freed in Brittney Griner exchange awkwardly backs out of pledge to fight in Ukraine
Viktor Bout, freed in a prisoner swap for the WBNA star Brittney Griner, appeared to back out of a pledge to fight in Ukraine during an interview.
Iran sentences two teens to death for waging 'enmity against God' in protest against regime
Iran issued two death sentences to teenagers this week who were involved in the nationwide demonstrations and deemed to have waged "enmity against God."
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
BBC
Alireza Akbari: Iran preparing to execute British citizen - family
The family of a British-Iranian dual national sentenced to death in Iran have told BBC Persian that authorities are preparing to execute him. Alireza Akbari's wife, Maryam, said the family had been asked to go to his prison for a "final visit" and that he had been moved to solitary confinement.
The Jewish Press
Iran Sentences Author to Death following Israeli Media Interviews
According to the BBC in Persian as well as Radio Zamaneh reporter Farzad Seifikaran, writer and illustrator Mehdi Bahman was sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court. Details of the sentence have not yet been released. Saifikaran, a Bahman acquaintance, covered his activities for the peaceful coexistence of religions and reported on his two interviews with Israel’s Channels 12 and 13.
Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials
After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
Washington Examiner
Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei hints at loosening hijab rules after four months of uprising
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei hinted during a speech Wednesday that the Iranian regime could loosen regulations on women wearing hijabs. The remarks came four months after violent protests broke out across the country. During his speech in front of "mothers and exemplary women," Khamenei bashed the Western approach to women...
Iran outraged after French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo publishes cartoons mocking Khamenei
French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has published a series of offensive cartoons depicting Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Celebrity chef arrested in Iran for recipe for cutlets on the anniversary of Suleimani's death
Navab Ebrahimi was arrested in the capital Tehran on Wednesday where he was taken to the city's Evin Prison, the Human Rights Activists News Agency said.
Amid unrest, Iran's hardliners turn their anger to France
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian hardliners on Sunday burned French flags outside the French embassy in Tehran, protesting cartoons published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo that lampoon Iran’s ruling clerics. The caricatures were published at a time of persistent anti-government protests in Iran, now in their fourth month. Demonstrators are calling for the downfall of its Islamic Republic and are challenging its hardline establishment. The demonstrations outside of the French embassy follow previous attempts by Iran’s rulers to mobilize their supporters in counter-demonstrations. Hundreds of protesters, including students from seminary schools, shouted “Death to France” and accused French President Emmanuel Macron of insulting Iran while urging Paris to stop “animosity” toward Tehran. Police officers, some of whom appeared to be holding images of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, kept the demonstrators at a distance from the embassy building.
Iran shuts part of French embassy in protest over Charlie Hebdo caricatures of Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran has shut down the cultural wing of the French embassy in Tehran and summoned the French ambassador to formally protest the publication of offensive caricatures of the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. Iran’s foreign ministry on Wednesday said France has “no right to insult the sanctities of other Muslim countries in the garb of freedom of expression”.“Iran is waiting for the French government’s explanation and compensatory action in condemning the unacceptable behaviour of the French publication,” added foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani.And the Iranian government went a step further on Thursday by saying...
Top Iranian Sunni cleric says torture of protesters un-Islamic
DUBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - A top dissident Iranian Sunni cleric on Friday denounced as un-Islamic Iran's alleged use of forced confessions to convict detained protesters, as weekly demonstrations continued in the county's southeast.
Iran protesters told they are ‘bringing down the patriarchy’
Comedian Omid Djalili told Iranian protesters that they are “bringing down the patriarchy” at a protest in London.Thousands of protesters gathered at Marble Arch before marching through central London to Trafalgar Square for the Iran Solidarity Rally, which marked 115 days of protests.Organisers, including human rights organisation Amnesty International, set up a stage beside Nelson’s Column, from which the British-Iranian comedian addressed the crowd.Mr Djalili told them that they are “changing the axis of the world”.“When British women scream and shout for the women and girls in Iran, they are not just shouting for them, they are shouting for themselves,”...
Iranian arms transfers through Beirut airport could ignite the Middle East
Earlier this year, Israel attacked the Damascus airport after Iran transferred missiles and weapons to Damascus on civilian flights. Israel routinely strikes Iran’s weapons transfers by ground and precision missile factories in Syria, but commercial flights to a civilian airport have not been a primary path for these weapons deliveries. On the ground, the most…
Opinion: Iran's most powerful weapon isn't working
The executions this week of a karate champion and volunteer children's coach add to the growing number of protesters killed since Iranians took to the streets almost four months ago. But as Frida Ghitis writes, the executions have only reignited protests.
Foreign Secretary summons most senior Iran diplomat over execution of protesters
The Foreign Secretary summoned Iran’s most senior British-based diplomat after Tehran executed two more protesters over the weekend.Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini were executed by the Iranian authorities over the weekend, prompting widespread international condemnation, including from Pope Francis.James Cleverly said the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the decision to put protesters to death, during talks with the Iranian charge d’affaires, Mehdi Hosseini Matin.Mr Cleverly said: “Today I have summoned the Iranian charge d’affaires to condemn in the strongest possible terms the abhorrent executions we witnessed over the weekend.“The Iranian regime...
Comments / 0