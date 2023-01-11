Read full article on original website
PWMania
Multiple WWE Stars Would Leave if Saudi Arabia Deal Happens, When Vince McMahon Started Sale Talks
Following Stephanie McMahon’s resignation as Chairwoman and Co-CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon was named Executive Chairman of the Board, and Nick Khan was named CEO. There have been rumors of a WWE sale, with WWE agreeing to sell in principle to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. WWE has not publicly announced this and it is only rumored for the time being.
PWMania
Vince McMahon is About to Make His Baby Private, and It’s Not WWE’s Instagram Page
And do we really think he is going to sell it to a foreign entity? (Click here for reports on WWE being sold to Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund) Exactly what I wrote about three days ago is coming to fruition. (Click here to read previous column) Vince McMahon...
PWMania
Kevin Nash Responds to Rumors That He Didn’t Get Along With Hulk Hogan
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently spoke on his podcast, “Kliq This,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Nash addressed rumours that he and Hulk Hogan do not get along, despite their success in WCW as members of the nWo. Nash denied this, stating that he was close to Hogan.
wrestlinginc.com
Rumored WWE Sale To Saudis Reportedly Created Fear At WWE NXT Taping
Concern for the future of WWE can be felt throughout the company, and according to Dave Meltzer, that includes "WWE NXT." Meltzer and Garret Gonzales discuss all the chaos surrounding the possible sale of WWE on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer talks about the call he initially received from WWE regarding Vince McMahon's return and at the time, the company was adamant that the then-former Chairman was strictly returning to the boardroom with no additional duties planned. However, those plans went sideways after Stephanie McMahon resigned from her position as Co-CEO and Chairwoman on Tuesday which was then followed by Vince returning to his role as Executive Chairman.
PWMania
Andrade El Idolo Posts Cryptic Message Saying ‘Bye’ and ‘Someday’ He Plans to ‘Talk About Everything’
AEW star Andrade El Idolo is no stranger to cryptic social media posts, and he did it again today. The AEW star tweeted “BYE” and a photo of his mask. He did not elaborate, but some interpret this to mean that he will return with a new look, while others believe he will not return to AEW. Nothing has indicated that he is finished with AEW. In fact, he’s been sidelined due to an injury.
PWMania
Road Dogg Brian James Says Enzo Amore Could Be Great Pro Wrestling Manager
Road Dogg Brian James respects the verbal ability of former WWE Superstar Real1 (a.k.a. Enzo Amore). During a recent installment of his official podcast, the New Age Outlaws tag-team legend from D-Generation X and longtime behind-the-scenes producer in WWE spoke about how he always felt that Enzo Amore would make a great pro wrestling manager.
PWMania
Update on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Status, Latest on Saudi Arabia Reports
As PWMania.com previously reported, multiple sources claimed on Tuesday night that WWE had been sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and would revert to private ownership. However, Ariel Helwani, as well as other sources, dismissed the rumors. This report is available at this link. While WWE is still...
PWMania
Update on Legal Action Being Taken Against Vince McMahon Following His WWE Return
As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon has been reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors and is investigating the possibility of selling the company. According to PWInsider.com’s Dave Scherer, he received an e-mail from a friend who is a party in the WWE shareholder derivative suit filed by Scott and Scott last June after the NDA allegations against Vince McMahon surfaced. You can read the complete e-mail below. The lawyers’ e-mail has been redacted to protect their clients’ privacy.
PWMania
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (1/11/2023)
Only two weeks into the new year and AEW are running very well with another great show this week. The best of seven came to an end in an incredible way and some great matches outside of the trios match too. A huge return to talk about as well. Hangman...
Jinder Mahal, Tiffany Stratton, Gallus return on WWE NXT
NXT New Year's Evil was a night of returns, including that of a former WWE Champion.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstars Predict WrestleMania 39 Main Event
WWE has been making headlines for the goings-on behind the scenes, but there also is plenty of excitement surrounding the roster. That is particularly true considering WrestleMania season is upon us with the Royal Rumble being the next premium live event. At that show, two wrestlers will punch their ticket for main event slots on the grandest stage of them all.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Producers Revealed for This Week’s RAW and Main Event
The WWE Producers for this week’s RAW tapings from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our full RAW recap. Below are the RAW and Main Event producers for this week:. * Shane Helms produced Kevin Owens vs....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoilers on Plans for Several Returns at the WWE Royal Rumble
WWE officials are still working on surprise plans for the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. A new report from PWInsider notes that Logan Paul is absolutely being discussed for an appearance at The Rumble, as long as his knee is rehabbed and he’s medically cleared to compete. Paul...
PWMania
Zelina Vega Gets New Tattoo (Photos and Video)
While WWE fans await Zelina Vega’s return to the ring, she has revealed a new tattoo. Vega got some new ink on her leg, as seen below. Vega also shared a video of herself having a “FUN day with some amazing people.” She captioned the post as follows:
PWMania
Producers from This Week’s AEW Dynamite Revealed (1/11/23)
Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles had the following producers and coaches, courtesy of Fightful Select. Click here for our Dynamite recap:. * Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page was produced by Senior Producer Dean Malenko. * Big Bill and Lee Moriarty vs. Jungle Boy...
PWMania
Will The WWE Be Sold?
Note:I’m aware of the late-breaking news of a Saudi purchase. This article was being written when the news hit social media so until anything is official, I’d like to include this write-up about other potential buyers. Also, my Twitter page is still mistakenly suspended for spam so if anyone can help with that, let me know.
PWMania
AXS TV Announces NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Schedule
WRESTLE KINGDOM 17 FEATURES THE RETURN OF KENNY OMEGA WHEN AXS TV’S NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING PREMIERES THURSDAY, JANUARY 12. Other Highlights Include the debut of Mercedes Moné, Jay White vs Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title, FTR vs Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI for the IWGP Tag Team Titles, and ‘The Great Muta’ Keiji Mutoh’s Final Match of his legendary NJPW career, & More.
PWMania
Tickets On Sale For MLW Superfight 2023 In Philadelphia, PA.
Major League Wrestling Superfight tickets are now on sale. On Tuesday, MLW announced via their official website that tickets for the upcoming MLW Superfight 2023 event in Philadelphia, PA. have gone on-sale. Check out the complete announcement below. (PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling returns to the 2300 Arena on Saturday...
PWMania
Jim Ross Discusses if The Legion of Doom Were Hard to Work With
WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke on his podcast, “Grilling JR,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Ross discussed whether the Legion Of Doom were difficult to work with in WWE during the Attitude Era. He said, “No, and here’s why. They...
PWMania
Michael Oku Speculates On Real Reason Why WWE Launched NXT UK When They Did
Michael Oku recently spoke with Stephanie Chase for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the British wrestling star and Revolution Pro veteran spoke about how he feels WWE only created NXT UK to hurt the United Kingdom wrestling scene. Featured below are some of the...
