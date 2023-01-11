Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a CulvertYana BostongirlRichardson, TX
Raise a Glass to the Rise of Mocktails: The Trend Taking Over Bars and RestaurantsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas school district receives $5 million from Foundation that has given away $2 billionAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Yardbarker
Mavs vs. Clippers Injury Updates: Paul George OUT; Will Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard Play?
However, the rekindling of this rivalry could be missing some juice, as both teams are coming into this matchup a little beat up. On the Mavs' side, Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor strain), Josh Green (elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber (hamstring tear) will all remain out. Dallas has been without that trio of key contributors for about a month now, but the hope is that Finney-Smith and Green are close to returning. Kleber, on the other hand, is likely out for the rest of the season, although the Mavs haven't come out and officially said that yet.
Yardbarker
Hardaway Trade to Heat? How Lowry Fits with Mavs' Luka - 5 Factors
The trade availability of Tim Hardaway Jr. is now an NBA open secret, with the Miami Heat the latest team to be linked to the Dallas Mavericks veteran shooting guard. What factors are in play with this rumor, and others moving forward? As we are officially one month away from the NBA’s trade deadline on Feb. 9, with rumors are starting to heat up. ... Five Factors ...
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 3 Big Things to Watch
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks look to avoid an 0-2 trip to LA as they take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Luka Doncic's Updated Injury Status For Mavs-Clippers Game
Luka Doncic has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday’s game.
Mavs star Luka Doncic matches Michael Jordan record left untouched in last 37 years
Luka Doncic has taken his already MVP-caliber game to a different stratosphere in the 2022-23 season, and the Dallas Mavericks have needed every bit of his contributions following the departure of Jalen Brunson. And Doncic is even etching his name in NBA history alongside Michael Jordan at the tender age of 23 following yet another dominant night against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers punctuated by two cold-blooded game-tying triples.
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 9: New Orleans Pelicans Cruise Past Washington Wizards Behind C.J. McCollum’s 34-Point Performance
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum had 34 points, five rebounds and two steals in the win against the Washington Wizards. Since losing star center Zion Williamson to injury, the Pelicans will need consistent offensive performances from their star players. OTHERS:. -Giannis Antetokounmpo’s double-double helped the Milwaukee Bucks rally from...
NBA updates All-Star vote numbers; LeBron, Durant still lead
NEW YORK — (AP) — LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is well on his way to catching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on more than the NBA's career scoring list. James is on pace to be an All-Star for the 19th time, after the NBA said Thursday he remains the overall leading vote-getter for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City.
Luka Doncic’s heroics propel Mavericks past Lakers in double OT
LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic hit tying 3-pointers in the final seconds of regulation and the first overtime, finishing with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in the Dallas Mavericks’ 119-115 double-overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Doncic highlighted his 56th career triple-double with that pair of clutch 3-pointers, hitting with six seconds left in regulation and again with 47.8 seconds to go in the first OT. Christian Wood added 24 points and 14 rebounds in the Mavs’ fourth straight win over the Lakers. “We knew we weren’t out of it,” said Tim Hardaway Jr., who had...
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock starting for Mavericks on Thursday; Dwight Powell to bench
Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock will start Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Bullock came off the bench last time out, but that will not be the case against LeBron James and Co. He's been elevated to the starting lineup, and Dwight Powell - who entered the day with a questionable tag due to a hip contusion - will come off the bench in the corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable to return
Murray exited Wednesday's contest against the Suns with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to return. Murray managed to score 16 points and dish out six assists across 25 minutes before leaving the hardwood. With the Nuggets up by a wide margin, Murray shouldn't be needed for the rest of the contest even if he is healthy enough to return. Bones Hyland will likely pick up a couple more minutes Wednesday if Murray stays sidelined.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Joe Ingles: Won't play Thursday
Ingles is out for Thursday's game versus the Heat due to left knee injury management. Ingles is likely sitting out Thursday's back-to-back for rest. Pat Connaughton, Jordan Nwora and MarJon Beauchamp are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. Ingles should be good to go for Saturday's rematch with the Heat.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Tuesday
Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played 30 minutes during Sunday's loss to Cleveland and notched his third straight double-double during the matchup, but it appears he sustained an ankle injury during the contest as well. He'll sit out Tuesday with the issue, but his status for the second half of the Suns' back-to-back Wednesday in Denver remains unclear, though he can presumably be considered, at best, questionable. In Ayton's absence, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric are candidates for increased playing time.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 18 rebounds
Adams accumulated 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 135-129 victory over San Antonio. Adams and Jaren Jackson combined for 30 rebounds, but Adams was the driving force on the glass for a Memphis team that had to grind out a tight win over a combative Spurs team. With a career-worst 33 percent mark from the free-throw line on 2.9 attempts per game, Adams has been toxic in that particular area, but he retains higher value in points formats or in category leagues in which managers are punting free-throw percentage. His 11.5 rebounds per game are the best mark of his career by a full rebound and a half.
Yardbarker
Mavericks Owner Did Not Look Happy After Tuesday’s Loss
Tuesday night was a bad one for the Dallas Mavericks. The team expected to take down the Los Angeles Clippers – who had lost six games in a row – with total ease. Instead, they left LA utterly defeated after losing 113-101 at Crypto.com Arena. It was a...
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Late scratch Wednesday
Turner will not play in Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks due to back spasms. Turner was slated to play and was listed in the starting lineup but will not suit up Wednesday due to back spasms. James Johnson will take his place in the starting five while Isaiah Jackson and Goga Bitadze are candidates to see more action with Aaron Nesmith (illness) and Oshae Brissett (hamstring) both sidelined. Turner's next chance to play will come Friday against Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scores in Tuesday's loss
MacKinnon scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers. MacKinnon got the Avalanche within a goal, scoring 20 seconds after Mikko Rantanen sparked a third-period rally. With three goals and two assists over five games since he returned from an upper-body injury, MacKinnon is back in his usual form. The 27-year-old center has 11 tallies, 39 points, 148 shots, 20 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 28 outings this season.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Returns to practice
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Middleton (knee) practiced Tuesday, including significant 5-on-5 work, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton is still out for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks due to right knee soreness. However, his return to practice is a good sign that he will be available soon. While Middleton's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Miami, there is no set timetable for him to retake the court.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Dominates glass with 18 boards
Jokic produced 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 FT), 18 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 126-97 victory over the Suns. Jokic was well on his way to yet another triple-double by halftime with 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting to go along with nine rebounds and six assists. The reigning MVP added nine points, nine boards and three dimes in the third quarter, falling just one assist shy of notching his 12th triple-double of the season after sitting for all of the final period. Jokic posted game highs in rebounds (18) and assists (9) and has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last 11 contests.
Comments / 0