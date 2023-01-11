Keep your umbrella handy and make sure to give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go on our slick roads before you head out the door Wednesday. A wet system off the coast will continue to draw rain and snow showers into northern California today, and will also leave us with another day of breezy to gusty south winds. We had a lull in the wet weather overnight, but rain has started to track back into the interior of northern California early Wednesday. Our rain and snow showers will be heavy at times, but light to moderate rain and snow is projected for the majority of the day. Some of the heaviest and most widespread valley rain will fall before you even head out the door for your morning commute, but pockets of heavy rain will accompany our widespread showers through the day. The heaviest rain and snow will be in store for our higher elevations late this afternoon through this evening, but light to moderate showers are also projected to persist across the valley. We'll also have sustained winds out of the south to 25mph and the potential for gusts up to 35mph through mid day. Winds will become lighter for your afternoon. A Flood Watch will go back into effect in the valley, foothills and Sierra at 10am Wednesday and is currently set to last through noon Thursday. Flood Watch in effect in Trinity County through 4am Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory will stay in effect for the northern Sierra, Lassen County and Plumas County through 4am Thursday. Northern Trinity County will be under a Winter Weather Advisory through 10pm Wednesday, and areas of Siskiyou County will be under a Winter Weather Advisory through 7pm Wednesday. Up to a foot and a half of snow will be possible during these timeframes above 4500', and travel impacts are looking likely in our higher elevations through at least late tonight. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to low 50's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and 20's to 30's in our mountain zones Wednesday morning. High temperatures are only projected to climb into the upper 40's to mid 50's in the valley, upper 30's to upper 40's in the foothills, and mid 30's to lower 40's in most of our mountain zones Wednesday afternoon. The potential for showers will diminish late Wednesday for most of northern California but areas closest to the coast and the far northern end of the valley in Shasta County could continue to get rainfall through Thursday.

TRINITY COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO