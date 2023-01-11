Read full article on original website
Old West Days coming to Victor Valley MuseumThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Upcoming Victorville Library STEAM and other eventsThe HD PostVictorville, CA
High Desert America's Job Center Hosting Career Expo on Jan. 25The HD PostVictorville, CA
Adelanto debuts renovated VIP room at the stadiumThe HD PostAdelanto, CA
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
mynewsla.com
Motorcycle Rider Fatally Injured at Freeway Interchange in Corona
A motorcyclist died Thursday when his bike overturned at a freeway interchange in west Corona, hurling the rider onto a center divider. The fatality occurred about 11:10 a.m. on the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway transition bridge to the northbound Corona (71) Expressway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency...
paininthepass.info
Pedestrian Injured After Being Hit by Car On Palmdale Road Onramp To SB I-15
VICTORVILLE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> California Highway Patrol are investigating a pedestrian crash that happened Wednesday afternoon. CHP and Victorville Fire Department responded to the incident of a vehicle versus a pedestrian that was reported about 12:38pm on Wednesday January 11, 2023. According from the CHP traffic log the pedestrian for unknown reasons was walking on the Palmdale Road onramp to southbound Interstate 15. Seconds later the pedestrian was hit by a black Nissan Altima sedan.
Pursuit Involves Innocent Driver in Collision; Suspect Vehicle Lands in Gas Station
Stanton, Orange County, CA: An innocent driver was T-boned by a speeding suspect just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Jan. 11, sending both to the hospital. Orange County Sheriff’s Department units initiated a pursuit on a gray sedan, possibly a stolen vehicle (unconfirmed) in the area. The suspect sped...
mynewsla.com
Driver Fatally Injured in Fiery Crash on Highway 79 in Winchester
A 29-year-old motorist was killed when his four-door sedan slammed into a traffic signal pole and caught fire in Winchester, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal crash happened at about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 79 and Holland Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said...
z1077fm.com
Black ice causes 3 collisions in-a-row on Old Woman Springs Road
As Sheriff’s Deputies investigated a traffic collision caused by black ice on Old Woman Springs road, another vehicle lost control on the black ice and collided with the Deputies’ patrol car. At around 6:50 a.m. on Friday morning (January 6), deputies responded to a report of a car...
Barricaded Suspect in Vehicle Racing Toward CHP Officers Prompts Shooting
South El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol officers from the East Los Angeles area were involved in an officer-involved shooting with a possibly armed suspect barricaded in a vehicle facing the wrong direction on the 60 Freeway in the city of South El Monte early Tuesday morning.
Stolen vehicle police pursuit ends in Indian Wells
A police pursuit suspect was in custody Thursday morning accused of leading Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies on a chase that ultimately ended in Indian Wells. The police activity shut down a stretch of Fred Waring Drive between California Drive and Warner Trail. Palm Desert Police were called about a stolen vehicle shortly after 1:00 a.m. An hour-long vehicle pursuit ended on The post Stolen vehicle police pursuit ends in Indian Wells appeared first on KESQ.
paininthepass.info
New Traffic Pattern Starts On Wednesday On Interstate 15 In Hesperia
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will continue work on a $122 million project to rehabilitate and repave traffic lanes and ramps and upgrade the drainage systems in the center divider on Interstate 15 in San Bernardino County. This project will not add a extra lane to the freeway or for a train.
One Hospitalized After Rollover 14 Freeway Crash
One person was hospitalized after a rollover 14 Freeway crash on Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:27 p.m. Tuesday, emergency responders received reports of a traffic collision involving overturned vehicles on the northbound 14 Freeway just south of Golden Valley Road, according to Esteban Benitez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We had one patient ...
onscene.tv
Major Crash Involving City Bus | San Bernardino
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01.10.2022 | 10:43 AM LOCATION: Kendall / Revere CITY: San Bernardino DETAILS: A major crash involving a San Bernardino Omni Trans bus hospitalized several people. It appears that this is a head on collision. At least four AMR units were requested to the scene, and at least one was extricated from the vehicle. No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
vvng.com
Hiker killed in fall at Baldy Bowl ID’d as 57-year-old woman from Covina
MT. BALDY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A hiker killed in a fall at Baldy Bowl was identified by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office as 57-year-old Crystal Gonzalez-Landas, a resident of Covina. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call from the California Office of Emergency Services...
Man who tossed dog over fence at a Riverside cell tower arrested
Authorities on Thursday announced they had taken the man caught on video tossing his dog over a razor wire-topped fence at a Riverside County cell service tower into custody.
2urbangirls.com
Half dozen cars found stripped, dumped in Compton canal
COMPTON, Calif. – Compton residents report finding a half dozen cars dumped in a canal in Compton. “Cars are stripped then dumped in this canal,” said the resident who refused to be identified. “There are six of them stretching from Home Depot to Greenleaf.”. The resident reports...
theavtimes.com
Online fundraiser established for crash victim, suspected DUI driver out on bond
LITTLEROCK – Loved ones have created an online fundraiser for Esmeralda “Esme” Rangel, the 23-year-old Littlerock woman who died Thursday when the vehicle she was riding in was broadsided by a suspected drunk driver who allegedly ran a stop sign in the Sun Village area. Those wishing...
Camaro Fleeing California Police Causes Fatal Accident
Police chases are dangerous and sadly they sometimes end in one or more fatalities. What’s even worse is when an innocent bystander is killed, like what happened to the driver of a BMW in Orange County, California recently. A suspect in a Camaro was fleeing from Orange County Sheriff’s deputies at what we assume was a high rate of speed when he hit the BMW in an intersection.
vvng.com
Woman rescued from the Mojave River Tuesday afternoon in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. – A woman was rescued from the Mojave River Tuesday afternoon in Victorville. The incident happened at 2:03 p.m., January 10, 2023, on Bear Valley Road, just east of Victor Valley College. San Bernardino County Fire Department requested its Swift Water Rescue Team to assist, in joining...
mynewsla.com
Woman Accused of Fatally Shooting Perris Valley Man Arraigned
A Perris woman accused of gunning down a 34-year-old man during a confrontation near Menifee pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other offenses. Kayla Sherea Foster, 35, was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Dorian Herrod of Perris Valley. Along...
Fontana Herald News
Man who allegedly committed several robberies in San Bernardino has been arrested
A man who allegedly committed a string of robberies at businesses in San Bernardino has been arrested, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Detectives were able to link at least 10 robberies to the suspect, who was identified as Hakeem McKinnon, a 21-year-old resident of Victorville. Detectives also found...
vvng.com
18-year-old Victorville woman arrested for string of robberies and assaults
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 18-year-old woman named Ericka Epps was arrested for a string of robberies and assaults linked to online selling/buying in Victorville. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, at approximately 7:32 p.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to gunshots heard near the 14000 block of Newcastle Way in Victorville.
Hit-and-run driver kills 13-year-old, leaves toddler on life support in South Los Angeles
A family headed to their grandmother’s house never made it to their destination after a hit-and-run driver slammed into their car in South Los Angeles Monday, killing a 13-year-old boy while leaving a toddler on life support. Loved ones are mourning the death of Chris Amaya-Pineda, 13. The crash also left his mother and two […]
