Tight end Cam McCormick leaves Oregon and enters transfer portal

It’s been quite the long road for Oregon tight end Cam McCormick. Unfortunately, Ducks fans will have to watch him end his career in another uniform as the Super Senior announced via Twitter he will enter the transfer portal and finish his career elsewhere.

McCormick’s story and history with injuries have been well documented, but it seems as if those ailments are truly behind him and hopefully the Bend, Oregon, native can find a home to have one more college season to be productive.

Since arriving at Oregon in 2016, McCormick has seen four head coaches and a number of offensive coordinators make their way to and from Eugene.

For his career, McCormick has 18 receptions for 169 yards and four touchdowns. One can only wonder what his promising career would have been like without the numerous knee injuries.

Where ever he goes, that fan base is going to get someone they can easily root for.