MLive.com
Spartan Confidential podcast: Michigan State is tied for Big Ten lead, but will it last?
EAST LANSING, MI -- Don’t look now but Michigan State is back atop the Big Ten standings. It’s only mid-January, but the Spartans have won seven-straight games and are now 12-4 overall and 4-1 in the league following big wins at home vs. rival Michigan and at Wisconsin.
MLive.com
Michigan State freshman makes the most of surprise role vs. Wisconsin
EAST LANSING – Most nights this season, Carson Cooper has spent the evening watching from the Michigan State bench, with a few stray minutes mostly at the end of games. But on Tuesday night, he stepped in to play double-digit minutes and help Michigan State earn a come-from-behind win over a ranked team on the road.
MLive.com
Former Michigan State WR transferring to Eastern Michigan
Terry Lockett Jr. won’t have to move far to continue his college football career. The former Michigan State wide receiver announced his transfer commitment to Eastern Michigan via Twitter on Thursday. Lockett had four catches for 22 yards in 15 career games over his first two years with the Spartans and left the team this season before entering the portal last month.
MLive.com
Michigan frustrated by officiating, late-game collapse at Iowa: ‘We gave it away’
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Jett Howard looked pretty disheartened for a player who had just scored 34 points. Hunter Dickinson was in a similar mood despite a double-double. Their play kept Michigan in front of Iowa for most of Thursday night -- but not when it mattered most. “We just...
MLive.com
Michigan vs. Iowa college basketball predictions & odds for Thursday
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thursday night brings us yet another high-quality matchup in college basketball, this time from the Big Ten Conference. The Michigan Wolverines will play...
MLive.com
Michigan State vs. Wisconsin basketball predictions and odds for Tuesday
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Conference play is starting to heat up all around the college basketball world, and we have a nice matchup brewing again tonight. The...
MLive.com
Recent Big Ten basketball news involves mental health, criticism from fans
ANN ARBOR -- Last week, Indiana basketball star Trayce Jackson-Davis, the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year, posted a photo on social media of a handwritten letter he’d received. It was from a Hoosiers fan who wasn’t happy with the team’s play this season. It read, in part:...
MLive.com
Michigan State starting left guard returning for final season
Another veteran Michigan State offensive lineman announced he’s returning for the 2023 season. Senior starting left guard J.D. Duplain confirmed his return for another year via Twitter on Tuesday, writing “unfinished business” with a graphic featuring “2023″ and “last ride.” He has one season of eligibility left from the extra year the NCAA granted all athletes in 2020 due to COVID-19.
MLive.com
Michigan at 3 in final AP poll, though some voters preferred Ohio State
For the second straight season, Michigan football finished third in the final Associated Press top-25 poll. The weekly poll, released on Tuesday (Jan. 10) to close the book on the 2022 season, had national champion Georgia the unanimous No. 1, followed by runner-up TCU. Ohio State was fourth and Alabama was fifth.
MLive.com
Ex-Michigan WR Andrel Anthony announces transfer destination
It didn’t take long for former Michigan receiver Andrel Anthony to find a new college home. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday and announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Tuesday in a post on Twitter. Since entering the portal, Anthony announced he received offers from...
MLive.com
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Wednesday, January 11
JACKSON -- Here are the scores from games around the Jackson area for Wednesday, January 11. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Here are the latest power rankings and trending teams for boys basketball in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Things are heating up in boys basketball around the Jackson area. Napoleon and Jackson both seem to be rolling, no one can figure out how to score against Jonesville, and Hanover-Horton returned from its three-week hiatus and didn’t seem to have any rust.
MLive.com
Top 25 Michigan high school boys basketball rankings for Jan. 10, 2023
The Catholic High School League’s Central Division is chaos and we’re here for it. With so many ranked teams in one division, it really throws rankings for a loop.
MLive.com
See photos as East Kentwood boys basketball gets past Rockford
ROCKFORD, MI-- East Kentwood defeated Rockford 51-49 on Tuesday evening in a down-to-the-wire game at Rockford High School. East Kentwood’s Jamell Hatchett finished the night with 14 points with Rockford’s Cayden Lepper putting up 11 points, but it was not enough to overcome the furious full-court defensive onslaught.
MLive.com
Two Ann Arbor-area girls hoops teams crack Top 10 in first Associated Press rankings
ANN ARBOR – Defending state champion Ypsilanti Arbor Prep found itself atop the first Michigan Associated Press girls basketball rankings for Division 3 on Monday night. That ranking could change after the Gators (5-3) fell to Lake Fenton last night, but they did do enough to earn the initial top ranking with a 5-2 record and wins over Father Gabriel Richard, West Bloomfield and Detroit Cass Tech.
MLive.com
Springport defense paves way for win over Napoleon
SPRINGPORT – The Springport girls basketball team turned up the pressure on defense, and the cascade of steals and points in transition sparked a 56-15 win over Napoleon on Wednesday. Napoleon turned the ball over 26 times in the first half alone, 14 of those the result of a...
MLive.com
Saline girls overcome scoreless first quarter in ‘gutsy’ comeback win over Dexter
SALINE – Leigh Ann Roehm has seen quite a few resilient victories during her tenure as Saline’s girls basketball coach. And Tuesday’s 35-32 comeback win over Dexter was one the most memorable as the Hornets overcame a scoreless first quarter and erased a nine-point deficit to start the fourth quarter to remain undefeated in Southeastern Conference-Red play.
MLive.com
Hanover-Horton fends off Grass Lake third-quarter run, pulls away for 51-37 win
GRASS LAKE – The Hanover-Horton boys basketball team held off a Grass Lake rally early in the third quarter on Tuesday, then responded with a rally of its own to pull away to a 51-37 win. The Warriors used a 10-2 run early in the third to cut the...
MLive.com
Saginaw daughter hopes to donate medical equipment after ALS takes pillar of family
Saginaw daughter hopes to donate medical equipment after ALS takes pillar of family. An image of a framed photograph of Benita Smith on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 in Saginaw. Smith passed away of ALS on Jan. 2, 2023 and the family is looking to donate an electric Hoyer patient lift. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo.
