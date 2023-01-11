Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the coldWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Expected Snowfall Totals Across New York State
After the hectic and chaotic November and December for winter weather, we have had a relatively quiet start to January. There really hasn't been any significant snowfall to speak of the last two weeks and that's a welcomed change. However, there will be some changes across New York state this weekend, which will bring rain and snow.
CDC: You Need To Wear A Mask In 17 Counties In New York State
Residents in many counties in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City and Long Island are being told to put the COVID mask back on. The new Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is spreading rapidly across New York State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New...
No Pants Subway Ride canceled again this year
Keep your bottoms on, the No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled for a second consecutive year, organizers said Wednesday. Keep your bottoms on, the No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled for a second consecutive year, organizers said Wednesday. Supreme Court lets NY enforce gun law during lawsuit. The...
N.J. weather: When it comes to this low-snow winter, we are not alone
It may be of little solace to all the folks in New Jersey, New York City and Philadelphia who actually enjoy winters with snow on the ground. But, we are not alone. The people way up north in Boston are also going through a rare winter season with hardly any snowflakes falling from the sky.
Forecast: When the rain will stop in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City on Thursday was hit with rain showers, which are expected to continue into Friday. Mr. G explains when the rain is forecasted to end.
Mega Million Tickets Worth $7 Million Sold In New York State
Nearly a half-million winning Mega Million tickets were sold in New York State. Are you a winner?. The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18 with a gold Mega Ball of 9. No Jackpot Winner, But Many Winning Tickets Sold In New York...
Captain Sandy Yawn is a woman at the helm
Captain Sandy Yawn of "Below Deck" and "Below Deck Mediterranean" talks about her debut book. Captain Sandy Yawn of "Below Deck" and "Below Deck Mediterranean" talks about her debut book. Grand Central Madison delayed due to faulty exhaust …. Grand Central Madison, which was set to open by the end...
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey
Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
Developers propose resort, casino at Nassau Coliseum
Nassau Coliseum, one of the most recognizable venues on Long Island, could be turned into a resort and casino. Developers propose resort, casino at Nassau Coliseum. Nassau Coliseum, one of the most recognizable venues on Long Island, could be turned into a resort and casino. More weed dispensaries to open...
What’s going on with the snow in NYC?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Where’s the snow?!? Whether you’re relieved not to have to shovel or upset to miss out on snowball fights, there’s no question that this winter has been somewhat confusing for people expecting snow accumulation. There’s been less than an inch of snow across New York City so far this season, according […]
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey Town To Move Into
We hear all the time that people are leaving New Jersey as quickly as they can and moving just about anywhere else. But experts say there is a town in New Jersey that's the best to move into. There are a thousand reasons to stay in New Jersey, but unfortunately,...
NYC advocates push for 6-minute subway, bus service
Transit advocates continued their push for six-minute service while speaking to Bronx commuters on Thursday. Members of grassroots organization Riders Alliance are trying to get the word out on their initiative to decrease wait times for subways and most buses to no longer than six minutes. NYC advocates push for...
4 in NY accused of selling guns to undercover officer
Four men in New York are accused of selling more than 50 guns to an undercover police officer in Brooklyn. 4 in NY accused of selling guns to undercover officer. Four men in New York are accused of selling more than 50 guns to an undercover police officer in Brooklyn.
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?
No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
Boy told mom 'be calm' before being swept away in floodwater
The mother of a 5-year-old boy missing in floodwaters from California’s epic winter storms says she thought it was safe to drive across a creek flowing over the road she drove to school every day. Boy told mom ‘be calm’ before being swept away in …. The...
AccuWeather tracking major winter storm. Here’s what it means for New York.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A winter storm barreling across the United States will reach the Northeast late this week and bring inclement weather that could disrupt travel in New York. AccuWeather meteorologists tracking the system as it moves from the West Coast to the East Coast said rain will...
New, Very Contagious COVID Variant Spreading Swiftly In New York
Health officials in New York continue to be worried about a very infectious new strain of COVID as deaths skyrocket. The New York State Department of Health confirmed the XBB.1.5 variant, now makes up over 50 percent of COVID-19 cases in New York. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly...
Mystery lingers over ‘loud boom’ reported in northern New Jersey
It was the loud boom allegedly heard all over northern New Jersey, but a day later the source of the disconcerting noise remains a mystery. Numerous residents posted vivid accounts to Facebook groups and elsewhere about hearing something that sounded like an explosion around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The unconfirmed reports ranged from Mahwah in Bergen County to the Poconos in Pennsylvania.
NY, NJ weather forecast: Seasonably chilly with a mix of cloudy skies
Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday along with seasonably cold temperatures. NY, NJ weather forecast: Seasonably chilly with a …. Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday along with seasonably cold temperatures. Create a lifestyle of success. Hilary DeCesare, author and founder of...
Where’s The Snow? Here’s The Latest We’ve Gone Without Measurable Snow in NJ
Something unusual is happening in New Jersey that we're not really used to. Winter is approaching its halfway mark, but still... we've not had any measurable snow!. Over the holidays, we certainly didn't have a "White Christmas". It was more of a wet and grey holiday season. But usually around January is when we start to brace ourselves for winter to really kick in. Snow boots. Snow plows. Snow Days. Snowball fights. Yet so far, barely any snow shovels have been busted out of the garage.
