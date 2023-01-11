Read full article on original website
Salma Hayek Shut Down The Red Carpet In A Sheer Corset Dress—We're Speechless
Salma Hayek is the latest of countless celebs fully embracing the ‘less is more’ trend—also known as the sheer trend. From Sofia Vergara to Aubrey Plaza, celebs have been stepping out in sheer looks that leave very little to the imagination. But when we saw the sheer corset dress Salma Hayek just wore on the red carpet—it was seriously next level.
Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos
Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Golden Globes 2023 live red carpet: See all the celebrity outfits
Follow Page Six Style’s live coverage of the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet as celebrities arrive at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, California. What you need to know: Golden Globes 2023 nominations announced: Full list of nomineesGolden Globes announce presenters for the 2023 award showWho is Jerrod Carmichael? Meet the comedian hosting the 2023 Golden GlobesWhy Best Actor nominee Brendan Fraser will skip the Golden Globes
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
HFPA/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock And so it begins! Awards season is officially upon Us as the 2023 Golden Globes are just hours away. After taking a hiatus in 2022, the red carpet soirée is back and will see Hollywood’s biggest names gather together at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, January 10. Hosted by Jerrod […]
Heidi Klum’s transparent dress stole the show at ‘Avatar 2’ premiere
Super model Heidi Klum turned heads at the highly anticipated ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ premiere this week as she wore a shimmering, see-through gown on the red carpet.
Kim Kardashian roasted for ‘ridiculous’ outfit at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party
That’s not hot. Kim Kardashian seemed to miss the sartorial memo at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party over the weekend, showing up wearing a cropped concert T-shirt and studded black leather pants while everyone else in attendance appeared to be sporting festive looks in red and green. The Skims founder, who seemed to have come straight from nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah, stuck out like a sore thumb next to the “Simple Life” star, who wore a red lace Self-Portrait dress and silver crystal-encrusted Miu Miu high heels. Sister Nicky Hilton coordinated in a floral Oscar de la Renta mini in holiday hues, while...
Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes
Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut
We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
Women's Health
At 48, Penélope Cruz Has Killer Legs In A Tiny Minidress In New Photos From Paris
Penélope Cruz donned a teeny tiny minidress this week for a movie event in Paris, and she totally rocked the red carpet. The actress, 48, showed off her epically strong legs in new photos from the event. Penelope doesn't share much about her specific workout routines, but she is...
Shania Twain’s New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ is a Boot-Scootin’ Good Time [LISTEN]
Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels. Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next
With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
Megan Fox Proves She's The Queen Of 'Barbiecore' In A Teeny Tiny Pink Crop Top
Megan Fox is no stranger to pulling off 90s and Y2K-inspired get-ups, so it comes at no surprise that she can also nail the ‘Barbiecore’ trend, effortlessly!. Last week, the Jennifer’s Body alum, 36, supported her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 32, by attending his performance at the Audacity Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Naturally, she did this in style, rocking a skimpy, ultra-cropped rosy bra top, high-waisted, bubblegum-pink trousers, pointed-toe matching heels, and a fuzzy, Pamela Anderson-esque fuzzy bucket hat.
Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise spotted at the airport
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are back in New York. The two were spotted at Newark airport, in New Jersey, following a Holiday getaway. RELATED: Suri Cruise’s top fashion moments of 2022 Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III have reportedly called it quits ...
The best-dressed celebs at the 2023 Golden Globes: Michelle Yeoh, Selena Gomez, more
The Golden Globes are back, and the fashion’s better than ever. Following last year’s lackluster awards show, if you can even call it that — there was no red carpet or celebrity guest list, and the ceremony was neither televised nor streamed — the Hollywood Foreign Press Association brought back its big, boozy shindig for 2023, controversy be damned. And stars delivered big-time in the style department Tuesday night, hitting the carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles in looks that ranged from glittering gowns to avant-garde suits. Below, check out our best-dressed picks from this year’s Globes — including Julia Garner in pretty pink...
In Style
Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top
First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
Jamie Lee Curtis Rocks Black Strapless Jumpsuit With Lace Cape At 2023 Golden Globes
Jamie Lee Curtis had all eyes on her at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, when she walked the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, wearing a black strapless jumpsuit with a lace cape that covered her shoulders and dangled down her backside. The 64-year-old Halloween star was on hand to present an award later in the evening, so she made sure she looked like a million bucks, and she definitely succeeded. Jamie accessorized her look with silver jewelry and her signature grey pixie cut.
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Insanely Elaborate Holiday Lights Outside Her $36M LA Home: Video
Kylie Jenner‘s home is lighting up the Los Angeles sky with thousands of twinkling lights, a new TikTok video (seen below) by Celebrity Front Yards has revealed. The video shows the lights by driving past the front of the 25-year-old makeup mogul’s $36 million Holmby Hills mansion. Strands of lights covered nearly every surface possible of her house aside from the ground, with lights wrapped around trees and bushes, and cascading down security walls. Strands also hung from her roof like shimmering icicles.
Angelina Jolie and Daughter Shiloh Enjoy Coffee Date in London After Watching Play: See Photo
Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, whom she shares with actor Brad Pitt, rang in the new year by taking in a play in London’s West End. The pair were photographed having a coffee date with actor Paul Mescal, who stars in the production of A Streetcar Named Desire, which Angie, 47, and Shiloh, 16, attended at the Almeida Theatre. The trio got together at the venue’s cafe afterward, where they looked engaged in conversation.
ETOnline.com
Michelle Williams and Husband Thomas Kail Stun at 2023 Golden Globes
Michelle Williams has made her return to the Golden Globes. On Sunday, the 42-year-old actress was a vision in a unique, ruffled, off-white colored gown as she arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Williams was accompanied down the carpet by her husband, Thomas Kail, who wore a sleek black tux with a long tie.
Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’
Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
