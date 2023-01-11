Read full article on original website
Friday Through Wednesday Rain, Snow, and Wind Models for Central and Northern California
A storm system will impact the region starting tomorrow (Friday 1-13-2023 and going through the weekend until at least the middle of this next week. I’ve prepared the National Weather Force rain, snow, and wind models for this event. Use them below.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Mostly dry Thursday but more rain & snow is ahead
Looks like you can feel free to leave your umbrella at home, but will still probably want to give yourself a little extra time to navigate our slick roads as you head out the door Thursday morning. The storm system that brought our active weather over the last few days has now broken down but we've still had limited scattered showers overnight. Shower chances are diminishing quickly as we start your Thursday and the majority of our region will have little more than sprinkles possible into your morning commute. Shower chances will linger in areas closer to the coast and there's a slight chance for light showers in Shasta County. The rest of our region is projected to stay dry for the day after sunrise. We'll continue to have plenty of clouds overhead through the day, but some sunshine will creep through those clouds in the afternoon hours. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to 50's in the valley, 40's in the foothills, and 30's to lower 40's in our mountain zones early Thursday. Winds will be out of the south to 10mph with gusts up to around 20mph early today. Winds will become lighter into your afternoon. High temperatures are projected to top out in the 50's to lower 60's in the valley, 40's to upper 50's in the foothills, and 40's in our mountain areas Thursday afternoon.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Wet & windy Wednesday
Keep your umbrella handy and make sure to give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go on our slick roads before you head out the door Wednesday. A wet system off the coast will continue to draw rain and snow showers into northern California today, and will also leave us with another day of breezy to gusty south winds. We had a lull in the wet weather overnight, but rain has started to track back into the interior of northern California early Wednesday. Our rain and snow showers will be heavy at times, but light to moderate rain and snow is projected for the majority of the day. Some of the heaviest and most widespread valley rain will fall before you even head out the door for your morning commute, but pockets of heavy rain will accompany our widespread showers through the day. The heaviest rain and snow will be in store for our higher elevations late this afternoon through this evening, but light to moderate showers are also projected to persist across the valley. We'll also have sustained winds out of the south to 25mph and the potential for gusts up to 35mph through mid day. Winds will become lighter for your afternoon. A Flood Watch will go back into effect in the valley, foothills and Sierra at 10am Wednesday and is currently set to last through noon Thursday. Flood Watch in effect in Trinity County through 4am Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory will stay in effect for the northern Sierra, Lassen County and Plumas County through 4am Thursday. Northern Trinity County will be under a Winter Weather Advisory through 10pm Wednesday, and areas of Siskiyou County will be under a Winter Weather Advisory through 7pm Wednesday. Up to a foot and a half of snow will be possible during these timeframes above 4500', and travel impacts are looking likely in our higher elevations through at least late tonight. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to low 50's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and 20's to 30's in our mountain zones Wednesday morning. High temperatures are only projected to climb into the upper 40's to mid 50's in the valley, upper 30's to upper 40's in the foothills, and mid 30's to lower 40's in most of our mountain zones Wednesday afternoon. The potential for showers will diminish late Wednesday for most of northern California but areas closest to the coast and the far northern end of the valley in Shasta County could continue to get rainfall through Thursday.
There’s another storm expected to hit Northern California. Here’s what to expect
(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is predicted to hit Northern California on Friday night through the weekend, bringing heavy rain to the valley and snow to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS predicts that the heaviest rainfall will be seen on Saturday which could bring flooding concerns throughout the region. Thunderstorms […]
California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds
A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. with powerful winds that damaged many trees on Wednesday. Wind speeds topped out at 90 miles per hour in the community east of Stockton. Pine and oak trees were splintered, but no injuries were reported in Calaveras County. The tornado touched down around...
TIMELINE | Increased thunderstorm activity expected in the valley along with heavy mountain snow
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A strong line of thunderstorms early Tuesday morning woke many Northern Californians, prompting severe thunderstorm warnings from the National Weather Service and even a pair of tornado warnings. Precipitation chances continue throughout the day and Wednesday before a much needed break in rain Thursday. There is...
