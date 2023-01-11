ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

postsouth.com

Why Adam Miller is the key to any potential turnaround for LSU basketball's offense

BATON ROUGE — Expectations were high when Adam Miller officially became a Tiger. Miller, the No. 33 prospect in the nation coming out of high school, according to 247Sports, transferred to LSU basketball in 2021 after spending his freshman season as a starter at Illinois. He came to Baton Rouge as a dynamic scoring guard with a sweet shooting stroke and the ability to create his own shots off the dribble.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Projecting LSU football quarterback depth chart through 2026 after Walker Howard enters transfer portal

BATON ROUGE - To the surprise of many LSU football fans, freshman quarterback Walker Howard is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to TigerBait.com. Howard – the son of a former LSU quarterback, a former St. Thomas More star and one of the highest-rated quarterback prospects in the history of Louisiana recruiting – was expected to be the face of LSU's future at the position.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

LSU basketball score vs. Florida: Live updates from Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — LSU basketball will look to score a victory and snap its two-game skid when it faces Florida at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Tuesday (6 p.m., SEC Network). The Tigers (12-3, 1-2) began SEC play with a bang, defeating No. 16 Arkansas. But LSU hasn't...
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Sizing up LSU women's basketball's shot at an NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed: What it'll take

LSU women’s basketball chased down program history this weekend, securing the best start to a season at 16-0 after knocking off Kentucky on the road Sunday afternoon. Plenty of questions surrounded this season for Kim Mulkey and her team before it tipped off as few squads experienced more roster turnover from last year and 80% of the offensive production walked out the door.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Here's where LSU football finished in the final AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE ― LSU football has finished its first season under coach Brian Kelly at No. 16 in the final AP Top 25 poll released after Monday night's College Football Playoff final. Three SEC schools finished ahead of the Tigers in the rankings: No. 1 Georgia, No. 5 Alabama...
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

What Kim Mulkey recalls about recruiting Seimone Augustus as LSU great's statue unveiling approaches

BATON ROUGE – Kim Mulkey and Seimone Augustus' paths have crossed a number of times over the years. They're far more in sync now, with Augustus an LSU alum and Mulkey the Tigers women's basketball coach. Their relationship has hit a fever pitch lately, as Mulkey was an avid, vocal supporter of what's now a reality: Augustus getting her very own statue on campus, which will be revealed Sunday alongside LSU greats Shaquille O'Neal and Bob Pettit outside the basketball practice facility.
BRUSLY, LA
postsouth.com

Pursuit protocols face scrutiny after fatal crash, Sheriff Brett Stassi says

The high-speed crash that took the lives of two Brusly High School students on New Year’s Eve will likely lead law enforcement agencies to reexamine their pursuit protocol, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. Stassi said he had talked to three deputies before he spoke with POST/SOUTH for...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
postsouth.com

Plaquemine City Selectman, Selectwoman sworn into office

The City's new Selectman for District 2, Michael Carlin; and new Selectwoman for District 6, Natasha Johnson, have been officially sworn in. Carlin will serve the remainder of the late Selectman Oscar Mellion's term. Mellion's wife, Geraldine, had served until Carlin's election. Johnson will serve the remainder of the late Selectman Jimmie Randle's term. His wife, Margaret, had served in the seat until Johnson's election.
PLAQUEMINE, LA

