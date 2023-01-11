A hulking Manhattan man accused of stalking CNN star Anderson Cooper — at one point trying to kick down a door to grab the high-profile host — was freed on supervised release Friday after an arraignment n Manhattan Criminal Court. Gerald Hurt, 52, was charged with misdemeanor stalking, menacing and trespassing for allegedly trying multiple times to get into the West Village home Cooper shares with Benjamin Maisani.His obsession continued despite an order of protection against him, authorities said. Charges included criminal contempt for violating that order. Hurt allegedly tried to shove his way into Cooper’s home at least...

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 27 DAYS AGO