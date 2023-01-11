ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: Analyst Predicts Blue October for Los Angeles

By Chloe Clark
Los Angeles could be on the way to another World Series title in the next year.

In the past 10 years, the Dodgers have made it to the World Series three different times, but fell short of bringing home the trophy. This 2023 season could very well be the year for Los Angeles to win it all. Dodger fans sure think so, and so does MLB analyst Will Leitch .

MLB.com put out an article predicting the next 10 World Series winners , and at the top of the list? Your Los Angeles Dodgers.

For 2023, the list had the Dodgers winning over the Blue Jays. Leitch expounded on his claim:

“It would be incredibly fitting if the Dodgers, after falling short with two absolutely titanic teams, won a World Series after an offseason in which they were widely criticized for not making enough major moves. Even stripped down from last year -- and it’s kind of hilarious to use that term when you’re referring to this fantastic Dodgers team -- Los Angeles is still arguably the class of the National League, and, you know, the whole point of having a great team every year is that, one of these days, you’re going to get hot in the playoffs and win the whole thing. (Which of course happened in 2020 for the Dodgers.) As for the American League, the Blue Jays were good in 2022 but still felt like they underperformed. Here’s betting on a season this time where everything lands exactly right. (Get on the Vlad Jr. MVP train while you can, folks.)”

Though this is no crystal ball, it is a prediction that is in reach. All bias aside.

Afterall, the Dodgers have new and valuable pieces that they have added this offseason. After signing Noah Syndergaard to a one-year deal, he is hoping to have the same success in the pitching rotation as Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney did.

With J.D. Martinez, he is also expected to elevate the team through the designated hitter role. With several experienced players added, they can help guide the new youth movement that L.A. is also planning on utilizing in 2023.

Afterall, there are still veteran leaders on the team like Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts who know what it takes to lead and create a winning environment.

Even as the team gets adjusted to new rotations and players, the Dodgers have the potential to make something shake this year and run it back as World Series Champs.

