ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

BREAKING: Luka Doncic's Final Injury Status For Mavs-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XLdjh_0kAMXl1f00

Luka Doncic has been upgraded to available for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks will be in California to face off with the Los Angeles Clippers.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as Luka Doncic has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Luka Doncic (ankle) will play Tuesday."

The three-time NBA All-Star missed the team's 120-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night (on the road), so he returns to the lineup after a one-game absence.

Doncic is in the middle of a sensational season and has averages of 34.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.6 steals per contest in 37 games.

He is also shooting 49.9% from the field and has scored 34+ points in five out of his last six games.

The Mavs come into the night 8-2 in their last ten games, so they have been playing some of their best basketball of the 2022-23 NBA season over the last few weeks.

Right now, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 23-18 record in 41 games.

However, the Mavs have not been good on the road and have a 7-12 record in 19 games away from Dallas.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are 21-21 in 42 games, which has them tied for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a six-game losing streak and are 3-7 in their last ten games.

At home, the Clippers are 11-9 in the 20 games they have hosted in Los Angeles, California.

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Shaquille O'Neal's New Haircut Is Going Viral

Viewers might've noticed something a little different about Shaquille O'Neal during Tuesday night's appearance on NBATV. Back in 2020, the Hall of Famer and NBA on TNT analyst lost a bet to Dwayne Wade and had to let his hairline grow in. Well... it happened again. Fans reacted to the viral clip of ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WREG

Morant gives girl jersey, Nike shoes after ball stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young girl who had a basketball filled with autographs from Grizzlies players had her ball stolen during a game at FedExForum. But Ja Morant came to the rescue. Ellie Hughes was heartbroken when a man with his children took her ball and ran off. At the end of Wednesday night’s game […]
MEMPHIS, TN
BlueDevilCountry

Trade rumors: Lakers interested in former Blue Devil

Cam Reddish isn't injured. He had a few promising outings earlier this season and is averaging 8.4 points while shooting a career-high 44.9 percent from the field across his 20 appearances. Even so, New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau hasn't played the former Duke basketball forward a single ...
DURHAM, NC
Sportico

Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
VIRGINIA STATE
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy