UK basketball falls to South Carolina at Rupp Arena, ending its 28-game home winning streak

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Even before Tuesday’s game against South Carolina tipped off, Kentucky coach John Calipari already had experienced an eventful three days .

What Calipari needed Tuesday, above all, was for his Wildcats to come away with a stress-free, decisive victory over the Gamecocks.

That is not what happened, though.

In one of the most shocking setbacks of Calipari’s 14-year run as coach, South Carolina upended UK, 71-68, at Rupp Arena, snapping the Wildcats’ 28-game home win streak, which had been the longest active streak in the SEC.

"Are fans mad? They should be," Calipari said during his postgame press conference. "We lost at home. We don't lose at home. And we were down 10 at half. I expect fans to be mad."

Calipari’s eventful few days started Saturday, with UK going on the road and losing in lopsided fashion , 78-52, to a top-10 Alabama squad. Then on Monday, 247Sports.com’s Travis Branham reported that Texas, which fired coach Chris Beard earlier this month, had reached out to Calipari via “back channels.”

And then there was UK's loss Tuesday.

Perhaps the only loss worse under Calipari’s watch? In 2019, former Wildcat Walter McCarty returned to Lexington and upset then-No. 1 Kentucky , 67-64. It marked the first time Kentucky ever had lost at home to a non-Power 5 team with Calipari at the helm.

The difference between that contest and Tuesday? It only was the second game of the season for the Purple Aces. No one really knew what the Purple Aces were made of at that juncture. (Turns out, not much. They fired McCarty two months after the upset of Kentucky amid an investigation into alleged Title IX violations. Evansville finished that season 9-23 overall , and 0-18 in the Missouri Valley Conference.)

South Carolina?

Everyone knew the Gamecocks were picked to finish last in the league for a reason. Sure, they have some talent, as freshman forward GG Jackson is one of the nation’s most gifted first-year players. But this is supposed to be a rebuilding season — and despite Tuesday’s outcome, likely still will be — for rookie coach Lamont Paris .

This team isn’t supposed to come to Lexington and lead wire-to-wire. To score 13 of the game’s first 15 points. To toy with Kentucky’s (10-6, 1-3 SEC) defense all night. The Gamecocks shot 48.2% (27-for-56) from the field and 55% (11 of 20) from beyond the 3-point arc.

This is the same South Carolina (8-8, 1-2) squad that lost by 43 (!!!) in its last outing . At home. Against Tennessee.

Oh, and that’s the same Volunteers team that hosts the Wildcats at noon Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee.

If Tuesday was a preview of games to come for Kentucky, forget the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats won’t even make the NIT. The SEC is a bear this season. And one that appears too much for Kentucky to take down.

And as the season grows closer and closer to a frustrating end for a team that began the season with national title aspirations, the furor surrounding Calipari only will grow more frenzied.

Despite all the success he’s experienced in Lexington, the fan base will point to Tuesday’s stunning loss as a sign it’s time for both parties to move on.

