Who Is The Pianist At The Golden Globes? Meet Chloe Flower

By Meghan O'Keefe
 2 days ago
Who’s that mysterious musical maven tickling the ivories at the 2023 Golden Globes? You might have missed her formal introduction, but Chloe Flower is this year’s pianist. Host Jerrod Carmichael gave Flower props shortly after she finished a plucky cover of the iconic Sex and the City theme song, but who exactly is Chloe Flower? And where can you find her music online?

From the jump, it’s been clear that the 80th annual Golden Globes are going to be unlike any other show we’ve seen before. Sure, celebs are chugging champagne and tripping over each other in the Beverly Hilton’s cozy International Ballroom per usual, but this show is a little different. Host Jerrod Carmichael kicked things off by opining that he’s only hosting because “he’s Black” and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has already shown a refreshingly diverse slate of award winners, from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s Angela Bassett’s Best Supporting Actress win to RRR beating the likes of Taylor Swift and Rihanna for Best Song.

And this year, there’s a pianist at the Golden Globes. So who is the Golden Globes pianist? Meet Chloe Flower…

Who is the Pianist at the Golden Globes? Meet Chloe Flower

Chloe Flower, born Chloe Won, is a 37-year-old American composer, pianist, writer, and activist. She was discovered by Babyface and educated at the Royal Academy of Music in London. She has composed music for everyone from Misty Copeland to Kevin Hart and is currently a Steinway artist. Meaning, that fancy piano company loves her.

Flower is as well-known for her activism as her brilliant musicianship. She specifically works with a number of organizations including The Somaly Mam Foundation, CAST LA, and the United Nations on battling sex trafficking and offering assistance to survivors.

In 2023, Chloe Flower released her first full-length album, cleverly titled, Chloe Flower. Her latest single is “Golden Hour.” You can follow her on Instagram @misschloeflower.

