J. Crew to close Pioneer Place store in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Pioneer Place is losing one of its longtime tenants before the end of January. J. Crew recently announced it will soon close its doors in Portland.

In an email sent to customers, J. Crew said it will close the Pioneer Place location on January 22.

The email didn’t provide an explanation as to why the store was closing, but asked shoppers to visit the next closest store at Washington Square after the closure.

KOIN 6 News requested a statement from J. Crew about why the store is closing.

In a reply, a spokesperson said, “We are always evaluating our business and stores footprint, and after careful consideration, we have made the decision to close certain stores to better support our broader omnichannel strategy. We’re proud to have served our customers here and look forward to continuing to do so at our Washington Square location.”

The spokesperson also encouraged customers to shop online.

