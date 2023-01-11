Diabetes drug Ozempic in short supply as more Americans use it to lose weight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The fight to lose weight continues to cause a shortage of the diabetes drug Ozempic.

Because of Ozempic’s weight-loss side effects, people without diabetes are asking their doctors for it.

The FDA said they expected the shortage to be resolved by the end of 2022. But now, doctors say even substitutions are in short supply.

If you search the #ozempicweightloss on TikTok, you’ll find hundreds of videos of people boasting about how much weight they’ve lost on the drug.

All the buzz is hurting the people who need it the most.

“There are people who need this to live and to function daily,” one Ozempic user, who wishes to not be identified due to privacy reasons, said.

For some people with type two diabetes, a weekly injection of Ozempic is a game changer.

“It keeps my sugar all week at a stable level. It keeps me from having really high levels in the 200s and 300s or super lows, which can put you in a coma,” the woman said.

As more doctors agree to prescribe it to patients without diabetes, it’s making it hard for some people with the disease to find it.

The Mid-South woman tells FOX13 she’s been looking for weeks.

“We called every pharmacy,” she said. “From Collierville to Hernando and nobody had it.”

Dr. Kashif Latif, an endocrinologist in Memphis, said even substitutions for the drug are in short supply.

“We were able to substitute one for the other, but for the last week or two, we haven’t even been able to do that,” he said.

Patients who depend on the medication hope to see more restrictions.

“I don’t think anybody should be able to walk into a doctors office and say, ‘Hey, I have had a hard time losing weight,” Catie Allen of Mississippi said. “I think you should have some kind of a diagnosis.”

Researchers are also studying the weight-loss effects of another diabetes drug called Tirzepatide.

If approved by the FDA, it could become the best-selling medication in history to treat obesity.

