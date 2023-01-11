Read full article on original website
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Minneapolis Ski Club 2023 Flyfest Ski Jumping EventLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Quick hits: Shannon dominates in Illini's resounding 76-50 road win at Nebraska
Nebraska might be a perennial lower-tier Big Ten team, but Pinnacle Bank Arena isn’t an easy place to win. Highly-ranked Purdue needed overtime to beat the Cornhuskers last month. Iowa left Lincoln two weeks ago with a 16-point loss. So Illinois certainly was ecstatic to leave Nebraska with a...
Plenty Right for Nebraska in Win Over Penn State
Huskers boomerang back to success on Australia Night
How to watch, listen or stream: Iowa basketball hosts Michigan Wolverines
The Hawkeyes are back inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the foreseeable future and it starts with Michigan. The Wolverines are looking to get back on track while Iowa is aiming to get back to .500 in conference play. Let's dive a little bit into the matchup that will take place at 6:30 CT on Thursday.
First Impressions: Payton Sandfort puts Iowa City on his back, carries Hawkeyes to 93-84 win over Michigan
Michigan's three-point barrage put them out in front, but sophomore Iowa guard Payton Sandfort put his city on his back as he carried the Hawkeyes to a 93-84 win over Michigan. Let's dive into some of the first impressions. -- Jett Howard was off and running for the Michigan Wolverines....
FOX Sports
Iowa takes on Michigan after Sandfort's 22-point game
Michigan Wolverines (9-6, 3-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -4.5; over/under is 154.5. BOTTOM LINE: Iowa takes on the Michigan Wolverines after Payton Sandfort scored 22 points in Iowa's 76-65 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Hawkeyes have gone 7-2 at...
saturdaytradition.com
Fran McCaffery discusses outpouring of support following Patrick McCaffery's leave of absence
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery lost a valuable player as Patrick McCaffery left the team to address his mental health, but ultimately McCaffery believes his player and son is making the best decision for his own sake. Patrick, who is averaging 12.8 points per game and 4.8 rebounds per game,...
Top 25 roundup: No. 8 Gonzaga escapes BYU on late 3-pointer
January 13 - Julian Strawther made a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 9.5 seconds remaining as No. 8 Gonzaga escaped with a 75-74 victory against BYU in a West Coast Conference game Thursday night in Provo, Utah.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Joe Ingles: Won't play Thursday
Ingles is out for Thursday's game versus the Heat due to left knee injury management. Ingles is likely sitting out Thursday's back-to-back for rest. Pat Connaughton, Jordan Nwora and MarJon Beauchamp are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. Ingles should be good to go for Saturday's rematch with the Heat.
saturdaytradition.com
Payton Sandfort provides big spark in Iowa's OT win over Michigan
Payton Sandfort came off the bench in a big way for Iowa Thursday night. With a huge second half and key performance in overtime, Sandfort sent the Hawkeyes to a win over Michigan for Iowa’s third straight win. Sandfort scored the final 7 points of regulation for the Hawkeyes,...
