Read full article on original website
Related
Gwen Stefani responds to accusations of cultural appropriation, says she is "a little bit of a Japanese girl"
Gwen Stefani was questioned about the reactions to the use of Japanese cultural influences in her music and beauty brands over the years
Gwen Stefani Fuels Controversy After Saying 'I'm Japanese' While Addressing Cultural Appropriation
"[It] should be okay to be inspired by other cultures," Stefani — who has faced accusations of appropriating Japanese and Latinx cultures throughout her career — says in a new Allure interview Gwen Stefani is at the center of the cultural appropriation conversation once again. While promoting the latest collection drop for GXVE Beauty, her vegan makeup line, in an interview with Allure, Stefani was asked to reflect on her Harajuku era. When the writer asked the singer what she learned from the "praise, backlash, and everything in...
Gwen Stefani Received Backlash for Saying She's Japanese When Challenged on Her "Harajuku" Era
The singer is Italian- and Irish-American.
blavity.com
Gwen Stefani Under Fire For Cultural Appropriation Again After Stating 'I'm Japanese' In New Interview
Singer Gwen Stefani is facing backlash for a statement she made in a recent interview. Speaking with Allure magazine, the 53-year-old singer described her love of Japanese culture and said, “My God, I’m Japanese and I didn’t know it.”. The Italian American singer made the bold statement...
Ellen DeGeneres fans beg her to evacuate $49M Montecito mansion after sharing terrifying video in middle of storm floods
ELLEN DeGeneres shared a concerning new video on Monday as she updated her Twitter followers on the ongoing raging storms in Southern California. Fans begged the former talk show host to stay safe, as a rushing mudslide streamed behind her. A series of violent storms triggering dangerous winds, mudslides and...
epicstream.com
Kate Middleton Shock: Prince Harry Accuses Prince William’s Wife of ‘Stereotyping’ Meghan Markle for Being Divorced, Biracial Preventing the Royal From Welcoming Her In
Prince Harry made some serious allegations against his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. He claimed that Prince William's wife was stereotyping Meghan Markle. Prince Harry Accuses Kate Middleton Of Stereotyping Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex has been doing media appearances to promote his book Spare. However, one report claims that he...
Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
GMA’s Michael Strahan returns to show after taking a break amid backlash for his explosive Prince Harry interview
GOOD Morning America host Michael Strahan has returned to the morning after taking a day off. He was out on Tuesday after he received backlash from his interview with Prince Harry, 38. Michael, 51, doesn’t typically host GMA on Mondays, due to hosting Sunday Night Football the night before.
A Professional Artist Spent 100 Hours Working On This Book Cover Image, Only To Be Accused Of Using AI
The artist known as Ben Moran said they were unjustly suspended from r/Art for posting their piece there.
‘One step forward, three steps back’: Brit Awards backlash after women snubbed in Artist of the Year nominations
The Brit Awards are receiving widespread criticism after failing to recognise a single woman in the Artist of the Year category.Nominees were announced for the forthcoming ceremony on Thursday (12 January). This year is the second year that the organisation has abandoned gendered categories.The artists nominated in the category celebrating the best in the UK were Central Cee, Fred Again.., George Ezra, Harry Styles and Stormzy.No women were nominated for the prize, which has been seen as a big step backwards after Adele won the award in the gender-neutral category’s inaugural year in 2022.“So the Brits introduced an Artist...
Japan’s Finest Filmmaker Makes His Netflix Series Debut: Should You Watch?
Hirokazu Kore-eda (After Life, Shoplifters) is one of international cinema’s most celebrated titans, and on the heels of the December stateside release of his latest feature Broker, he makes his Netflix debut on Jan. 12 with The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House, a nine-part series that will strike many Americans as significantly less accessible than his film output. The story of young best friends endeavoring to become geishas in modern-day Japan, it offers an inviting glimpse into a unique foreign world—at least, that is, until it bogs down in inert, one-dimensional drama of the most insufferable sort.Created and co-directed...
bookriot.com
8 Dark Academia Manga and Manhwa
There’s no denying that the term “dark academia” is everywhere these days. Not only is it an extremely popular sub-genre, but it’s also an aesthetic and subculture that has really taken off in recent years. No doubt you’ve seen all kinds of fashion and decor inspiration on social media, not to mention the bookish recommendations the term also sparks. So to get even more dark academia in your life while at the same time broadening your reading horizons, we’ll be talking about some dark academia manga and manhwa for you to peruse!
NME
8 iconic gaming scenes brought to life by licensed music
Take a walk through our Hey! Listen columns, and you’ll find that the world of video game music is weird, wonderful, and remarkably varied. From Gran Turismo‘s Japanese jazz fusion roots to the wild connection between Queen and the Ogre Battle series, so many of our favourite original soundtracks have thoroughly fascinating backstories that are worth celebrating.
booktrib.com
Spring 2023 Novels Centering Brave Women, Veiled Pasts and the Periphery of History
Many readers asked me why I chose to write historical fiction at the events I attended last year. I didn’t have enough time to elaborate, but if I could, I would trace back to my childhood in China, where I first encountered the genre. Growing up there, I perceived...
Comments / 0