Corning, NY

WETM 18 News

Wegmans to hold virtual hiring event for hundreds of jobs

NEW YORK (WETM) – Wegmans will be holding virtual hiring events to fill hundreds of entry-level management positions next week, the grocery store chain announced. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on January 18 to fill hourly positions in Wegmans stores, warehouses, and distribution centers. The company is looking to fill […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Former employees save longtime Elmira business from closing

The new owners of Copy Express at 227 West Water Street, are printing the first pages of what they hope will become an Elmira success story. “It’s one of the first times that I can honestly say that the future looks a lot brighter than it used to.” said Co-Owner Andrew Roosa-Decicco.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Black Success in America and the Twin Tiers: Dr. Coleman’s 30th Political Pundit Night

Dr. Coleman’s Thirtieth Political Pundit Night will take place on Thursday, January 26th, 2023. The event will be live-streamed from seven to nine, exclusively on MyTwinTiers.com. The subject is Black Success in America and the Twin Tiers, just days before the start of Black History Month. They will share their stories of success and achievement, and how their stories relate to today’s young people, and to both the white and black communities.
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton’s Dos Rios Reimagined as a Grab and Go Market?

Right in the heart of downtown Binghamton, a beautiful and nice-sized space sits empty waiting for its next purpose. Each day, twice a day, I drive past the former Dos Rios Cantina on Court Street in Binghamton and crane my neck to see if anything is being done in the space that once housed a popular eatery. Each day, I’m sad to see that it still sits forlornly.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

What ever happened to the Chemung Canal?

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Erie Canal was one of the most significant developments in 19th-century New York State, essentially connecting the rest of the country with the rest of the world. Other cities across NY wanted to cash in, and just a few years later, the Chemung Canal was built to connect the […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

GST BOCES finishes 11th Hornell house on site of 2019 fire

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Three years after a devastating fire destroyed multiple homes on Preston Ave. in Hornell, students with GST BOCES have finished their 11th house in the City at the same site of the fire. The City announced that its partnership with GST BOCES has finished its 11th house in the City. The […]
HORNELL, NY
localsyr.com

Will the milder winter impact home heating prices?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Before winter began, it was forecast that heating your home would cost you more. For home heating oil, there were many factors at play. “Part of it came because refineries after summer had been doing maintenance and that limited their ability to supply as much heating oil and diesel as the market is looking for as well as Russia’s war in Ukraine,” explained Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Anthony Alvernaz replaced as Elmira Police Chief

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira Police Department is under new leadership after officials announced the former chief was no longer employed. Former Elmira Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz “is no longer employed by the City of Elmira Police Department,” as of January 9, 2023, according to an announcement from the City Manager’s Office. […]
ELMIRA, NY
ithaca.com

Heat Pump Pilot Sustainable Finger Lakes

Sustainable Finger Lakes Awarded State Funding for Heat Pump Pilot In Low-Income Rentals. Ithaca’s Green New Deal just got an extra boost toward its climate goals. Sustainable Finger…
ITHACA, NY
iheart.com

Fire Guts Clifton Springs Home

An Ontario County family is homeless, after a fire gutted their mobile home this morning. Firefighters were called out to County Road 25 in Clifton Springs shortly before 7. No one was home, but several cats were killed. It's believed a space heater in the master bedroom was the cause.
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Owego Man and Nichols Woman Arrested for Arson

OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) - Tioga County Sheriff's Officers arrested an Owego man and a Nichols woman for Arson after allegedly creating an explosion that damaged a building and sent one person to the hospital. Police say 39 year old Amanda Hazard and 29 year old Nicholas Whitmarsh set off large...
OWEGO, NY

