Binghamton HS cheerleaders to host spaghetti dinner
After earning a bid to the national competition for the first time ever, Binghamton High School cheerleaders are raising money so that they can make that trip possible.
Binghamton to host MLK day celebration
On Monday, January 16th, the Broome County MLK Commission will host a special celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Binghamton announces $164k for homeless shelters
Today, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced $164,000 in funding for local agencies combatting homelessness.
Project LeanNation opens in Binghamton
There's a new meal prep business on Binghamton's Southside that is devoted to helping people make a plan for getting healthier, and stick to it.
Wegmans to hold virtual hiring event for hundreds of jobs
NEW YORK (WETM) – Wegmans will be holding virtual hiring events to fill hundreds of entry-level management positions next week, the grocery store chain announced. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on January 18 to fill hourly positions in Wegmans stores, warehouses, and distribution centers. The company is looking to fill […]
WETM
Former employees save longtime Elmira business from closing
The new owners of Copy Express at 227 West Water Street, are printing the first pages of what they hope will become an Elmira success story. “It’s one of the first times that I can honestly say that the future looks a lot brighter than it used to.” said Co-Owner Andrew Roosa-Decicco.
WETM
Black Success in America and the Twin Tiers: Dr. Coleman’s 30th Political Pundit Night
Dr. Coleman’s Thirtieth Political Pundit Night will take place on Thursday, January 26th, 2023. The event will be live-streamed from seven to nine, exclusively on MyTwinTiers.com. The subject is Black Success in America and the Twin Tiers, just days before the start of Black History Month. They will share their stories of success and achievement, and how their stories relate to today’s young people, and to both the white and black communities.
Binghamton’s Dos Rios Reimagined as a Grab and Go Market?
Right in the heart of downtown Binghamton, a beautiful and nice-sized space sits empty waiting for its next purpose. Each day, twice a day, I drive past the former Dos Rios Cantina on Court Street in Binghamton and crane my neck to see if anything is being done in the space that once housed a popular eatery. Each day, I’m sad to see that it still sits forlornly.
Fuddy Duddy’s in Owego Awarded $1.8M to Create Expanded Operation
A Tioga County business is moving forward with plans to create what's described as "an immersive confectionary" experience. Fuddy Duddy's Confectionary in Owego has been preparing plans for a big expansion project. The store at 27 Lake Street opened in 2019. Owners Stephen and Kimberly Cruty last year acquired four...
What ever happened to the Chemung Canal?
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Erie Canal was one of the most significant developments in 19th-century New York State, essentially connecting the rest of the country with the rest of the world. Other cities across NY wanted to cash in, and just a few years later, the Chemung Canal was built to connect the […]
GST BOCES finishes 11th Hornell house on site of 2019 fire
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Three years after a devastating fire destroyed multiple homes on Preston Ave. in Hornell, students with GST BOCES have finished their 11th house in the City at the same site of the fire. The City announced that its partnership with GST BOCES has finished its 11th house in the City. The […]
Kucko’s camera: Buttermilk Falls State Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko brought his camera to Buttermilk Falls State Park in Ithaca, where the ice and snow underwhelmed, but the waterfall never fails to impress.
Protestors derail City Council meeting
City council attempted to hold its monthly meeting at City Hall, but protestors passionately intervened and pressured the council to turn the meeting solely into a public comment period.
localsyr.com
Will the milder winter impact home heating prices?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Before winter began, it was forecast that heating your home would cost you more. For home heating oil, there were many factors at play. “Part of it came because refineries after summer had been doing maintenance and that limited their ability to supply as much heating oil and diesel as the market is looking for as well as Russia’s war in Ukraine,” explained Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
City invites public to weigh in on Route 13 “revitalization”
ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s featured on space probes billions of miles away as the image of a “modern highway”. but the city of Ithaca would prefer local residents give their thoughts on plans for updating Route 13 at a meeting next week. The City of Ithaca Engineering Office...
Anthony Alvernaz replaced as Elmira Police Chief
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira Police Department is under new leadership after officials announced the former chief was no longer employed. Former Elmira Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz “is no longer employed by the City of Elmira Police Department,” as of January 9, 2023, according to an announcement from the City Manager’s Office. […]
ithaca.com
Heat Pump Pilot Sustainable Finger Lakes
Sustainable Finger Lakes Awarded State Funding for Heat Pump Pilot In Low-Income Rentals. Ithaca’s Green New Deal just got an extra boost toward its climate goals. Sustainable Finger…
Binghamton’s ‘most notorious slumlord’ pays $1,750 fine
Isaac Anzaroot appeared in front of City Court Judge Daniel Seiden to agree to a plea deal with the city for 5 of the more than 2 dozen code violation cases currently against him.
iheart.com
Fire Guts Clifton Springs Home
An Ontario County family is homeless, after a fire gutted their mobile home this morning. Firefighters were called out to County Road 25 in Clifton Springs shortly before 7. No one was home, but several cats were killed. It's believed a space heater in the master bedroom was the cause.
NewsChannel 36
Owego Man and Nichols Woman Arrested for Arson
OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) - Tioga County Sheriff's Officers arrested an Owego man and a Nichols woman for Arson after allegedly creating an explosion that damaged a building and sent one person to the hospital. Police say 39 year old Amanda Hazard and 29 year old Nicholas Whitmarsh set off large...
