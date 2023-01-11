ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Hill, TX

247Sports

Getting to know: Keith Abney

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 105 athlete nationally, No. 204 prospect in Texas. Scholarship offers: Arizona State, Utah State, Air Force, Army, Boston College, Colorado State, Columbia, Fordham, Houston Christian, Kansas State, Louisiana Tech, Navy, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, Rice, Texas Southern. Favorite food: beef enchiladas with red sauce. Favorite drink: "Cool...
WAXAHACHIE, TX
Focus Daily News

Clark-Patton Family Proud of Longhorn Roots

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Clark-Patton Family of Cedar Hill is proud of its three generations of Cedar Hill High School Graduates. In actuality, there’s one Dogie (Martin Clark – Class of 1942) and three Longhorns (Linda Clark Patton – Class of 1962), Jennifer Patton (Class of 1989) and Jay Patton (Class of 1992). Linda and Jay are current Cedar Hill citizens and Jennifer lives in Houston where she works in Pharmaceutical Sales.
CEDAR HILL, TX
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant adds to TCU’s ugly week by dancing on Horned Frogs’ grave after collapse vs Texas

The week just got uglier for TCU Horned Frogs fans. Just days after TCU football got absolutely embarrassed by Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, TCU basketball added to the school’s woes when it suffered a collapse in a 79-75 loss in Austin against the Texas Longhorns. Of course, Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant was not going to let that win go by without celebrating his alma mater’s big win on Twitter.
FORT WORTH, TX
csengineermag.com

McCarthy Moves Dallas Headquarters to New Office

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

With South Oak Cliff’s Class of 2023, the Mecca has returned

With South Oak Cliff’s Class of 2023, the Mecca has returned — After wrapping another historic season, the South Oak Cliff Golden Bears celebrated their second consecutive UIL Class 5A Division II Football State Championship. The festivities kicked off with a community parade that began at For Oak...
DALLAS, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Is Weekend News Anchor Morgan Young Leaving WFAA-TV?

Since Morgan Young’s debut newscast on WFAA News 8, residents of Dallas have viewed her as a breath of fresh air. The anchor will complete her two years at the station in a few weeks. Now, Morgan Young is leaving the WFAA weekend morning position for a new and exciting position. Since her announcement, people have had questions regarding her decision. Here’s what the reporter said about her new role.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Cowtown Coliseum Partners with PBR to Launch 30-Part Stockyards Showcase Event Series Beginning January 19

FORT WORTH, Texas (January 12, 2023) – As part of the joint venture between the PBR (Professional Bull Riders), ASM Global and Stockyards Heritage Development Co., it was today announced that the historic Cowtown Coliseum in the Fort Worth Stockyards will host a 30-week PBR series, welcoming the Stockyards Showcase on Thursdays from January 19-November 16.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: January 13-15

January 13, 7:30 p.m. | Will Rogers Auditorium, Fort Worth. Nineties country crooners John Michael Montgomery and Deana Carter will play as part of the 23-day Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Montgomery is known for buckle polishers like “I Love the Way You Love Me;” Carter for the ode to young love and Boone’s Farm (possibly), “Strawberry Wine.” Get tickets here.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Black Cowboys Exhibition at African American Museum, Dallas

“Black Cowboys: An American Story” will open Jan. 22 at the African American Museum in Dallas. With more than 50 artifacts, photographs, documents and films, the exhibition explores the lives and work of the numerous Black men, women and children – enslaved and free – who labored on the ranches of Texas. Many participated in cattle drives before the Civil War through the turn of the 20th century.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
