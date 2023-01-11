Klay Thompson's Final Injury Status For Suns-Warriors Game

Klay Thompson has been upgraded to available for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Phoenix Suns at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

For the game, they will have five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson in the starting lineup as he has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Klay Thompson (knee) will start Tuesday."

Thompson missed Sunday's 115-101 loss to the Orlando Magic, so he returns to the lineup after a one-game absence.

The four-time NBA Champion into the night averaging 20.6 points per contest on 38.3% shooting from the three-point range.

In each of his last three games, he has scored 30+ points, including 54 against the Atlanta Hawks on January 2.

The Warriors enter the evening in the middle of a two-game losing streak, but they are also 6-4 in their last ten games.

They are currently tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Through 40 games, the Warriors are 20-20, and they are an outstanding 17-4 in the 21 games they have played at home in San Francisco at the Chase Center.

In November, the Warriors lost 130-119 to the Suns (on the road in Arizona), and Thompson had 19 points.

The Suns are 20-21 in 41 games, which has them tied for the eighth seed in the west, but they come into the matchup in the middle of a six-game losing streak.

Over the last ten games, the Suns have gone 1-9, and they are 6-14 in 20 games on the road away from Arizona.