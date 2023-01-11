Two men charged with kidnapping, carjacking 54-year-old man outside Rivers Casino

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A 54-year-old man was getting out of his car in the Rivers Casino parking lot late Thursday night when he was approached by two men.

Des Plaines Police said 32-year-old Kadeem Burton and 31-year-old Curtis Rollins pointed a gun in the victim’s face and demanded his phone, wallet and keys.

Rollins allegedly forced the man into the passenger’s seat of the car and drove it to a parking garage in Rosemont. He later ran away on foot.

Surveillance video shows a black SUV come back to the casino parking lot to pick up Burton.

Police were able to locate the getaway vehicle in the area of River Road and Oakton Street in Des Plaines. Officials said officers conducted a traffic stop, in which they detained Burton and two other passengers. Rollins was taken into custody later that evening.

Both men are now charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Burton’s and Rollins’ next court date is scheduled for Jan. 10 at the Skokie Court House.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram