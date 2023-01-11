Time is running out to sign up to participate in the 2023 derelict crab trap rodeo event. The event will take place this year in the Terrebonne Basin (more details below). This rodeo event allows LDWF and members of the public to work hand-in-hand, removing derelict crab traps that create navigational hazards. These traps lead to ghost-fishing mortality of blue crabs and other species, which can be captured incidentally, interfere with other commercial fishing gear types, and degrade the beauty of our natural environment. Since its inception, the program has disposed of more than 51,000 derelict crab traps.

MONTEGUT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO