Michigan State freshman makes the most of surprise role vs. Wisconsin

EAST LANSING – Most nights this season, Carson Cooper has spent the evening watching from the Michigan State bench, with a few stray minutes mostly at the end of games. But on Tuesday night, he stepped in to play double-digit minutes and help Michigan State earn a come-from-behind win over a ranked team on the road.
EAST LANSING, MI
Former Michigan State WR transferring to Eastern Michigan

Terry Lockett Jr. won’t have to move far to continue his college football career. The former Michigan State wide receiver announced his transfer commitment to Eastern Michigan via Twitter on Thursday. Lockett had four catches for 22 yards in 15 career games over his first two years with the Spartans and left the team this season before entering the portal last month.
YPSILANTI, MI
Michigan vs. Iowa college basketball predictions & odds for Thursday

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thursday night brings us yet another high-quality matchup in college basketball, this time from the Big Ten Conference. The Michigan Wolverines will play...
IOWA CITY, IA
Michigan State vs. Wisconsin basketball predictions and odds for Tuesday

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Conference play is starting to heat up all around the college basketball world, and we have a nice matchup brewing again tonight. The...
MADISON, WI
Michigan State starting left guard returning for final season

Another veteran Michigan State offensive lineman announced he’s returning for the 2023 season. Senior starting left guard J.D. Duplain confirmed his return for another year via Twitter on Tuesday, writing “unfinished business” with a graphic featuring “2023″ and “last ride.” He has one season of eligibility left from the extra year the NCAA granted all athletes in 2020 due to COVID-19.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan at 3 in final AP poll, though some voters preferred Ohio State

For the second straight season, Michigan football finished third in the final Associated Press top-25 poll. The weekly poll, released on Tuesday (Jan. 10) to close the book on the 2022 season, had national champion Georgia the unanimous No. 1, followed by runner-up TCU. Ohio State was fourth and Alabama was fifth.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ex-Michigan WR Andrel Anthony announces transfer destination

It didn’t take long for former Michigan receiver Andrel Anthony to find a new college home. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday and announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Tuesday in a post on Twitter. Since entering the portal, Anthony announced he received offers from...
EAST LANSING, MI
See photos as East Kentwood boys basketball gets past Rockford

ROCKFORD, MI-- East Kentwood defeated Rockford 51-49 on Tuesday evening in a down-to-the-wire game at Rockford High School. East Kentwood’s Jamell Hatchett finished the night with 14 points with Rockford’s Cayden Lepper putting up 11 points, but it was not enough to overcome the furious full-court defensive onslaught.
ROCKFORD, MI
Two Ann Arbor-area girls hoops teams crack Top 10 in first Associated Press rankings

ANN ARBOR – Defending state champion Ypsilanti Arbor Prep found itself atop the first Michigan Associated Press girls basketball rankings for Division 3 on Monday night. That ranking could change after the Gators (5-3) fell to Lake Fenton last night, but they did do enough to earn the initial top ranking with a 5-2 record and wins over Father Gabriel Richard, West Bloomfield and Detroit Cass Tech.
YPSILANTI, MI
Springport defense paves way for win over Napoleon

SPRINGPORT – The Springport girls basketball team turned up the pressure on defense, and the cascade of steals and points in transition sparked a 56-15 win over Napoleon on Wednesday. Napoleon turned the ball over 26 times in the first half alone, 14 of those the result of a...
SPRINGPORT, MI
Saline girls overcome scoreless first quarter in ‘gutsy’ comeback win over Dexter

SALINE – Leigh Ann Roehm has seen quite a few resilient victories during her tenure as Saline’s girls basketball coach. And Tuesday’s 35-32 comeback win over Dexter was one the most memorable as the Hornets overcame a scoreless first quarter and erased a nine-point deficit to start the fourth quarter to remain undefeated in Southeastern Conference-Red play.
SALINE, MI

