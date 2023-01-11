Read full article on original website
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a CulvertYana BostongirlRichardson, TX
Raise a Glass to the Rise of Mocktails: The Trend Taking Over Bars and RestaurantsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas school district receives $5 million from Foundation that has given away $2 billionAsh JurbergDallas, TX
KXAN
After giving handwritten note to Texas coach, Gutierrez’s dream realized with Longhorns basketball
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Growing up in Mansfield, Texas, Anissa Gutierrez had a family that loved the University of Texas. Her grandmother wanted one of her grandkids to be a Longhorn. None before Gutierrez were, and for a while, it looked like Gutierrez wouldn’t be either. After two years...
QB Sam Jackson Brings `Electric Ability as a Runner,' Says TCU Beat Writer
Horned Frogs' third-stringer signed with the Bears this week as presumed starter.
Getting to know: Keith Abney
247Sports Composite ranking: No. 105 athlete nationally, No. 204 prospect in Texas. Scholarship offers: Arizona State, Utah State, Air Force, Army, Boston College, Colorado State, Columbia, Fordham, Houston Christian, Kansas State, Louisiana Tech, Navy, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, Rice, Texas Southern. Favorite food: beef enchiladas with red sauce. Favorite drink: "Cool...
Five Coaches Voted TCU Outside Top Five in Final Poll
The Horned Frogs suffered the biggest loss in college football bowl history against Georgia on Monday.
Breaking: Clemson Reportedly Hiring TCU Assistant To Replace Fired OC
That didn't take long. Less than an hour after reports emerged Thursday that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was making a rare staff change by firing offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter, the Tigers have found a replacement. Swinney did so by poaching arguably the top offensive coordinator in the ...
Clark-Patton Family Proud of Longhorn Roots
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Clark-Patton Family of Cedar Hill is proud of its three generations of Cedar Hill High School Graduates. In actuality, there’s one Dogie (Martin Clark – Class of 1942) and three Longhorns (Linda Clark Patton – Class of 1962), Jennifer Patton (Class of 1989) and Jay Patton (Class of 1992). Linda and Jay are current Cedar Hill citizens and Jennifer lives in Houston where she works in Pharmaceutical Sales.
Kevin Durant adds to TCU’s ugly week by dancing on Horned Frogs’ grave after collapse vs Texas
The week just got uglier for TCU Horned Frogs fans. Just days after TCU football got absolutely embarrassed by Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, TCU basketball added to the school’s woes when it suffered a collapse in a 79-75 loss in Austin against the Texas Longhorns. Of course, Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant was not going to let that win go by without celebrating his alma mater’s big win on Twitter.
Texas High School Football Players Sent To Hospital After Coach Made Them Do 400 Pushups In An Hour
We all know there are psychotic high school football coaches out there that will treat players like t-total dawg sh*t, just because they’re only focused on wins and losses, and not their players on a personal level. And we all know that in the state of Texas… football is...
North Texas resident $3 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
Winning is on top of everyone's mind in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys gear up for the NFL Playoffs and someone in North Texas got the winning off to a head start with a massive seven-figure lottery win.
Duncanville Community to Celebrate Monumental Victory with Parade
January 12, 2023 – For the fourth time in the past five years, the DHS football team returned to the UIL 6A State Championship game with this matchup bringing the state’s top title home to the City of Champions. The City of Duncanville is hosting a parade honoring...
KSAT 12
Dallas high school football coach on administrative leave after forcing players to do nearly 400 push-ups
DALLAS, Texas – A high school head football coach in Dallas is on administrative leave after forcing student-athletes to do an extreme workout that sent many to the hospital, according to a report from The Dallas Morning News. John Harrell, a head coach at Rockwall-Heath High School, will remain...
Did you win? $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold somewhere in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — All eyes are on the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Playoffs as they’re set to face the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Bucs, and while winning is on everyone’s mind, someone in Texas did some early winning by way of the lottery. The Texas Lottery...
csengineermag.com
McCarthy Moves Dallas Headquarters to New Office
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
K12@Dallas
With South Oak Cliff’s Class of 2023, the Mecca has returned
With South Oak Cliff’s Class of 2023, the Mecca has returned — After wrapping another historic season, the South Oak Cliff Golden Bears celebrated their second consecutive UIL Class 5A Division II Football State Championship. The festivities kicked off with a community parade that began at For Oak...
earnthenecklace.com
Is Weekend News Anchor Morgan Young Leaving WFAA-TV?
Since Morgan Young’s debut newscast on WFAA News 8, residents of Dallas have viewed her as a breath of fresh air. The anchor will complete her two years at the station in a few weeks. Now, Morgan Young is leaving the WFAA weekend morning position for a new and exciting position. Since her announcement, people have had questions regarding her decision. Here’s what the reporter said about her new role.
Was this your ticket? $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold outside of Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — The North Texas region is still feeling the TCU loss from Monday night but is moving forward to next Monday’s Dallas Cowboys NFL Playoff game, and to get in the spirit, someone right outside Dallas-Fort Worth won some serious lottery money. The Texas Lottery reports...
Cowtown Coliseum Partners with PBR to Launch 30-Part Stockyards Showcase Event Series Beginning January 19
FORT WORTH, Texas (January 12, 2023) – As part of the joint venture between the PBR (Professional Bull Riders), ASM Global and Stockyards Heritage Development Co., it was today announced that the historic Cowtown Coliseum in the Fort Worth Stockyards will host a 30-week PBR series, welcoming the Stockyards Showcase on Thursdays from January 19-November 16.
dmagazine.com
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: January 13-15
January 13, 7:30 p.m. | Will Rogers Auditorium, Fort Worth. Nineties country crooners John Michael Montgomery and Deana Carter will play as part of the 23-day Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Montgomery is known for buckle polishers like “I Love the Way You Love Me;” Carter for the ode to young love and Boone’s Farm (possibly), “Strawberry Wine.” Get tickets here.
Guy Fieri Calls This His Favorite Restaurant In The State Of Texas!
I don't know about you but in our household, Guy Fieri is the ultimate food critic. We can sit and watch his show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for an entire Saturday afternoon. This guy is 100% a foodie and to me an expert when it comes to finding all the best places to eat from coast to coast.
Black Cowboys Exhibition at African American Museum, Dallas
“Black Cowboys: An American Story” will open Jan. 22 at the African American Museum in Dallas. With more than 50 artifacts, photographs, documents and films, the exhibition explores the lives and work of the numerous Black men, women and children – enslaved and free – who labored on the ranches of Texas. Many participated in cattle drives before the Civil War through the turn of the 20th century.
