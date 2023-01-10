ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Colorado justices eye new discipline process, but are they leapfrogging lawmakers’ reform push?

The Colorado Supreme Court might not wait for a legislative reform effort to finish before changing how justices are disciplined for unprofessional behavior. During a public hearing Wednesday, the justices will consider creating a new process for disciplinary cases that involve the Supreme Court bench. That’s one of several reforms proposed by state lawmakers in a package of potential bills last summer.
