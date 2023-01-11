Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Kobold Press Announces Core Fantasy Ruleset Amid Dungeons & Dragons OGL Turmoil
A prominent publisher of Dungeons & Dragons-compatible material has announced plans to develop a new ruleset that will be "available, open, and subscription-free for those who love it." Kobold Press, a veteran TTRPG company known for its Midgard campaign setting and its deep line of 5E-compatible rulebooks, has announced plans to develop the Core Fantasy ruleset, a new set of fantasy RPG rules that will be available for others to use through open gaming. "As we look ahead, it becomes even more important for our actions to represent our values," Kobold Press said in a blogpost announcing the move. "While we wait to see what the future holds, we are moving forward with clear-eyed work on a new Core Fantasy tabletop ruleset: available, open, and subscription-free for those who love it—Code Name: Project Black Flag." The announcement crashed Kobold Press's website, forcing the publisher to re-issue its announcement via Twitter.
ComicBook
ARCADIA, Dungeons & Dragons 5E Magazine, Will End in July
MCDM Productions has confirmed that it is ending its ARCADIA magazine in July, ending a two and a half year run of fantastic articles providing resources for Dungeons & Dragons 5E. The announcement came in a lengthy post to supporters on Patreon yesterday, in which MCDM talked about its plans in the wake of a rumored more restrictive Open Gaming License. "For now, and for at least a few months, nothing's changing!" MCDM wrote. "We got tons of cool 5E articles and art in the pike and we're excited about all of it. We have content already in development all the way out to July. The flip side of this is; July will be the last batch of 5E-specific articles. The new license just doesn't make sense for us."
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ players need only point to the first page of the players handbook to rightfully defy Wizards of the Coast
The tabletop role-playing game community has been experiencing a wave of drama never before experienced in the wake of leaked documents that indicate Dungeons & Dragons‘ owners, Wizards of the Coast, will be changing the Open Gaming License that allows developers to use, modify, and copy the D&D gaming mechanics. The proposed changes have resulted in an uproar of protests online and elsewhere. And a recent post suggests that it goes against the spirit of the game as designed.
‘People are leaving the game’: Dungeons & Dragons fans revolt against new restrictions
It’s been a tough week for Dungeons & Dragons fans. The reins were pulled in on users who come up with their own storylines and new characters, creating legions of imaginary worlds that spin off of the original fantasy roleplaying game. They have also been able to make and sell products required to play or based on the game under an open game license (OGL) agreement.
ComicBook
Paizo Addresses Pathfinder's Future, Announces New System-Neutral Open RPG License
Paizo has announced plans to release a new system-neutral Open RPG License, which will allow independent game publishers to authorize use of their own game systems for third-party publishers. Today, Paizo announced plans for the Open RPG Creative License (ORC for short), a new system-agnostic license that would allow any publisher to authorize use of their game system for use by third-party publishers. "We believe, as we always have, that open gaming makes games better, improves profitability for all involved, and enriches the community of gamers who participate in this amazing hobby," Paizo wrote in the blogpost announcing the license. "And so we invite gamers from around the world to join us as we begin the next great chapter of open gaming with the release of a new open, perpetual, and irrevocable Open RPG Creative License (ORC)."
The Super Mario Bros. 3 Detail That Will Change How You See The Game
The "Super Mario Bros." franchise has grown exponentially since the early days of the NES. And with that growth has come a number of fan theories and myths. Some of these are totally untrue, like the theory that Luigi is dead the whole time in "Luigi's Mansion." But believe it or not, some of these theories hit the nail right on the head.
ComicBook
Resident Evil 4 Fans Get Good News About Game's Release
Resident Evil fans looking forward to the imminent remake of Resident Evil 4 coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The new update more or less confirms the game will not be getting delayed unless something comes completely out of the left field. In an age where games are constantly delayed, including right before release, this is great news and should squash any concerns the game won't make its March release date.
hypebeast.com
‘Dead Island 2’ Reveals New Playable Character and Updated Release Date
Over the weekend, a new Dead Island 2 character teaser trailer has been dropped. Posted on the game’s official Twitter page, the teaser reveals essential background information on Ryan, one of the six playable characters in the new game. Including Ryan, only three characters have been officially revealed in a “Meet the Slayers” trailer format so far, with the first being stuntman Jacob, followed by Amy, an athlete.
