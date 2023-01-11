ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Yardbarker

Red Sox Executive Reveals The Remaining Targets

Boston Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom made a media appearance on Tuesday, to speak about Trevor Story‘s injury and the rest of the team’s plans for the offseason. Boston lost shortstop Xander Bogaerts to free agency, but at least they had Story ready as a worthy replacement.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox could make big defensive change with Trevor Story out

The Boston Red Sox lost the most important part of their middle infield when Xander Bogaerts departed in free agency. They will now be without his potential replacement for an indefinite period of time, which may lead to a somewhat surprising defensive change. Trevor Story recently underwent elbow surgery and will not be ready for... The post Red Sox could make big defensive change with Trevor Story out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Giants linked to former Yankees slugging catcher

The San Francisco Giants are reportedly interested in catcher Gary Sanchez, per Hector Gomez. Sanchez features no shortage of power from the catcher position. However, he’s also a strikeout-prone hitter who offers questionable defense. But he’s a player who hit more than 30 home runs on multiple occasions during his time with the New York […] The post RUMOR: Giants linked to former Yankees slugging catcher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa breaks silence on Twins reunion after wild free agency

Carlos Correa broke his silence on reuniting with the Minnesota Twins following his eventful free agency, per Correa’s Instagram. “Wow what a journey it’s been. A lot of emotions involved throughout the whole process but always believed that at the end of the day God will put me in the right place.” Carlos Correa agreed […] The post Carlos Correa breaks silence on Twins reunion after wild free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
iheart.com

Red Sox For Sale? Question Asked. Now Answered

There has been a growing rumor in Boston sports circles of late. And now there is an answer. Boston Red Sox owner Tom Werner says the team is not being sold. Werner appeared at a press conference yesterday to officially announce the contract extension for Rafael Devers and addressed rumors of a possible sale.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

Major New England Patriots coaching move revealed

Even though the New England Patriots very nearly made the NFL playoffs this season, it’s safe to say that the team did not meet expectations on the offensive side of the ball. And it looks like Bill Belichick and the team is set to make some changes to its offensive coaching staff as a result. Read more... The post Major New England Patriots coaching move revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Mets interested in former MVP

The New York Mets are reportedly interested in former MVP Andrew McCutchen, per the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. McCutchen would profile as a 4th outfielder for a Mets team that already has Starling Marte, Brandon Nimmo, and Mark Canha on the roster. McCutchen was previously linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers in MLB free […] The post RUMOR: Mets interested in former MVP appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Why Dodgers are winners after Twins’ Carlos Correa deal

Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins agreed to terms on a 6-year, $200 million dollar deal on Tuesday. The news comes after Correa previously agreed to terms on long-term contracts with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets. However, both of those deals ultimately fell apart due to health concerns. But one team that […] The post Why Dodgers are winners after Twins’ Carlos Correa deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Jim Montgomery blasts entire team with savage take after stunning TD Garden loss to Kraken

The Boston Bruins’ incredible point streak at TD Garden came to a crashing end Thursday night, thanks to the excellent play of the Seattle Kraken, who dealt the hosts a 3-0 loss. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery probably would not have been as unhappy as he is after such a loss if it weren’t for […] The post Jim Montgomery blasts entire team with savage take after stunning TD Garden loss to Kraken appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone reveals Yankees’ 2023 plan for two key pitchers

The New York Yankees have a revamped starting rotation heading into the 2023 MLB season, and Aaron Boone has already expressed his optimism over the group. The addition of Carlos Rodon effectively cemented the starting five of Gerrit Cole, Rodon, Nestor Cortes, Frankie Montas, and Luis Severino. With the core intact, Boone addressed the roles […] The post Aaron Boone reveals Yankees’ 2023 plan for two key pitchers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
