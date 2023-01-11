Summit Piano Trio performs Saturday; pre-concert talk

The Oak Ridge Civic Music Association opens its Chamber Music Series with the Summit Piano Trio at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge, 1350 Oak Ridge Turnpike. Members of the trio, pianist Robert Henry, violinist Helen Hwaya Kim, and cellist Charae Krueger will present a pre-concert talk at 7 p.m.

The program will include music by Felix Mendelssohn, Lili Boulanger, and Bedrich Smetana.

Individual tickets and subscriptions are available online at orcma.org, at the door, or by calling (865) 483-5569. Admission is free for people 18 and younger. The pre-concert talk is free for those who have purchased tickets, according to an ORCMA news release.

“The Chamber Music Series remains a unique gem in the East Tennessee area,” series chairperson Bill Schwenterly stated in the release. “The series features four ensembles or solo performers annually, many of whom are Grammy award winners.”

The Summit Piano Trio is celebrating its 14th season as the ensemble-in-residence at Georgia’s Kennesaw State University. The trio is regularly heard on WABE, Atlanta’s NPR station, and throughout the country.

Future concerts

In addition to the Summit Piano Trio, the Chamber Music Series features Oak Ridge Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster Karen Kartal & Friends at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4; the Seraph Brass Quintet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25; and Grammy-award winning classical guitarist Paul Galbraith at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5. All concerts will be held at First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge, and each will include a pre-concert talk 30 minutes before the concert start time.

Support for the Chamber Music Series is provided by the Tom & Effie Carlson Estate, the Feldman Family, Korsmeyer Endowment & Consulting, Spectra Tech, Inc., and individual donors. The Oak Ridge Civic Music Association is a 501(c)(3) presenting organization. Sponsorship and advertising inquiries may be addressed to Executive Director Lisa Muci Eckhoff in the ORCMA office at (865) 483-5569 or by email at lisa@orcma.org.