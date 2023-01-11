Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
postsouth.com
Why Adam Miller is the key to any potential turnaround for LSU basketball's offense
BATON ROUGE — Expectations were high when Adam Miller officially became a Tiger. Miller, the No. 33 prospect in the nation coming out of high school, according to 247Sports, transferred to LSU basketball in 2021 after spending his freshman season as a starter at Illinois. He came to Baton Rouge as a dynamic scoring guard with a sweet shooting stroke and the ability to create his own shots off the dribble.
postsouth.com
Projecting LSU football quarterback depth chart through 2026 after Walker Howard enters transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - To the surprise of many LSU football fans, freshman quarterback Walker Howard is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to TigerBait.com. Howard – the son of a former LSU quarterback, a former St. Thomas More star and one of the highest-rated quarterback prospects in the history of Louisiana recruiting – was expected to be the face of LSU's future at the position.
postsouth.com
Why Tyrell Ward's emergence against Florida should give LSU basketball hope
BATON ROUGE - There wasn't much for LSU basketball fans to cheer about on Tuesday. The Tigers (12-4, 1-3 SEC) turned the ball over 16 times, shot just 32.2% from the floor and failed to hit a 3-pointer in the second half of their 67-56 loss to Florida (9-7, 2-2) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
postsouth.com
LSU basketball score vs. Florida: Live updates from Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — LSU basketball will look to score a victory and snap its two-game skid when it faces Florida at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Tuesday (6 p.m., SEC Network). The Tigers (12-3, 1-2) began SEC play with a bang, defeating No. 16 Arkansas. But LSU hasn't...
postsouth.com
Sizing up LSU women's basketball's shot at an NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed: What it'll take
LSU women’s basketball chased down program history this weekend, securing the best start to a season at 16-0 after knocking off Kentucky on the road Sunday afternoon. Plenty of questions surrounded this season for Kim Mulkey and her team before it tipped off as few squads experienced more roster turnover from last year and 80% of the offensive production walked out the door.
postsouth.com
Here's where LSU football finished in the final AP Top 25 poll
BATON ROUGE ― LSU football has finished its first season under coach Brian Kelly at No. 16 in the final AP Top 25 poll released after Monday night's College Football Playoff final. Three SEC schools finished ahead of the Tigers in the rankings: No. 1 Georgia, No. 5 Alabama...
postsouth.com
What Kim Mulkey recalls about recruiting Seimone Augustus as LSU great's statue unveiling approaches
BATON ROUGE – Kim Mulkey and Seimone Augustus' paths have crossed a number of times over the years. They're far more in sync now, with Augustus an LSU alum and Mulkey the Tigers women's basketball coach. Their relationship has hit a fever pitch lately, as Mulkey was an avid, vocal supporter of what's now a reality: Augustus getting her very own statue on campus, which will be revealed Sunday alongside LSU greats Shaquille O'Neal and Bob Pettit outside the basketball practice facility.
postsouth.com
Mentoring program among plans to curb youth crimes in Iberville Parish
Editor's note: This is the first of two parts from a community forum that addressed ways to make Plaquemine a safer city. Part 1 focuses on juvenile crime. A mentoring program is in the works to help guide adolescent boys and girls away from a life of crime and help instill trust between them and local peace officers.
postsouth.com
Pursuit protocols face scrutiny after fatal crash, Sheriff Brett Stassi says
The high-speed crash that took the lives of two Brusly High School students on New Year’s Eve will likely lead law enforcement agencies to reexamine their pursuit protocol, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. Stassi said he had talked to three deputies before he spoke with POST/SOUTH for...
postsouth.com
Plaquemine City Selectman, Selectwoman sworn into office
The City's new Selectman for District 2, Michael Carlin; and new Selectwoman for District 6, Natasha Johnson, have been officially sworn in. Carlin will serve the remainder of the late Selectman Oscar Mellion's term. Mellion's wife, Geraldine, had served until Carlin's election. Johnson will serve the remainder of the late Selectman Jimmie Randle's term. His wife, Margaret, had served in the seat until Johnson's election.
Comments / 0