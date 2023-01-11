Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Missing endangered 71-year-old in Greenville found safe, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a 71-year-old woman who was missing and in need of immediate medical attention has been found safe. Deputies said Barbara Pace walked away from a 5 Ruby Donald Place at approximately 2:51 a.m. on Thursday. Pace was described...
FOX Carolina
Inmate found dead inside cell at Laurens Co. Detention Center
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that an inmate was found dead at the Laurens County Detention Center Thursday morning. Deputies said at around 7:40 a.m., detention center staff were monitoring the area when they found the inmate unconscious in his cell. Staff checked on the inmate, but they were later declared dead.
FOX Carolina
Deputy coroner involved in Pickens County crash, official says
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said a deputy coroner was involved in a crash Thursday morning. According to the coroner’s office, the crash happened on U.S. 178 near C. David Stone Road around 10 a.m. No injuries were reported. This is all...
FOX Carolina
Upstate school in 'secure mode' while officers investigate nearby neighborhood
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County said an elementary school is on “secure mode” while officers investigate in a nearby neighborhood. Law enforcement is working to arrest someone for an attempted vehicle theft that happened in a East End Elementary School neighborhood, district officials said.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating fire that left woman dead in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a fire that killed a woman on Tuesday. Deputies said at around 3:21 a.m., the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Arson Task Force responded to help the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Mountain Home Fire & Rescue Department with a fire investigation on Mountain Road.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find nearly half a pound of fentanyl during stop in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said an Upstate man was recently charged after nearly half a pound of fentanyl was found during a traffic stop in Spartanburg County. According to deputies, on January 10, 2023, deputies stopped 53-year-old Jeffery Scott Newman on Asheville...
Man charged with murder in Anderson apartment shooting
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested following a fatal apartment shooting in Anderson two weeks ago. The Anderson Police Department charged Mikial Hykeem Ferguson with the murder of Imani Clemons. 7NEWS previously reported that 18-year-old Imani Yasmine Sade Clemons was shot in the head at Fairview Gardens Apartments on Williamston Road. […]
FOX Carolina
Inmate Dies In Laurens County
FOX Carolina
Hail in Easley area
FOX Carolina
Suspect arrested after shooting killing teen in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a murder suspect is in custody two weeks after a shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old woman. Imani Clemons was shot to death at Fairview Gardens apartments on Dec. 29. Multiple other victims were wounded. Police charged Mikial...
FOX Carolina
Suspect runs over graves while trying to escape officers in Pickens
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens Police Department announced that a suspect was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon following a chase that ended with a crash near Gentry Memorial Highway. Officers said the suspect ran over multiple graves that were in Hillcrest Memorial Park before coming to a stop....
WYFF4.com
Family plans funeral as Anderson police make first arrest in Fairview Gardens murder
ANDERSON, S.C. — An arrest has been made in the Fairview Gardens shooting in Anderson that injured two and killed one T.L. Hanna High School senior. Just two weeks after 18-year-old Imani Clemons' murder, Mikial Hykeem Ferguson has been arrested and charged with murder, six counts of attempted murder, and weapon possession.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. Animal Care asks for help following recent surge in dogs
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Animal Care is asking Upstate residents for help after they recently took in a larger-than-usual amount of dogs. Officials said the shelter took in 44 dogs earlier this week, 36 on Thursday and continues to accept 18 to 30 dogs a day. Anyone considering getting or fostering a dog can visit their website to learn more about the available pets and how to meet them.
FOX Carolina
Murder suspect arrested after 18-year-old killed
Man faces drug charges following traffic stop in Spartanburg Co.
A man is facing a slew of drug charges following a traffic stop Tuesday in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. Deputies safely locate two missing teens who ran away
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said two teens who ran away Monday night have been found. Deputies said 12-year-old Jaylin Walker and 14-year-old Rae’ijah Bradley were last seen near 6201 Augusta Road at around 10:14 p.m. Deputies described Walker as 5 feet 2...
Man reported missing found dead in Danville car crash
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) reports they are investigating a crash that happened on Monday that killed a person that was reported missing. Police say the single-vehicle crash happened on the U.S. 58 exit going towards Martinsville off of West Main St on Jan. 9. At the scene police found an […]
FOX Carolina
Man sentenced to life following 2020 deadly shooting of 26-year-old man
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office announced a West Virginia man was sentenced to life in prison following a deadly shooting that happened in Inman in 2020. According to the solicitor, 36-year-old Corey Mark Porter was found guilty of murder and possession of a weapon...
AOL Corp
Motorcycle rider thrown under vehicle while trying to avoid a crash, SC coroner says
A 36-year-old motorcycle rider died after he was thrown under a vehicle in South Carolina, officials said. The man was traveling through Anderson County when he tried to avoid a crash. He “appears to have laid his bike down and was thrown under the vehicle resulting in the vehicle running over the victim,” according to the Anderson County coroner’s office.
golaurens.com
SLED investigating inmate death at Laurens County Detention Center
An inmate at the Laurens County Detention Center was found dead in his cell around 7:40am on Thursday morning. While routinely monitoring, Laurens County Detention Center staff discovered an inmate to be unconscious and later declared deceased in his cell. According to the LCSO, the individual did have existing health conditions.
