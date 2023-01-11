BREAKING: Luka Doncic's Final Injury Status For Mavs-Clippers Game

Luka Doncic has been upgraded to available for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks will be in California to face off with the Los Angeles Clippers.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as Luka Doncic has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Luka Doncic (ankle) will play Tuesday."

The three-time NBA All-Star missed the team's 120-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night (on the road), so he returns to the lineup after a one-game absence.

Doncic is in the middle of a sensational season and has averages of 34.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.6 steals per contest in 37 games.

He is also shooting 49.9% from the field and has scored 34+ points in five out of his last six games.

The Mavs come into the night 8-2 in their last ten games, so they have been playing some of their best basketball of the 2022-23 NBA season over the last few weeks.

Right now, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 23-18 record in 41 games.

However, the Mavs have not been good on the road and have a 7-12 record in 19 games away from Dallas.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are 21-21 in 42 games, which has them tied for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a six-game losing streak and are 3-7 in their last ten games.

At home, the Clippers are 11-9 in the 20 games they have hosted in Los Angeles, California.