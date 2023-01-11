ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina basketball stuns Kentucky in 71-68 upset, snaps Wildcats home win streak

By Emily Adams, Greenville News
 2 days ago
Just days after its biggest SEC loss in program history, South Carolina basketball upset Kentucky 71-68 at Rupp Arena. It was the Gamecocks' first win in Lexington since 2009.

The Gamecocks (8-8, 1-2 SEC) earned just their third road win in program history over the Wildcats (10-6, 1-2) and snapped a 28-game home winning streak for Kentucky. It was also their first victory in the series since 2020 — that victory came in Columbia with the Gamecocks knocking off the No. 10 Wildcats, 81-78.

South Carolina led the Wildcats 42-32 at halftime, and though Kentucky mounted a late comeback to come within a single point, Jacobi Wright held them off on free throws.

Kentucky was ranked No. 4 preseason in the Associated Press poll but fell to No. 15 in Week 3 and ultimately dropped out of the top 25 in Week 9. South Carolina started 0-2 in SEC play and suffered a historic 43-point loss to No. 5 Tennessee at Colonial Life Arena on Saturday.

Gamecocks make remarkable turnaround

South Carolina's performance as team improved in nearly every area compared to its showing against Tennessee. The Gamecocks shot 26% from the field and 8% from 3-point range in their lowest-scoring game of the season.

At Kentucky, one of the most famously hostile environments in college basketball, South Carolina shot 48.2% from the field and 55% from three, leading wire-to-wire. The Gamecocks also logged 32 rebounds compared to 21 vs. Tennessee, six blocks vs. one and 11 assists vs. five.

Meechie Johnson gets hot again

South Carolina point guard Meechie Johnson logged his ninth consecutive double-digit scoring game with a career-high 26 points. The sophomore, who averages 12.2 points per game shooting 36% from the field, went 9-of-16 and a season-best 6-of-10 from beyond the 3-point arc. Johnson also logged a team-high six rebounds and six assists.

Johnson scored 19 of South Carolina's 42 points in the loss to Tennessee, but he had more help from the field at Kentucky. Freshman GG Jackson, who was held to zero points by the Vols, put up 16 points on the Wildcats, and Hayden Brown scored 11 with five rebounds after he was held to six and two last game.

Lamont Paris makes history

In his first season at South Carolina, Lamont Paris already has a major upset under his belt. The victory at Kentucky marked the first conference win of the new head coach's tenure. The Gamecocks were projected as the preseason last-place finisher in the SEC after going 9-9 under coach Frank Martin in 2021-22.

South Carolina has struggled on the road this season with a 2-3 record in opponents' arenas and an 0-4 record at neutral sites. The victory in Rupp Arena was the first by any team since Florida beat the Wildcats 71-67 in 2021.

