Wisconsin State

Gallery: Best pictures from Michigan State basketball's road win over No. 18 Wisconsin

By Andrew Brewster
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwXkL_0kAMZ8oH00

Michigan State basketball was able to take down No. 18 Wisconsin on the road on Tuesday to earn one of their biggest wins of the year, 69-65. You can see the best pictures from that win below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b23pD_0kAMZ8oH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NUZWn_0kAMZ8oH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cWBfS_0kAMZ8oH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B3Nhk_0kAMZ8oH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nLJyY_0kAMZ8oH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gqlY9_0kAMZ8oH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JutDz_0kAMZ8oH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ip51P_0kAMZ8oH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nuZq8_0kAMZ8oH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UcWSi_0kAMZ8oH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20NGEe_0kAMZ8oH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M8vx9_0kAMZ8oH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uMDPq_0kAMZ8oH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KE2Pa_0kAMZ8oH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SIreu_0kAMZ8oH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hI1Ba_0kAMZ8oH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m6t1U_0kAMZ8oH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EoOvv_0kAMZ8oH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05YrSh_0kAMZ8oH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oKmRn_0kAMZ8oH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NN3Vj_0kAMZ8oH00

Related
Wisconsin picks up a transfer DL from a Big Ten rival

Wisconsin added to their transfer portal additions on Monday when defensive lineman Jeff Pietrowski Jr. decided to commit to the Badgers. The former 2019 three-star prospect was Michigan State’s most experienced defensive end, having played in 23 games throughout his career. Due to a leg injury against Washington, he only played in three games last season.
MADISON, WI
Key Penn State football recruits to keep an eye on

As we head into the offseason, we will now take a deeper look into some of the key recruits to keep an eye on for Penn State football. We will also have some featured once again to give you an updated look at the top schools of some of these players. One player you might recognize will be featured in today’s recruiting update for Penn State football. The Nittany Lions have consistently put out a plethora of NFL talent, and that will be the same this year in the 2023 NFL Draft. Penn State will be losing players at key positions to the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Michigan football loses surprise defensive player to transfer portal

He was just coming into his own, and was becoming a star in Ann Arbor. Now, it appears he’s heading to his fourth school. After arriving late, coming in training camp, edge rusher Eyabi Okie became a fan favorite. The former five-star recruit who was the No. 3 player in the 2018 recruiting class got his start at Alabama, before transferring to Houston, then UT Martin. His troubled past appeared to be behind him with Michigan football, and he became not only a fan favorite, but apparently also one in the locker room.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WATCH: Highlights from MSU basketball's thrilling road victory over Wisconsin

Michigan State used some late-game heroics from a handful of players to come from behind and pick up a big-time road victory over No. 18 Wisconsin, 69-65. The Spartans used a 15-to-6 run across the final four minutes of the game to erase a five-point deficit and earn the win over the Badgers. Michigan State was led offensively by Joey Hauser’s 20 points, with the starting back court combining for 35 points as well. A.J. Hoggard especially was huge for the Spartans down the stretch, hitting a few big-time buckets and icing the game away at the free throw line.
MADISON, WI
Elite athlete Mekhai White names his top schools

Three-star recruit Mekhai White is a member of the class of 2024. He has named his top 15 schools. White considers Georgia to be his dream school. The three-star athlete considers Georgia, Tennessee, UNC, Wisconsin, Penn State, Virginia, Maryland, Arkansas, West Virginia, Arizona State, Auburn, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, LSU, and Nebraska to be his top schools.
GEORGIA STATE
Iowa takes on Michigan after Sandfort's 22-point game

Michigan Wolverines (9-6, 3-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -4.5; over/under is 154.5. BOTTOM LINE: Iowa takes on the Michigan Wolverines after Payton Sandfort scored 22 points in Iowa's 76-65 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Hawkeyes have gone 7-2 at...
IOWA CITY, IA
2024 four-star WR I'Marion Stewart set to visit Michigan next weekend

Bolingbrook (Ill.) 2024 four-star wide receiver I'Marion Stewart has confirmed with The Michigan Insider that he’ll be returning to Ann Arbor later on this month. The dynamic 6-foot-1, 180-pounder updates his latest visit plans to Michigan. “I’ll actually be down the weekend of the 20th,” Stewart told The Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan at Iowa odds, picks and predictions

The Michigan Wolverines (9-6, 3-1 Big Ten) face the Iowa Hawkeyes (10-6, 2-3) on Thursday at Carver-Hawkeyes Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Michigan vs. Iowa odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. The...
IOWA CITY, IA
A look at Wisconsin's new quarterback room

Wisconsin has had an incredible month and change in the transfer portal, with the biggest overhaul coming in the quarterback room. The Badgers landed not one, not two, but three former four-star quarterbacks in the portal, and now have one of the deepest rooms in the conference. Myles Burkett and...
MADISON, WI
