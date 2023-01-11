Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across PC and console are upset with a sudden new change to the subscription service. The change is fairly minor and there's no indication it's a permanent one, but it's caught the ire of some subscribers who, since the launch of the subscription service, have had little to complain about. What's the problem? Well, Xbox has stopped communicating about new games. There's been a couple of games added so far this year, but they've been stealth drops. Typically, Xbox makes an Xbox Game Pass announcement every two weeks, revealing new games coming to the subscription service that month each time. For the last several weeks, this has stopped. Many are assuming this is because of the holiday season, but while this is a reasonable conclusion it's not a definitive, official conclusion.

5 DAYS AGO