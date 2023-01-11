ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AL.com

Mega Millions now $1.1 billion: When is next drawing?

For only the fourth time in a little more than four years, the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion. After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – white balls 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, plus the gold Mega Ball 13 – the jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, is currently estimated at $1.1 billion. If won at that amount, it would be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history and fifth largest lottery jackpot overall. You can go here to see where to buy Mega Millions tickets.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Sharee B.

Man Accidentally Leaves $230,000 Dollar Jackpot in Vegas Casino Snafu

Casinos are a dime a dozen and usually, the deck is stacked in favor of the house. But, for one not-so-unlucky gambler, his trip nearly cost him a fortune. The patron, Arizona resident Robert Taylor, was visiting Treasure Island Casino last year when he decided to play several rounds on the infamous slot machines featuring games such as Black Jack, Video Poker, and Video Keno. Assuming that he had just spent a typical uneventful weekend in Vegas, he flew back home to begin the work week.
NorthcentralPA.com

Mega Millions reaches record-breaking jackpot for Friday

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to a record-breaking $640 million ($328.3 million cash) for the drawing on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year, and could provide someone with a very happy New Year's celebration. The current jackpot has been rolling over since the Dec. 27 drawing which did not bring a ticket match. This marks only...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Miami

Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $940 million

TALLAHASSEE - We've got some good news and bad news about Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing for an estimated jackpot of $785 million.First the bad news - you didn't win. Now the good news, neither did anyone else. The winning numbers were 25, 29, 33, 41, 44, and the Mega Ball was 18. Since no one hit it big, the jackpot has rolled over and is now $940 million. It has a cash value of $483.5 million. The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won on Oct. 14, when tickets sold in California and Florida shared a $502...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions Jackpot Will Grow

Lottery players in Louisiana certainly scooped up their share of cash prizes in last night's (January 3rd) drawing in the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions. There was one ticket sold in Louisiana that has a value of $10,000 but officials with the Mega Millions game say no single ticket sold in Louisiana or anywhere else the game is played matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot of $ 785 million dollars.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Update: Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.1 billion after no winner

SACRAMENTO -- Another Mega Millions drawing, another night without a big winner.No one hit all six numbers and won the estimated $940 million jackpot, pushing the lottery prize to an estimated $1.1 billion ahead of the next drawing Tuesday night.The prize is now the third-largest in U.S. history.The numbers drawn late Friday were: 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 and gold Mega Ball 13.There have been 24 drawings without a jackpot winner, stretching back for more than two months. The winless streak is largely due to the game's long odds of 1 in 302.6 million.The new estimated prize of $1.1 billion...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

