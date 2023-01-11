ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

How much will California help pay for Santa Cruz storm repairs? Newsom signals 'assessments'

By Wallace Baine
Lookout Santa Cruz
Lookout Santa Cruz
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e4W5L_0kAMYk6j00

Gov. Gavin Newsom tours damage to the Capitola Esplanade on Tuesday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

By Gov. Gavin Newsom’s count, California has endured six “atmospheric rivers” since New Year’s Eve, with another three still to come.

“We are soaked,” Newsom told a news conference on Tuesday on the denuded deck of Zelda’s on the Beach on the Capitola Esplanade. “This place is soaked. Now, just a more modest amount of precipitation can have an equal or greater impact on the conditions on the ground.”

Newsom visited Capitola Village with 2nd District Santa Cruz County Supervisor Zach Friend, Capitola Mayor Margaux Keiser and others to see first-hand the storm damage along the Esplanade, especially at the Paradise Beach Grille and Zelda’s. When asked about the damage to the Capitola Wharf, Newsom gestured toward Zelda’s. “Part of the wharf is inside the business right there, quite literally," he said. "Went right through the window.”

Before the assembled local media, in a stiff wind from the roiling Pacific Ocean over his shoulder, Newsom announced that the Biden administration has committed federal emergency funds to California in the wake of the many storms of the past two weeks. He also visited nearby Seacliff State Beach, surveying its damage.

Parks officials said Tuesday that Seacliff remained closed to the public after suffering "catastrophic damage" that destroyed a seawall, collapsed the pier and wiped out the campground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32SL2R_0kAMYk6j00
California Gov. Gavin Newsom tours storm damage to Seacliff State Beach in Aptos on Tuesday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

“Usually (in disaster situations),” said Newsom, “we have to knock on the door and make phone calls to the White House and FEMA [the Federal Emergency Management Agency]. (This time), I got a call from [White House Chief of Staff] Ron Klain, saying, ‘Yes.’ And I said, ‘But I haven’t even asked the question.’ And he said, ‘Yes, we’re there for you.’”

As for whether the state will fund the repair of the Capitola Wharf, and of the wharf at Seacliff State Beach, which Newsom visited later in the day, the governor said, “All that’s being assessed. All that will be determined.” Once damage assessments have been made, and federal and state funds have been collected, “then we’ll be able to make a much sounder judgment and assessment of what we actually will deliver.”

Newsom struck a somber tone recounting the lives lost and damage sustained by communities up and down California, noting “we’re not out of the woods yet,” and pointing to the forecast that California can expect wet weather until at least Jan. 18.

Newsom confirmed the toll:

  • 17 deaths statewide due to the January storms.
  • 34,000 people under evacuation orders.
  • 31 counties in California have  been declared eligible for disaster relief. The governor stressed that people should be extremely careful driving and traveling — and especially to not take any chances driving through standing water.

Sounding an alarm of continuing climate change, Newsom compared three years of incomparable drought with this unprecedented succession of storms. “The hots are getting a lot hotter. The dries a lot drier, and the wets a lot wetter. This weather whiplash is that new reality.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cBETU_0kAMYk6j00
California Gov. Gavin Newsom views storm damage to the pier at Seacliff State Beach in Aptos on Tuesday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Newsom met with local small business owners in Capitola and though he pledged that the state — with substantial help from the feds — will commit to help Santa Cruz County businesses rebuild, he was circumspect when it came to details.

“We’re not walking away,” he said. “We’ll do our best. I don’t want to overpromise, leaving people wanting and angry. But all this will be assessed, but obviously the state’s intention is to help in the short term and the long term.”

Newsom acknowledged that small businesses might have to wade through a number of different resources to find disaster relief, from state and federal emergency declarations, FEMA and others. He said that his office will put together “a sheet” with more streamlined information on resources.

