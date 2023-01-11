ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flatwater Storytelling Festival announces lineup

By The Oak Ridger
 2 days ago
Organizers of the Flatwater Tales Storytelling Festival have announced the lineup of nationally acclaimed storytellers who will perform at the June 2 and 3 festival in Oak Ridge.

Lyn Ford, Bil Lepp and the Rev. Robert B. Jones Sr. are reportedly well-known to audiences throughout the country for their wit and wisdom and ability to make audiences laugh, cry and reminisce. The storytellers will perform different stories at each show, according to a news release. Two special workshops will be offered preceding the performances.

Tickets are now on sale at Eventbrite.com or in person at The Ferrell Shop, 235 Jackson Square, Oak Ridge (cash or check only). People interested in attending can take advantage of an early bird special and get a discount when they buy tickets for both the afternoon and evening shows on Saturday, June 3.

This annual event returns live to the Historic Grove Theater in Oak Ridge on Friday, June 2, and Saturday June 3. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, and at 10 a.m., 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 3.

The Friday and Saturday evening shows include two specially themed programs. On Friday, June 2, Jones will headline with a feature presentation, “American History Through Music.” On Saturday night, June 3, Lepp will perform a special Oak Ridge-themed story, “I Guess Ol’ John Wasn’t Crazy After All: John Hendrix, the Prophet of Oak Ridge.”

Jones is a native of Detroit and an inspirational storyteller and musician. He celebrates history, humor and the power of American Roots music. Whether he’s telling stories about growing up in his native Detroit, sharing tales about old blues musicians or inspirational stories drawn from history or scripture, Jones loves telling stories that reach both the mind and the heart, according to the release.

Ford is a fourth generation, nationally recognized, "Affrilachian" storyteller. Afrilachian or Affrilachian is defined in the news release as "of African American heritage and history from the region called Appalachia." She is also a teaching artist, author and creative narrative workshop presenter. She has recorded award-winning CDs and was the first Ohio storyteller to be nominated for a Governor’s Arts Award. Her “Home-Fried Tales” are folktale adaptations, spooky tales, and original stories rooted in Lyn’s family’s multicultural Affrilachian storytelling traditions.

Lepp, a five-time veteran of the Flatwater Tales Storytelling Festival, is the star of the History Channel’s “Man vs. History.” An award-winning storyteller, author and recording artist, his humorous, family-friendly tall tales and stories have earned him the appreciation of listeners of all ages from all walks of life. Though a five-time champion of the West Virginia Liar’s Contest, Lepp’s stories often contain morsels of truth which present universal themes in clever and witty ways. His 28 books and audio collections have won numerous awards.

Workshops

On Thursday, June 1, Ford will lead a workshop, “Collecting Family Stories: Gathering and Creating Spoken and Written Narratives” from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

On Friday, June 2, Jones will lead a workshop, “Celebrating Diversity: Music and Stories to Build Bridges” from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Both workshops will be held at the University of Tennessee Arboretum auditorium, 901 S. Illinois Ave., Oak Ridge.

The Flatwater Tales Storytelling Festival is led by volunteers from all three Oak Ridge Rotary Clubs.

