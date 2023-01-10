ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTLA.com

Teen overdoses at LAUSD school in Tarzana

A 17-year-old high school student reportedly overdosed on drugs in Tarzana Friday morning. The OD was reported at 9:09 a.m. in the 18600 block of Erwin Street, according to the Los Angeles Police and Fire departments. That address corresponds with the Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies, a Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Altadena’s Early Black Entrepreneur

El Prieto Canyon, just above Altadena proper, was the home of Robert Owens who, born into slavery in 1806, became the wealthiest Black man in Los Angeles County later in life. With little accessible information about Robert Owens and Altadena’s popular El Prieto Canyon, Erik Hillard, a local outdoorsman and trail builder, was inspired to find out more about the man after whom the treasured canyon was named.
ALTADENA, CA
beachcomber.news

Queen Mary Membership Program Offered

In November 2022, Beachcomber published a story of the Long Beach City Council approving the payment of $1 million, for ongoing repairs to the Queen Mary. And now, in partnership with Long Beach Heritage, in collaboration with Evolution Hospitality, LLC and the Queen Mary Heritage Foundation, Long Beach is now offering the first-ever annual membership opportunity for the Queen Mary.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Half dozen cars found stripped, dumped in Compton canal

COMPTON, Calif. – Compton residents report finding a half dozen cars dumped in a canal in Compton. “Cars are stripped then dumped in this canal,” said the resident who refused to be identified. “There are six of them stretching from Home Depot to Greenleaf.”. The resident reports...
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood police chief hospitalized in ICU

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls)- Inglewood Mayor James Butts sent out a late-night email on Jan. 12 alerting staff that Police Chief Mark Fronterotta has been hospitalized. “Chief of Police Mark Fronterotta has been hospitalized for a serious condition of unknown origin or causation,” wrote Butts. “He is in ICU and can’t receive calls or visitors at this time.”
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man charged in connection with homicide in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – An ex-con was charged Wednesday with murder and other counts stemming from a man’s shooting death in Long Beach less than a week before Christmas. Seth Gomes, 33, is facing one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS Miami

Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain

A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
racer.com

GP of Long Beach completes Pine Ave. repaving project

South Pine Avenue, between Shoreline Drive and Seaside Way in downtown Long Beach, Calif., has been repaved ahead of the April 14-16 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. The improved segment comprises Turns 6 through 8 of the iconic street circuit. The project, a financial partnership between the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach and City of Long Beach, was completed Friday.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Hit-and-run suspect sought in East Los Angeles; reward offered

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian and left him hospitalized in East Los Angeles. The collision happened on Dec. 24 as the male victim was walking across Huntington Drive on Kendall Avenue around 3:40 p.m. said Los Angeles Police. The victim was walking with his dog and using a crosswalk […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

