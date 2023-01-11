Read full article on original website
CNET
T-Mobile's $350 Million Settlement: How to Claim Your Share Before It's Too Late
T-Mobile customers, both past and present, may be eligible for part of the carrier's mammoth $350 million class action settlement to resolve claims that T-Mobile's negligence was to blame for a 2021 cyberattack that exposed millions of people's addresses, PINs and other personal information. The carrier hasn't acknowledged any wrongdoing....
FTX execs hid $8 billion in liabilities in a customer account that Bankman-Fried referred to as 'our Korean friend's account,' CFTC prosecutors allege
Alameda Research borrowed billions of dollars of customer funds from FTX exchange. The firm's liabilities were then masked under a pseudonym account on FTX. Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang have pleaded guilty to numerous counts of fraud. The case of "where did the money go" is beginning to unravel for...
Tom Zhu, who reportedly just became Tesla's 2nd most-powerful exec, slept at a Chinese factory during COVID lockdown — a habit he shares with CEO Elon Musk
Tesla's China chief Tom Zhu was just promoted making him the second highest-profile executive at the company after Elon Musk.
Judge orders Sam Bankman-Fried to be blocked from accessing or transferring any FTX or Alameda assets
Sam Bankman-Fried denied any role in the recently reported transfers of funds involving Alameda. His lawyer argued that his client had nothing to do with it, but prosecutors said they were skeptical. A federal judge sided with prosecutors and blocked him from accessing Alameda and FTX assets. Sam Bankman-Fried has...
JPMorgan claims entrepreneur Charlie Javice duped bank into buying $175M startup: suit
JPMorgan Chase claims it was duped by a 30-year-old entrepreneur who lied about the number of college kids who were using Frank — a financial-planning site that the mega-bank bought for $175 million. JPMorgan Chase alleges that Charlie Javice, who was featured on the Forbes “30 under 30” list in finance for 2019, led the bank to believe that Frank “was a business deeply engaged with the college-aged market segment with 4.265 million customers,” according to a lawsuit filed on Dec. 22, read. “Instead, it received a business with fewer than 300,000 customers,” according to the explosive suit filed in federal...
Bill Gates responds to skepticism about him owning 275,000 acres of farmland: 'There isn't some grand scheme involved'
Gates owns 275,000 acres of US farmland and says he bought them to "create more jobs." The US had 895 million acres of farmland in 2021, per the USDA.
dailyhodl.com
DOJ Investigating $372,000,000 That Disappeared From FTX Shortly After Bankruptcy: Report
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly investigating a $372 million hack on the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. Bloomberg Law, citing an anonymous “person familiar with the case,” reports that federal prosecutors have opened up a separate criminal probe into the alleged hack. The anonymous source tells...
U.S. DOJ to seize $465 million of Robinhood shares tied to Bankman-Fried
Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors are in the process of seizing shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) tied to Sam Bankman-Fried, who has been charged with fraud in the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, a U.S. attorney told a judge on Wednesday.
Tesla closes up despite Musk selling $3.58B of its shares
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Shares of Tesla rose slightly Thursday despite news that CEO Elon Musk sold another $3.58 billion worth of the electric vehicle maker’s stock this week. The stock closed at $157.67, up less than 1% but still close to its two-year lows. Tesla did fare better than the broader U.S. stock market, where concerns about rising interest rates led to a 2.5% drop in the S&P 500 index. Musk, the new owner of Twitter, sold the Tesla shares from Monday through Wednesday, according to a filing posted Wednesday night with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It wasn’t clear where the proceeds of the sales were being spent. Musk has sold nearly $23 billion worth of Tesla stock since April, with much of the money likely going to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Early last month, he sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings.
U.S DoJ Launches Probe Into $372 Million FTX Hack Following Bankruptcy Filing
The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a criminal probe into last month’s FTX exploit. Authorities have been able to freeze a portion of the stolen funds. The investigation is being led by the DoJ’s National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team. Former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried previously indicated that the hack...
Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm borrowed $65 billion from FTX via a 'secret backdoor' to fund donations and a luxury lifestyle, bankruptcy court hears
"All this has left a shortfall in value to repay customers and creditors," Andrew Dietderich told the court, with $5 billion recovered so far.
Twitter considered selling user names to bring in revenue - NYT
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc has mulled selling user names to bring in new revenue, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The social media firm did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Binance's US unit gets court approval to move forward with $1 billion bid for bankrupt crypto lender Voyager's assets
Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager won initial court approval to sell assets to the US arm of crypto exchange Binance. The proposed buyout includes an agreement to transfer Voyager's customers to the crypto exchange, Reuters reported. Voyager customers are moving closer to being able to make withdrawals. Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager...
thenewscrypto.com
Thailand SEC Reportedly Investigating Insolvent Zipmex Exchange
The sale of digital asset services and goods will be scrutinized by the regulator. Zipmex declared bankruptcy after repeated attempts to resolve its financial difficulties. Reportedly, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Thailand has begun looking into the troubled cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex. The latter’s compliance with local regulations on the sale of digital asset services and goods will be scrutinized by the regulator.
About 490,000 exit, entry trips made daily in China since Jan. 8
BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - About 490,000 entry and exit trips were made to and from China daily between Jan. 8-12 after the country reopened its borders, an official from the country's immigration bureau told a news briefing on Friday.
cryptogazette.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Spars With FTX Debtors – Seized Robinhood Shares
According to the latest reports, the disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is fighting with FTX debtors over hundreds of millions of dollars worth of seized Robinhood shares. Check out the latest reports about all this below. SBF spars with FTX debtors. It’s been just revealed that the Court documents reveal...
wealthinsidermag.com
FTX Co-Founder’s Alleged Extravagance Comes to Light in Bankruptcy Court Documents
Following the court filing that shows FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) wants access to FTX’s $460 million in Robinhood shares, Delaware bankruptcy court documents show tens of millions were spent by the FTX team in 2022 on living accommodations, hotels, food, and flights. Moreover, SBF’s quantitative trading firm allegedly owes more than $55,000 to Jimmy Buffett’s beach resort, Margaritaville, after Alameda and FTX executives occupied 20 suites for a few months last year.
itechpost.com
Apple CEO Tim Cook Gets a Self-Imposed $35 Million Pay Cut
Apple CEO has taken a huge pay cut brought about by his own recommendation. Tim Cook will be receiving $49 million as compensation for 2023, with the amount being subjected to more than a 40% drop. The Self-Imposed Reduction. Apple's CEO Tim Cook is taking a big pay cut this...
BBC
Apple boss Tim Cook to have pay cut by over 40% this year
Apple chief executive Tim Cook will see his annual pay package slashed by more than 40% this year. The technology giant says Mr Cook requested the cut after criticism from shareholders. Apple's compensation committee awarded him a total "target compensation" of $49m (£45.1m) for 2023. Last year the iPhone...
Apple chief Tim Cook takes over 40% pay cut, slashing salary by $35m
Apple’s boss Tim Cook has taken a pay cut of over 40 per cent, slashing his salary by about $35m, a new regulatory filing by the company revealed.The tech giant chief’s salary will be decreasing from $84m last year to $49m in 2023 on his own recommendation.“Mr Cook’s target total compensation is $49m, a reduction of over 40 per cent from his target 2022 total compensation,” Apple noted in the filing.While the Apple chief’s base salary remains at $3m, the regulatory filing says he will see more of his pay now tied to the company’s stock performance than it...