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 18 rebounds
Adams accumulated 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 135-129 victory over San Antonio. Adams and Jaren Jackson combined for 30 rebounds, but Adams was the driving force on the glass for a Memphis team that had to grind out a tight win over a combative Spurs team. With a career-worst 33 percent mark from the free-throw line on 2.9 attempts per game, Adams has been toxic in that particular area, but he retains higher value in points formats or in category leagues in which managers are punting free-throw percentage. His 11.5 rebounds per game are the best mark of his career by a full rebound and a half.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Disappointing rookie campaign
Davis-Price finishes his rookie season with 34 rushing attempts for 99 yards and no touchdowns or receptions across six active games. Davis-Price had an opportunity to earn significant playing time following starter Elijah Mitchell's Week 1 injury, but he wound up falling behind undrafted rookie Jordan Mason and practice-squad veteran Tevin Coleman on the depth chart at multiple points throughout the year. The third-round pick didn't show enough as a pure runner in limited opportunities, and he didn't profile as a pass-catcher out of college. Davis-Price will have to fight for his spot on the active roster with San Francisco in 2023 after a lackluster start to his career.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Late scratch Wednesday
Turner will not play in Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks due to back spasms. Turner was slated to play and was listed in the starting lineup but will not suit up Wednesday due to back spasms. James Johnson will take his place in the starting five while Isaiah Jackson and Goga Bitadze are candidates to see more action with Aaron Nesmith (illness) and Oshae Brissett (hamstring) both sidelined. Turner's next chance to play will come Friday against Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable to return
Murray exited Wednesday's contest against the Suns with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to return. Murray managed to score 16 points and dish out six assists across 25 minutes before leaving the hardwood. With the Nuggets up by a wide margin, Murray shouldn't be needed for the rest of the contest even if he is healthy enough to return. Bones Hyland will likely pick up a couple more minutes Wednesday if Murray stays sidelined.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Returns to practice
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Middleton (knee) practiced Tuesday, including significant 5-on-5 work, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton is still out for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks due to right knee soreness. However, his return to practice is a good sign that he will be available soon. While Middleton's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Miami, there is no set timetable for him to retake the court.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Tuesday
Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played 30 minutes during Sunday's loss to Cleveland and notched his third straight double-double during the matchup, but it appears he sustained an ankle injury during the contest as well. He'll sit out Tuesday with the issue, but his status for the second half of the Suns' back-to-back Wednesday in Denver remains unclear, though he can presumably be considered, at best, questionable. In Ayton's absence, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric are candidates for increased playing time.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Dominates glass with 18 boards
Jokic produced 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 FT), 18 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 126-97 victory over the Suns. Jokic was well on his way to yet another triple-double by halftime with 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting to go along with nine rebounds and six assists. The reigning MVP added nine points, nine boards and three dimes in the third quarter, falling just one assist shy of notching his 12th triple-double of the season after sitting for all of the final period. Jokic posted game highs in rebounds (18) and assists (9) and has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last 11 contests.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas holds firm in Top 25 And 1 after surviving tough Oklahoma test
For the second time in as many home games, Kansas found itself down double-digits in the second half Tuesday night, trailing an unranked Oklahoma team that opened the season with a loss to Sam Houston State. For the second time in as many home games, Kansas still figured out a way to avoid being upset, this time by closing on a 18-4 run that lifted the Jayhawks to a 79-75 victory and pushed their record to 15-1 overall, 4-0 in the Big 12.
CBS Sports
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Another limited showing
McCaffrey (knee) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday. McCaffrey has been dealing with a sore knee since a Week 12 win against the Saints, but a mild ankle sprain also affected his practice reps last week. While he's ditched the latter health concern this week, the knee issue has forced two straight capped sessions to begin prep for Saturday's wild-card matchup with the Seahawks. McCaffrey has ditched a designation ahead of each of the previous six contests, something that he'll aim to do upon the release of Thursday's injury report. During the aforementioned six-game stretch, he's been firing on all cylinders, racking up 767 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns on 128 touches.
CBS Sports
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Set to return Tuesday
Zuccarello (upper body) is expected to return for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com. Zuccarello missed the Wild's previous two games because of the injury. He has 16 goals and 40 points in 37 contests this season. Now that he's healthy, he's expected to resume serving in a top-six role and serve on the top power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Saints' Jameis Winston: Relegated to backup role in 2022
Over three games in the 2022 season, Winston went 73-for-115 passing for 858 yards and four touchdowns to five interceptions. He also recorded five rushes for 16 yards. Winston finished his third season in New Orleans as the backup quarterback behind 35-year-old journeyman Andy Dalton. The 29-year-old initially took over the Saints' starting job for the first seven contests of the 2021 season before he suffered a torn ACL and sprained MCL in late October. Winston retained his starting job heading into the 2022 campaign, but he played through injury over the first three games after sustaining four fractures in his back Week 1. He was then inactive Weeks 4 and 5, allowing Dalton to take over and never let go of the Saints' No. 1 quarterback spot. Winston returned Week 6 and was listed as the team's No. 2 quarterback for the final 12 games, though he was never deemed 100 percent healthy by the Saints during this span. As a result, it's unclear how much his injury affected the team's decision to roll with Dalton as the starter. With Dalton now set to hit free agency and Winston entering the final season of a two-year, $28 million contract, there's little clarity as to how either of these two fit into New Orleans' plans at quarterback for the 2023 season.
