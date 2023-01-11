Thursday’s break will be short-lived as the nest storm awaits on our doorstep. The weak cold front, associated with a system well to the northwest of us, will move through late Friday morning/early afternoon bringing mainly light to moderate rain with rounds of showers through the day. A second and stronger front is expected Saturday. Periods of heavy rain and gusty winds are expected. There will be a little pause between storms, before system number three passes through Sunday into Monday. This one looks to pack more of a punch as the cold core low moves down the coast bringing additional moderate to heavy rain, strong winds, and the chance of thunderstorms.

GONZALES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO