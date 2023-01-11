ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Gwen Stefani Declares ‘My God, I’m Japanese,’ But Let’s Be Clear — She’s Not

No, Gwen Stefani, your father frequently traveling between California and Japan for work does not make you Japanese. This is an almost laughably absurd clarification to have to make, but during a recent interview with Allure, the singer reportedly asserted multiple times: “My God, I’m Japanese and I didn’t know it.” Despite being born to an Italian-American father and an Irish-American mother, Stefani felt comfortable sitting in front of a first-generation Filipina American reporter while discussing her latest beauty venture, GXVE Beauty — which arrives fourteen years after the debut of her Harajuku Lovers fragrance collection — and making the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Gwen Stefani Fuels Controversy After Saying 'I'm Japanese' While Addressing Cultural Appropriation

"[It] should be okay to be inspired by other cultures," Stefani — who has faced accusations of appropriating Japanese and Latinx cultures throughout her career — says in a new Allure interview Gwen Stefani is at the center of the cultural appropriation conversation once again. While promoting the latest collection drop for GXVE Beauty, her vegan makeup line, in an interview with Allure, Stefani was asked to reflect on her Harajuku era. When the writer asked the singer what she learned from the "praise, backlash, and everything in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette

If you ask the great Dolly Parton, I’m sure she will tell you that the old adage “blondes have more fun,” is a cold hard fact (and obviously, I’d agree wholeheartedly). And she’s passing that wisdom and advice onto her goddaughter Miley Cyrus (or trying to, at least), as Miley recently sat down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, where she revealed that Dolly was not a fan of her going brunette… Apparently, Dolly was so taken aback by the idea of Miley […] The post Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’

Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
CALIFORNIA STATE
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Reportedly Has an Obsession for Tearing Down Prince William, Amplifies ‘Victimhood’ Narrative Because It’s Lucrative for Brand Sussex

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is finally out in bookstores and online shops across the globe. When he first announced that he was writing a book, royal fans around the world were excited to hear the Duke of Sussex’s accounts. But following the release of his memoir, Meghan Markle’s husband received countless criticisms.
SheKnows

Barack Obama Posted an Ultra-Rare Photo of Sasha & Malia Obama Showing Off Their Effortless Glam Fashion Together

The Obama family gives us plenty of reasons to love them, from their movie-worthy romance to their risk-taking fashion. In a new throwback post on Instagram from former President Barack Obama, the politician made us love them even more with a family picture of him, wife Michelle and daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21. In the picture, which was taken during Malia and Sasha’s first-ever state dinner back in 2016, the three women are seen smiling in gorgeous ballgowns while Barack is giddy in a classic black suit. While both Malia and Michelle opted for strapless gowns, one beige with embellishments...
housebeautiful.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News

Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
The List

Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall

We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.

Comments / 0

Community Policy