In his comments, he referenced the federal infrastructure bill passed more than a year ago and took a dig at newly installed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield. “Not to be partisan,” said Newsom, “but I’ll remind you that the Speaker of the House opposed that bill and his state will be the biggest beneficiary as it relates to disaster recovery.”

Newsom touted longer-term understanding of the weather phenomena, including state funding for University of California research into “atmospheric rivers” and for C-130 military planes sent out over the ocean to gather more precise information about the incoming storms.

When asked if he had ever visited Capitola before, Newsom said, “Yes, many years ago. Remember, I was a Santa Clara University kid so, I don’t want to say what I did here.” Then, he added. “I love this community. I mean, c’mon. Eat your heart out, Texas. It’s California. The Central Coast, there’s nothing like it. These communities matter to us. It’s part of the pride and spirit of the state. I came down here because of the love for this region.”

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey Peninsula could become an island as epic flooding engulfs much of California. And more rain is on the way

Originally Published: 12 JAN 23 00:33 ET Updated: 12 JAN 23 12:19 ET By Nouran Salahieh and Holly Yan, CNN     (CNN) -- Monterey Peninsula residents could soon be living on an island as mammoth flooding threatens to cut them off from the rest of California. The state has been hammered by a cascade of atmospheric The post Monterey Peninsula could become an island as epic flooding engulfs much of California. And more rain is on the way appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Recent storms help fill California reservoirs

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — California has seen tons of rainfall from the recent storms, which have worked to restore reservoirs. While most of the Northern California reservoirs are now full, the California Department of Water Resources said statewide, reservoirs are not; many being only about 78 percent full as of this week. As of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
mymotherlode.com

Newsom: More Atmospheric Rivers Anticipated Over Next Week

As California continues to clean up from damaging storms, Governor Gavin Newsom says more atmospheric river systems will arrive over the next week. While touring storm damage in Santa Cruz County, Newsom said state emergency officials are projecting that wet weather conditions will remain prevalent through January 18, adding, “We expect a minimum of three more of these atmospheric rivers, in different shapes and forms, in different parts of the state.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

California storm destroys popular Santa Cruz beach area, images show

CAPITOLA, Calif. — The storm-related destruction at Seacliff State Beach south of Capitola goes well beyond damage to thecherished wooden pier, as new images from California State Parks show. "People are shocked," Santa Cruz Public Safety Superintendent Gabe McKenna told SFGATE on Tuesday. "Seacliff State Beach is one of...
CAPITOLA, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Storm damage tops $36 million across Santa Cruz County, but local officials warn estimates could double

Updated story: Santa Cruz County and its four cities sustained more than $36 million in damages to public infrastructure in storms that also damaged at least 200 homes. Local officials say they expect that figure to grow dramatically in the weeks to come as they continue to assess the devastation wrought by storm surges, floods and landslides. And more rain is on the way.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
kion546.com

Governor Newsom tours damages in Capitola

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom met with Santa Cruz County and Capitola City leaders on Tuesday, where he toured the devastation left behind by the recent storm. Newsom walked down the wharf of Capitola along with local leaders, examining destruction left behind by Mother Nature. The governor also took...
CAPITOLA, CA
sandiegonewsdesk.com

After millions of Californians have fled the state in the past decade due to high cost-of-living, rising crime, skyrocketing homelessness, and far-Left policies, can reformers finally turn-the-tide in the deep-blue state? Here are the top political stories you should watch for in 2023.

The original Story can be read here. After 13 years of the Democrats controlling all branches of government in California, the problems are mounting and Californians are now fleeing the state in record numbers. “For the past decade, California Democrats have abused their Super-Majority status to cram through a number...
GV Wire

Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.

The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

Lookout Santa Cruz brings you news about Santa Cruz County, its people and coast life. Lookout is an emerging network of digital-only, mobile-first, editorially robust, intensely local media outlets offering community-centric news and resources.

 https://lookout.co/santacruz

Comments / 0

Community Policy