Yardbarker
Dodgers Close To Trading For Reported Red Sox Target, Deplete Shortstop Market
The Boston Red Sox have been linked to the Miami Marlins all offseason as potential trade partners. One of the players often discussed in these hypothetical deals will be heading to the west coast. The Los Angeles Dodgers are close to trading for Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas according to The...
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs With Red Sox As Much-Needed Depth Piece
The Boston Red Sox reportedly added a former member of the New York Yankees as a depth option in the outfield on Wednesday.
Red Sox Reportedly Among Finalists For Japanese Star Fireballer To Improve Rotation
Boston could be in the mix for a new fireballer
Ex-Reds All-Star Reported Linked To Red Sox In Light Of Trevor Story's Injury News
The Red Sox certainly are getting busy
Red Sox Reportedly 'Remain Interested' In Dealing For Former All-Star Middle Infielder
Should the Red Sox swing a trade for the former All-Star?
Yardbarker
Red Sox Executive Reveals The Remaining Targets
Boston Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom made a media appearance on Tuesday, to speak about Trevor Story‘s injury and the rest of the team’s plans for the offseason. Boston lost shortstop Xander Bogaerts to free agency, but at least they had Story ready as a worthy replacement.
Red Sox could make big defensive change with Trevor Story out
The Boston Red Sox lost the most important part of their middle infield when Xander Bogaerts departed in free agency. They will now be without his potential replacement for an indefinite period of time, which may lead to a somewhat surprising defensive change. Trevor Story recently underwent elbow surgery and will not be ready for... The post Red Sox could make big defensive change with Trevor Story out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Reunion With Former Fan-Favorite Outfielder May Make Sense For Red Sox At Right Price
Should the Red Sox have a reunion?
RUMOR: Bryan Reynolds trade update won’t please Yankees, Rangers, Dodgers fans
The Pittsburgh Pirates want the world and more for All-Star Bryan Reynolds, with numerous teams such as the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, and Los Angeles Dodgers eyeing him for a trade. And according to Bucs insider Jason Mackey, there’s less than a 50% chance Reynolds gets moved ahead of 2023 Opening Day.
Marlins Latest Reported Addition May Make Trade With Red Sox More Likely
Red Sox Nation should be paying attention to the Marlins
NFL coaching rumors: Patriots ‘have done their research’ on Kliff Kingsbury (report)
Coming off a 2022 season where the offense fell below expectations, the New England Patriots could be in the market for a new offensive coordinator. Early rumblings have linked Bill Belichick to former assistant Bill O’Brien, who’s now at Alabama. However, recent rumors have linked the Patriots to another offensive coach with New England ties.
RUMOR: Giants linked to former Yankees slugging catcher
The San Francisco Giants are reportedly interested in catcher Gary Sanchez, per Hector Gomez. Sanchez features no shortage of power from the catcher position. However, he’s also a strikeout-prone hitter who offers questionable defense. But he’s a player who hit more than 30 home runs on multiple occasions during his time with the New York […] The post RUMOR: Giants linked to former Yankees slugging catcher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carlos Correa breaks silence on Twins reunion after wild free agency
Carlos Correa broke his silence on reuniting with the Minnesota Twins following his eventful free agency, per Correa’s Instagram. “Wow what a journey it’s been. A lot of emotions involved throughout the whole process but always believed that at the end of the day God will put me in the right place.” Carlos Correa agreed […] The post Carlos Correa breaks silence on Twins reunion after wild free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
iheart.com
Red Sox For Sale? Question Asked. Now Answered
There has been a growing rumor in Boston sports circles of late. And now there is an answer. Boston Red Sox owner Tom Werner says the team is not being sold. Werner appeared at a press conference yesterday to officially announce the contract extension for Rafael Devers and addressed rumors of a possible sale.
Major New England Patriots coaching move revealed
Even though the New England Patriots very nearly made the NFL playoffs this season, it’s safe to say that the team did not meet expectations on the offensive side of the ball. And it looks like Bill Belichick and the team is set to make some changes to its offensive coaching staff as a result. Read more... The post Major New England Patriots coaching move revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
RUMOR: Mets interested in former MVP
The New York Mets are reportedly interested in former MVP Andrew McCutchen, per the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. McCutchen would profile as a 4th outfielder for a Mets team that already has Starling Marte, Brandon Nimmo, and Mark Canha on the roster. McCutchen was previously linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers in MLB free […] The post RUMOR: Mets interested in former MVP appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Dodgers are winners after Twins’ Carlos Correa deal
Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins agreed to terms on a 6-year, $200 million dollar deal on Tuesday. The news comes after Correa previously agreed to terms on long-term contracts with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets. However, both of those deals ultimately fell apart due to health concerns. But one team that […] The post Why Dodgers are winners after Twins’ Carlos Correa deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jim Montgomery blasts entire team with savage take after stunning TD Garden loss to Kraken
The Boston Bruins’ incredible point streak at TD Garden came to a crashing end Thursday night, thanks to the excellent play of the Seattle Kraken, who dealt the hosts a 3-0 loss. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery probably would not have been as unhappy as he is after such a loss if it weren’t for […] The post Jim Montgomery blasts entire team with savage take after stunning TD Garden loss to Kraken appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Boone reveals Yankees’ 2023 plan for two key pitchers
The New York Yankees have a revamped starting rotation heading into the 2023 MLB season, and Aaron Boone has already expressed his optimism over the group. The addition of Carlos Rodon effectively cemented the starting five of Gerrit Cole, Rodon, Nestor Cortes, Frankie Montas, and Luis Severino. With the core intact, Boone addressed the roles […] The post Aaron Boone reveals Yankees’ 2023 plan for two key pitchers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Youkilis Taking on New Role With the Red Sox: Report
Here is the unique new role former MLB All-Star Kevin Youkilis will have with his old team.
