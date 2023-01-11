ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Country 106.5 WYRK

Expected Snowfall Totals Across New York State

After the hectic and chaotic November and December for winter weather, we have had a relatively quiet start to January. There really hasn't been any significant snowfall to speak of the last two weeks and that's a welcomed change. However, there will be some changes across New York state this weekend, which will bring rain and snow.
BUFFALO, NY
pix11.com

No Pants Subway Ride canceled again this year

Keep your bottoms on, the No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled for a second consecutive year, organizers said Wednesday. Keep your bottoms on, the No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled for a second consecutive year, organizers said Wednesday. Supreme Court lets NY enforce gun law during lawsuit. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Captain Sandy Yawn is a woman at the helm

Captain Sandy Yawn of "Below Deck" and "Below Deck Mediterranean" talks about her debut book. Captain Sandy Yawn of "Below Deck" and "Below Deck Mediterranean" talks about her debut book. Grand Central Madison delayed due to faulty exhaust …. Grand Central Madison, which was set to open by the end...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey

Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Developers propose resort, casino at Nassau Coliseum

Nassau Coliseum, one of the most recognizable venues on Long Island, could be turned into a resort and casino. Developers propose resort, casino at Nassau Coliseum. Nassau Coliseum, one of the most recognizable venues on Long Island, could be turned into a resort and casino. More weed dispensaries to open...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

What’s going on with the snow in NYC?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Where’s the snow?!? Whether you’re relieved not to have to shovel or upset to miss out on snowball fights, there’s no question that this winter has been somewhat confusing for people expecting snow accumulation. There’s been less than an inch of snow across New York City so far this season, according […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC advocates push for 6-minute subway, bus service

Transit advocates continued their push for six-minute service while speaking to Bronx commuters on Thursday. Members of grassroots organization Riders Alliance are trying to get the word out on their initiative to decrease wait times for subways and most buses to no longer than six minutes. NYC advocates push for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

4 in NY accused of selling guns to undercover officer

Four men in New York are accused of selling more than 50 guns to an undercover police officer in Brooklyn. 4 in NY accused of selling guns to undercover officer. Four men in New York are accused of selling more than 50 guns to an undercover police officer in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 96.9 WFPG

BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?

No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Mystery lingers over ‘loud boom’ reported in northern New Jersey

It was the loud boom allegedly heard all over northern New Jersey, but a day later the source of the disconcerting noise remains a mystery. Numerous residents posted vivid accounts to Facebook groups and elsewhere about hearing something that sounded like an explosion around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The unconfirmed reports ranged from Mahwah in Bergen County to the Poconos in Pennsylvania.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

Where’s The Snow? Here’s The Latest We’ve Gone Without Measurable Snow in NJ

Something unusual is happening in New Jersey that we're not really used to. Winter is approaching its halfway mark, but still... we've not had any measurable snow!. Over the holidays, we certainly didn't have a "White Christmas". It was more of a wet and grey holiday season. But usually around January is when we start to brace ourselves for winter to really kick in. Snow boots. Snow plows. Snow Days. Snowball fights. Yet so far, barely any snow shovels have been busted out of the garage.
NEW JERSEY STATE

