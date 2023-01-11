Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDSU
Salmen High School honors legendary coach Jay Carlin
SLIDELL, La. — Salmen High School in Slidell will pay tribute to its former and longtime basketball coach, mentor and champion. "My whole career, I was blessed with just some great kids and some talented basketball players. You know, it was a great ride," Coach Jay Carlin said. Carlin...
houmatimes.com
Emma Bourg signs letter of intent for University of New Orleans
On Tuesday, January 10 at 10:15 a.m., Houma Christian School senior Emma Bourg signed a letter of intent to run track and field/cross country for the University of New Orleans. “Emma is an exceptional athlete with an outstanding character on and off the track,” said Coach Wendy Delgado proudly.
theadvocate.com
Tyler Waguespack: Ascension Parish native has made his mark in rodeo
Tyler Waguespack is just a regular guy from Ascension Parish in his eyes. Others may disagree with that assessment. Waguespack is a champion Pro Rodeo steer wrestler that has ascended to the top in the latest rankings. Waguespack participated in about 65 rodeos in 2022, something he is very proud...
theadvocate.com
Donaldsonville Elks to host Freedom Ball
The Donaldsonville Elks Lodge will host the inaugural Freedom Ball this Saturday at the Ascension Gym at Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Royalty for the ball will be King Jolly Goodfellow XC Oscar Evans and Queen Taylor Noel Walker. Tamiko Francis Garrison is ball captain. Tickets for the formal...
houmatimes.com
Cade John Jeffers
Cade John Jeffers, 15, a native of Luling and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on January 3, 2023. A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, January 13th, 2023, from 9:00 am until the service at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral Thibodaux, Louisiana. He is survived...
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Chamber Awards First Ever Lifetime Membership Award
The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce welcomed Breaux Petroleum Products as the January Bayou Briefing Luncheon presenter. Representing the company’s fifth generation of family leadership, brothers Blake and Derek Breaux presented the company’s 100-year history and contributions to Lafourche Parish as well as plans for the future. On behalf...
houmatimes.com
Registration is open for SoLa’s 2023 Spring Production
South Louisiana Center for the Arts announced their Spring 2023 Production will be High School Musical Jr. “SoLa is super excited to offer High School Musical Jr. for our Spring Production! We have an amazing directing team, Mason Clark and Kyle Davis, and it’s going to be a wonderful, fun-filled semester,” said Laura Blanchard SoLa President.
houmatimes.com
Richard “Dick” Henry Dillon
Richard “Dick” Dillon, 86, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully January 11, 2023. A visitation will be held in his honor Saturday, January 14, 2023 in the Gathering Center at Maria Immaculata Catholic Church from 11:00 a.m. until a Liturgy of the Word at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date at St. Francis Cemetery #2.
houmatimes.com
Charles “Chuck” Hebert
Charles ‘Chuck’ Michael Hebert, 45, a native of Bayou Gauche, LA and resident of Ama, LA, passed away on January 7, 2023. A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park (4511 West Park Avenue, Gray, LA, 70359) from 8:30 AM until funeral time. A religious service will take place at 12:00 PM at the funeral home.
wilsonpost.com
Former CU coach, AD Williams dies at 71
Hal Williams, who helped launch the women's basketball program at then-Cumberland Junior College in 1977, died Tuesday, Jan. 10 in New Orleans. He was 71.
houmatimes.com
Jody Lee Pitre
Jody Lee Pitre, 53, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 12:01pm. Jody was a native and resident of Houma, LA. Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00pm until 7:00pm with a Prayer Service begining at 6:00pm.
houmatimes.com
Volunteers needed for Derelict Crab Trap Rodeo Cleanup Event
Time is running out to sign up to participate in the 2023 derelict crab trap rodeo event. The event will take place this year in the Terrebonne Basin (more details below). This rodeo event allows LDWF and members of the public to work hand-in-hand, removing derelict crab traps that create navigational hazards. These traps lead to ghost-fishing mortality of blue crabs and other species, which can be captured incidentally, interfere with other commercial fishing gear types, and degrade the beauty of our natural environment. Since its inception, the program has disposed of more than 51,000 derelict crab traps.
houmatimes.com
Jonathon Michael Verdin
Jonathon Michael Verdin, 31, a native and resident of Montegut, passed away on January 8, 2023. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 5pm to 9pm and Friday, January 13, 2023 from 9am to 11am at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. The funeral service will begin at 11am, followed by the burial in Bisland Cemetery.
houmatimes.com
David Eugene Cloud, Jr.
David Cloud, Jr., age 50, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was a longtime resident of Houma, LA. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, beginning at 2:00 p.m. until the Liturgy of the Word Service at 4:00 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date.
houmatimes.com
Marie Terrebonne Rivera
Marie Myrtle Terrebonne Rivera, 88 passed Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 7:43pm. Marie. was a native of Cut Off, LA and a resident of Houma, LA. Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. A Liturgy of the Word will begin following visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home at 11:00am with burial after services in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.
crescentcitysports.com
Girls Bowling: AOL gets opening win over Mount Carmel
Reigning New Orleans area girls bowling district champion Academy of Our Lady opened its season with a 20-7 victory Wednesday over Mount Carmel at Westside Lanes in Harvey. The Penguins won seven of eight points in the opening game and took a 5-3 edge in the final two games. AOL had a 2,298 team series.
houmatimes.com
Weekend Roundup: This weekend has something for everyone!
The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras | January 13 | 6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. |Mardi Gras Hall- The Cancer Center’s signature fundraising event benefiting patients and families in the Bayou Region is back and in person for the first time since 2019. Guests will gather at Mardi Gras Hall in downtown Houma to enjoy delicious food, creative cocktails, and a beautiful silent auction. In addition, the King and Queen of the Gala will be crowned. Purchase tickets and read more here.
LSU Loses Prized Quarterback Recruit To The Transfer Portal
The LSU Tigers have been a regular fixture in all of the "way too early" top 25 polls for the 2023 college football season. A major reason for the optimism surrounding Brian Kelly's program is the return of quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels, who transferred to LSU from Arizona State prior to this ...
A couple of changes to Mardi Gras in Jefferson Parish
There are a dozen parades planned in Metairie during the 2023 Mardi Gras season. Jefferson Parish’s Fat Tuesday processions will start later than usual this year.
Comments / 0