Storm Tracker Forecast: Wet & windy conditions bring more big impacts Tuesday
Grab your umbrella, throw on some close toed shoes, and make sure to give yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you need to go before you head out the door Tuesday. A strong winter storm centered off the coast of northern California will drive heavy rain, heavy mountain snow, gusty winds, and the potential for thunderstorms across northern California through the day on Tuesday. We'll even have a slight chance of a tornado in our region today, but the biggest threat for that kind of activity will be to our south. The heaviest and most widespread rain and snow is falling overnight into very early Tuesday morning, and then we'll have scattered downpours and the potential for thunderstorms for the remainder of the day. The strongest winds are also expected through mid morning today and then they'll subside substantially into your afternoon. A Flood Watch remains in effect in the valley and foothills through 4pm Wednesday and we have a Flood Warning for the Sacramento River at the Tehama Bridge set to last through 5:30pm Tuesday. A Wind Advisory is in effect in valley areas of Butte and Glenn Counties through 1pm Tuesday and Trinity County is under a Wind Advisory through noon today. Sustained winds out of the south to 30mph and the potential for gusts up to 45mph are ahead for the start to middle of the day today. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for Trinity and Shasta County Mountain areas from 4000' up through 4pm Tuesday afternoon. Winter Storm Warning set to remain in effect in the Sierra and Plateau through 4am Wednesday morning. 1' to 4' of snow will be possible in the Sierra and up to 30" of snow will be possible in the Shasta County Mountains from this storm system. Trinity County will have the potential for 14" of snow above 4000' today. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to lower 50's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and 20's to lower 40's in our mountain zones early Tuesday. High temperatures are projected to top out in the low to mid 50's in the valley, 30's to upper 40's in the foothills, 30's to lower 40's in the Sierra, and upper 30's to upper 40's in the Northern Mountains Tuesday afternoon. We'll have a bit of a lull in the active weather this evening, but it will ramp back up later Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.
Atmospheric river hits Chester
According to Weather.com the term ‘Atmospheric River’ was first used in 1994 as part of a weather-related research paper, but is widely used now by meteorologists to describe a unique weather phenomena. Put simply, an atmospheric river (AR) is a thin but long plume of heavy moisture in the atmosphere that stretches from the tropics or subtropics into higher latitudes. This particular ‘river’ is causing floods all over California and heavy snows in the Sierras including Chester.
[UPDATE 2:39 p.m.–(Info on Highways 96 and 299] Flooding, Snow, and Wild Wind: Northwestern Californian Highways Take a Beating
The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak
The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
The Almost Eddie Swell Turns its Attention to Southern California
Powerful WNW swell builds through Friday, holds Saturday. Average SoCal breaks see the most size Saturday, long period spots pump Friday. Wind generally favorable Fri & Sat morning – more problematic deeper in the weekend. The XXL swell that slammed Hawaii on Wednesday (which we broadcast live here as...
Rising Shasta Lake levels is a welcome site for boaters, business
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - Heavy rain is still hitting Northern California but is bringing some help to local waterways. At Shasta Lake’s Bridge Bay, it rained all day Wednesday, causing some flooding in the area. But this is also raising the lake. Some boats are still anchored out in...
CA: MASSIVE STORMS BRING FLOODING, HURRICANE FORCE WINDS
Massive California storms bring flooding, hurricane force winds. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
3 more atmospheric rivers to slam flood-hit California
The death toll from California's relentless stream of extreme storm systems rose to 18 Wednesday, as the state's National Guard joined the search for a missing 5-year-old boy who was swept away in floodwaters. The big picture: The latest in the barrage of atmospheric river events that have been unleashing...
Four more atmospheric river storms forecast through mid-January
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The California Department of Water Resources reported that several more atmospheric river storms are in store for the state as some areas hit flood stage and reservoirs get a massive influx of runoff and rain. With California facing still more storms through the middle of...
Why can't we store all the rainwater from the storms? | Why Guy
CALIFORNIA, USA — Why Guy is getting many questions about why we can't store all the rainwater we're getting. California is still officially in a drought and we need water for drinking and agriculture and other basic needs. Even though it's been dumping rain like watery gold, we can't seem to store it all.
Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California
(KTXL) — The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
Tornado warning expires in the San Joaquin Valley
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect when the tornado warning was issued. (KTXL) — A tornado warning was issued for the Modesto area on Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather System Sacramento Station. According to NWS, the warning is to last until 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday and effect up to 385,000 […]
Tornado Warnings, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings expire for parts of Northern California
STOCKTON, Calif. — Severe weather warnings from the National Weather Service expired early Tuesday morning. Both a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Tornado Warning have ended for parts of Northern California. An early-morning tornado warning has expired for areas including western Tuolumne County, east central San Joaquin County, north...
California Atmospheric River Count: 5 Down, 4 to Go Before Jan. 19
The deluge of rain soaking parts of California — including the Central Valley— came from the state’s fifth atmospheric river since Christmas, officials said Monday. Up ahead are as many as four more atmospheric rivers before the rain potentially breaks on Thursday, Jan. 19, state climatologist Dr. Michael Anderson said at a news briefing held by the state Department of Water Resources.
