BATON ROUGE – Kim Mulkey and Seimone Augustus' paths have crossed a number of times over the years. They're far more in sync now, with Augustus an LSU alum and Mulkey the Tigers women's basketball coach. Their relationship has hit a fever pitch lately, as Mulkey was an avid, vocal supporter of what's now a reality: Augustus getting her very own statue on campus, which will be revealed Sunday alongside LSU greats Shaquille O'Neal and Bob Pettit outside the basketball practice facility.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO