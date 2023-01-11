Palm Springs firefighters rescue 1 from car as Gene Autry Trail, Vista Chino flood

Heavy flooding disrupted Palm Springs traffic Tuesday and police acted around 5:45 p.m. to close Gene Autry Trail at the wash south of Interstate 10 and Vista Chino at the wash near the Escena development.

The Palm Springs Fire Department rescued a person stuck in their vehicle in the flooded wash along Gene Autry Trail south of the I-10 and north of Vista Chino. A swift water rescue began after 5:45 p.m., and the person was successfully rescued with no injuries about an hour later, according to Capt. Nathan Gunkel.

Palm Springs Fire Dept. removes trapped person from flooded car in swift water rescue

Traffic was backed up in both directions near the washes along those roads.

A portion of North Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs also remained closed because of flooding Tuesday.

Jonathan Horwitz is a staff writer for The Desert Sun. Reach him at jonathan.horwitz@desertsun.com .

