Stockton, CA

Rainbow over Stockton provides some respite from California storms

By Clifford Oto, The Record
The Stockton Record
 2 days ago

A rainbow appeared in Stockton as perhaps a sign of relief, albeit briefly, for a storm-ravaged Central Valley.

Throughout a morning of rain showers, the clouds parted just enough to allow some sun to shine through and create a short arc of a rainbow over the Hotel Stockton in downtown Stockton on Tuesday afternoon.

While more rain is forecast for most of the rest of the week, the sun, at least for a moment, did peek through the clouds and provide a little color, and maybe a little hope, for otherwise gray and gloomy days.

Central Valley, including the Sacramento area, is expected to get a break from the past week's heavy rains and flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast called for more rain on Wednesday. It will be partly sunny skies and breezy on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Rainbow over Stockton provides some respite from California storms