Xbox Developer Direct showcase reportedly coming this month
New report claims Xbox wants its own Direct
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users Upset Over Change to New Games
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across PC and console are upset with a sudden new change to the subscription service. The change is fairly minor and there's no indication it's a permanent one, but it's caught the ire of some subscribers who, since the launch of the subscription service, have had little to complain about. What's the problem? Well, Xbox has stopped communicating about new games. There's been a couple of games added so far this year, but they've been stealth drops. Typically, Xbox makes an Xbox Game Pass announcement every two weeks, revealing new games coming to the subscription service that month each time. For the last several weeks, this has stopped. Many are assuming this is because of the holiday season, but while this is a reasonable conclusion it's not a definitive, official conclusion.
tryhardguides.com
Xbox and Bethesda announce huge Direct and standalone Starfield show
Xbox and Bethesda have officially revealed that a massive Developer Direct will premiere on January 25th, 2023, at 3 PM eastern time. According to a new tweet from Xbox, the direct will feature Minecraft Legends, Redfall, Forza Motorsport, and The Elder Scrolls Online:. A follow-up tweet from Bethesda explained that...
Ubisoft has cancelled three games in response to falling sales
Video games are seemingly more popular than ever, and I’d imagine that a fair amount of us would consider Ubisoft to be one of a handful of leading publishers. That doesn’t mean Ubisoft is immune to struggle though. The studio has reportedly cancelled three games as a response to falling sales which is sure to be hugely disappointing news for fans.
Android Headlines
The PlayStation Plus game catalog gains top titles for January
PlayStation Plus games that are coming to the game catalog in January have officially been announced by Sony today and there are a couple of must-play titles. The PlayStation Plus game catalog for January has 9 games in total being added to the lists. More than a few of them have oodles of charm and are worthy of your time and attention. But of those, a few stand out more than others.
GoldenEye 007 finally coming to modern consoles this month, says leaker
Almost 26 years after its initial release, GoldenEye 007 may finally be hitting Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. Last year, we were given the very exciting news that the iconic N64 title GoldenEye 007 would not only be added to the Nintendo Switch + Expansion Pack online service, but a brand new remaster was in the works for Xbox consoles. The remaster will be given a much-needed facelift - with 4K resolution and an improved frame rate, and will also include achievements and split-screen co-op play. Even better, it’ll be available via Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers won’t have to pay a penny for it.
Polygon
The original Legend of Zelda in VR is more terrifying than you’d expect
It’s Zeldathon all year here on Polygon — starting today with an unmissable oral history of smooching in the The Legend of Zelda cartoon — and with impeccable timing, a virtual reality remake of the original 1986 Legend of Zelda game has surfaced online. It looks fantastic, if not a little scary.
Kotaku
Xbox And Bethesda Confirm Nintendo-Style Direct, But Don’t Expect Starfield Yet
After rumors circulated earlier this week, Microsoft confirmed a Nintendo-style Developer_Direct will take place featuring Bethesda and Xbox. The presentation, planned for January 25 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET, will focus on upcoming Xbox games like Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall, as well as new content for The Elder Scrolls Online. One game will be a no-show, though, and that’s the space RPG Starfield because Microsoft has a “standalone show” planned for a later date.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dave Bautista’s dream video game role would blow Dwayne Johnson’s contributions to the genre out of the water
Having now reached a point in his career where he can pick and choose whatever roles he wants, it’s surely too glaring of an opportunity to miss for Netflix not to get Dave Bautista involved in its upcoming live-action Gears of War adaptation. After all, the Guardians of the...
ComicBook
No Man's Sky Creator Makes First Game Free for Everyone
Before creating No Man's Sky, Sean Murray and Hello Games released Joe Danger on PlayStation 3 back in 2010. The game has released on a number of platforms in the years since, and now Joe Danger is playable through browsers for free! According to Murray, the game is playable on Mac/PC/Chrome/Linux, and players can expect improved visuals, mouse and keyboard support, and more. While Joe Danger is drastically different from No Man's Sky, fans of the latter game might be interested in playing the former to see how Murray and Hello Games got their start!
Kotaku
Twitch Streamer Plays FromSoftware Games In A Truly Absurd Way
Spend any time on the internet—whether Reddit, Twitter, or YouTube—and you’ve likely seen some streamer doing some absurd-ass playthrough of a Soulsborne game (probably Elden Ring). Whether it’s beating Margit with a harp or two Malenias simultaneously (one with a dance pad), there are some wild ways of tackling FromSoftware games out there.
ComicBook
Masahiro Sakurai Reveals New Details on Classic Nintendo GameCube Game
The Nintendo GameCube played host to a number of classic games, many of which have never been released on any other platform. One example is Kirby Air Ride, a 2003 racing game featuring the denizen of Dream Land. The game was directed by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Masahiro Sakurai, and the famed director recently shared a video in which he discussed the game's development. According to Sakurai, he was the one that originally came up with the game's concept, and the decision to make a racing game came about because it would require a much shorter development time as opposed to an action game.
